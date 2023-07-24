CatLane

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

The stock market is acting silly.

Even if we avoid a recession, stocks are 15% historically overvalued, trading at a higher forward PE than before the pandemic began.

Had the pandemic never happened, the market was still poised for a significant correction. And now valuations are even worse, while interest rates are 5% and headed higher.

How unattractive is the broader market right now for new money?

Compared to bonds, stocks are the least attractive in 14 years.

But remember, it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a dividend aristocrat with a 29-year dividend growth streak, offering a very safe 5% yield, 20% historical discount, and A-rated balance sheet safety.

Let me show you why, whether or not the bond market is wrong about a recession coming by July of 2024 (for the first time since 1953), Realty Income is the ultimate Ultra SWAN aristocrat for whatever happens next with the economy or stock market.

Realty Income: The Ultimate 5% Ultra SWAN For Any Economy

Realty Income was founded in 1971, one of the first REITs in America.

In that time, Realty has survived and thrived through:

seven recessions

inflation as high as 15%

interest rates as high as 20%

mortgage rates as high as 16%

the two worst economic crashes since the Depression

12 bear markets

dozens of corrections and pullbacks

Realty Income is built to last, and will outlive us all.

This is a triple-net-lease REIT, one of the sweetest business models in the country.

Realty pays for almost nothing. Not insurance, not property taxes, not maintenance.

Realty acts as a financing company. It buys a free-standing building from someone like Walgreens and then leases back the building over long periods, usually 15 years.

It just collects the CPI-linked rent checks and mints money. Realty's free cash flow margin in the last year was 76%.

For context, Mastercard, one of the greatest and most cash-rich businesses in history, has "just" a 45% free cash flow margin.

Realty is the fourth-largest REIT on earth, with 12,500 properties on two continents.

It has 1,259 tenants operating in all 50 states representing 84 industries. And management estimates that just 9% of rent is economically sensitive.

It operates in a $13 trillion triple-net lease industry, and its asset base is $55 billion. This is a growth runway that will last for decades.

It's also an A-rated REIT, one of just 18 in the country out of nearly 500!

In the S&P, Realty Income is just one of seven REITs with an A-credit rating.

This is one reason Realty has been able to raise its dividend every year for three decades.

Realty Income isn't just a monthly dividend stock; it calls itself "the monthly dividend company." It's been raising its dividend every quarter since its IPO, 102 quarters and counting.

This is a safe monthly income institution that if it ever cuts its dividend, we can assume the world has ended, the living will envy the dead, and our portfolios are the least of our problems.

If Realty Income, which we give a 97% safety score, ever cuts its dividend, the only portfolio strategy that will have proven correct will have been guns, canned food, and Robert Kiyosaki's doomsday bunker.

Realty is such a dependable business that it was the only S&P REIT to grow its cash flow per share during the pandemic.

It was one of just 17 REITs in the country not to cut its dividend during the Great Recession.

It was the only S&P REIT out of 15 to grow its dividend during the pandemic.

And eight of those 15 REITs are triple-net-lease REITs. In other words, even in an industry known for rock-solid cash flow security and stability, Realty is the ultimate name in income safety.

During the Great Recession, the worst financial catastrophe since the Depression, when credit markets slammed shut, and the REIT sector feared for its very survival, Realty Income was the most stable triple-net-lease REIT by a wide margin.

Rental revenue fell no more than 0.3%

gross margins never fell more than 0.3%

EBITDA never fell more than 0.4%

debt/EBITDA never increased more than 0.3X

occupancy rate never fell more than 0.3%

Realty's secret is diversification and quality.

10% grocery stores

9% convenience stores

7% dollar stores

6% pharmacies

6% quick service restaurants

6% home improvement stores

5% casual dining restaurants

4% health and fitness

4% automotive services sores

4% general merchandise stores

Here are its top 20 tenants:

Dollar General: 4.0% of rent Walgreens: 3.6% 7-11: 3.4% Dollar Tree/Family Dollar: 3.4% Wynn Casino: 2.8% FedEx: 2.5% LA Fitness: 2.0% B&Q (British Home Depot): 1.8% Sainsbury's (#2 British Grocery chain): 1.8% BJ's Wholesale: 1.7% CVS: 1.6% Walmart: 1.6% Lifetime Fitness: 1.5% Tractor Supply: 1.4% AMC: 1.3% Red lobster: 1.3% Regal: 1.3% Tesco (#1 UK grocery chain): 1.3% Lowe's: 1.2% Kroger: 1.1%

Realty is so diversified that there is no chance that any single company failing could result in a dividend cut.

It's also more diversified by sector than you might imagine:

82% retail

13% industrial

3% gaming

2% other

Its geographical diversification can't be beaten in its industry.

10% Texas 10% UK 6% California 5% Illinois 5% Florida 4% Massachusetts 4% Ohio

California could literally fall into the sea, 2012 style, and Realty's dividend would be just fine.

Remember the retail apocalypse caused by Amazon and e-commerce? Out of 163 retail bankruptcies since 2017, Realty's exposure has been about 1%. How's that for risk management?

Realty's dividend will remain safe as long as occupancy is above 90% since its IPO occupancy has never fallen below 96.6%, even during the darkest days of the Great Recession.

There are seven S&P REITs with A-credit ratings, but just one with two A-credit ratings, and it would be Realty.

Its debt/EBITDAre or leverage ratio is 5.4X, compared to the 6X or less that's considered safe according to rating agencies.

Rating agencies consider interest coverage ratios of 2+ safe for triple-net-lease REITs, and Realty's is 4.6X.

90% of its debt is fixed rate, and its average maturity is seven years.

Do you know how much-remaining debt is due for Realty in the second half of 2023? $21 million. Guess how much liquidity it has? $3.1 billion.

If you're worried about Realty's balance sheet, you're doing REIT investing wrong.

Growth Prospects: Utility-Like Growth Potentially For Decades To Come

The global triple-net lease REIT potential market is $13 trillion, with $9 trillion outside the US. In much of the world, triple-net-lease is a new industry with less than 1% market penetration.

Realty was one of the first to get into European triple-net-lease, and that's why the UK makes up 10% of its rent today.

Realty is now getting 30% of its deal sourcing outside the US.

Realty has had a median growth rate of 5% yearly since 1995. Since 2012 its AFFO/share has grown at 6.6%, helped by large acquisitions like VEREIT, which closed in 2021.

Realty's acquisitions have been accelerating in recent years as it diversified into Europe and industrial properties (e-commerce distribution warehouses).

2020: $2.3 billion in deals

2021: $6.4 billion

2022: $9 billion

Yet management remains extremely disciplined with what it buys. Look at what percentage of deals Realty is pulling the trigger on.

2020: 4%

2021: 8%

2022: 9%

2023 YTD: 10%

Realty estimates its average cost of capital is 5.6%, and it historically has achieved and continues to target 2% net investment spreads.

Realty has maintained relatively stable net investment spreads since 1971, even when interest rates were 20% and mortgage rates 16%.

Realty's biggest competitive advantage is its conservative balance sheet, giving it the lowest cost of capital among its peers. That allows Realty to generate good investment spreads for investors without buying risky properties.

It's always been quality over quantity for Realty, and now it has both quality and quantity.

And now Realty is potentially preparing to enter a brand new sector, healthcare!

The silver tsunami is coming, but as the examples of Medical Property Trust and Omega Healthcare show, even industry leaders can struggle with the complex economics of the healthcare system.

How would you like to safely ride the silver tsunami with the ultimate ultra-swan aristocrat in the REIT sector?

Healthcare is a $2 trillion opportunity for Realty, and that's on top of the $13 trillion global triple-net-lease market.

So now Realty is prepared to tap into a $15 trillion growth market, and its asset base is just $55 billion.

How much of a growth runway does a $15 trillion growth market represent for Realty? Consider this. Assuming that Realty keeps acquiring its top rivals and making smart deals for decades, if it eventually archives a 10% global market share in all its markets, that would be $1.5 trillion in assets, in today's money.

At its historical 5% growth rate, that would allow Realty to grow at 5% for the next 70 years!

At today's 5%, very safe yield, that could potentially result in the following long-term total returns.

5% yield

5% growth

0.3% valuation boost (25% upside to fair value spread out over 70 years)

10.3% annual total return potential vs. 10.2% S&P 500

How would you like to match or slightly beat the S&P 500 but with a very safe 5% yield that's paid monthly?

Realty Income Medium-Term Growth Consensus

Metric 2022 Growth 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus Sales 9% 5% 12% 10% Dividend 5% 3% 4% 4% FFO 35% 3% 4% 4% AFFO 9% 2% 4% 4% EBITDA 1% 18% 12% 10% EBIT (operating income) -23% 39% 15% 9% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

In the medium term, Realty is expected to grow its dividend at 4%, and long term, that's pretty much the consensus too.

3.6% annual long-term growth consensus

That's nicely above the bond market's 2.3% long-term inflation expectations.

If you want to sleep well at night while collecting fat monthly dividend checks that outpace inflation, Realty is a great way to do it.

Valuation: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

For the last 20 years, Realty Income's historical P/FFO has been 17.5 to 20X, outside of bear markets and bubbles.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 4.35% $68.28 $70.57 $70.57 $74.25 P/FFO 19.39 $78.34 $80.27 $83.57 $87.06 Average $72.96 $75.11 $76.52 $80.15 $75.90 Current Price $60.57 Discount To Fair Value 16.98% 19.36% 20.85% 24.43% 20.20% Upside To Fair Value (including dividend) 20.46% 24.01% 26.34% 32.32% 30.38% 2023 FFO 2024 FFO 2023 Weighted FFO 2024 Weighted FFO 12-Month Forward FFO Historical Average Fair Value Forward P/FFO Current Forward P/FFO $4.14 $4.31 $1.83 $2.40 $4.23 17.9 14.3 Click to enlarge

Realty's historical fair value is about 18X FFO, and today it's trading at a 20% discount of just 14.3X.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $69.71 (16.5 FFO) $76.00 (18.0 FFO) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 13.11% 20.30% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 15.09% 25.47% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $72.78 $79.07 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 16.78% 23.40% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 20.16% 30.54% Click to enlarge

Analysts expect a 20% gain from O in the next year, and fundamentals justify as much as a 30% rally.

Realty Income 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs

How would you like to potentially earn Buffett-like 19% annual returns on an A-rated 5% yielding Ultra SWAN aristocrat that pays a monthly dividend?

Realty Income 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs

Realty could double by 2029, which might not sound that impressive, until you consider that Oxford Economics thinks the S&P is headed for a lost decade.

S&P 500 by 2030 is a 1.4% annual return from here. But first, Oxford thinks the market is going to fall to 3,600, a 20% decline.

And then deliver 5.6% annual returns through 2030 off that low

If you buy Realty today, the dividend alone is likely to protect you from such a bearish "lost decade for stocks" scenario.

Risk Profile: Why Realty Income Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Risk Profile Summary

Realty Income has been increasing the average quality of its tenants, but about half are not investment-grade. The company has also reduced the overall concentration in its tenants over time, but more than half of its net operating income is still concentrated in its top 20 tenants, and six tenants represent more than 3% of its NOI, so issues at any of these top tenants could negatively affect Realty Income's revenue. Realty Income's properties are generic shells that can attract a wide number of possible tenants. However, there is nothing unique about the properties that can't be recreated by other developers. Barriers to entry are very low, given the small size of the properties and that the cost to build is generally around $5 million. And the triple-net lease structure reduces the burden of management for the landlord, increasing the number of potential investors in the space. Reality Income's dependence on acquisitions to drive growth makes it subject to changes in the private markets and capital markets. Additional competition from well-capitalized investors could drive up prices and force Realty Income to either pursue fewer acquisitions, acquire at lower cap rates, or reduce the quality of properties it acquires. On the other end, Realty Income depends on regular debt and equity issuances to fund acquisitions. A drop in stock price or a rise in interest rates will increase the cost to acquire, which narrows the spread between the company's weighted average cost of capital and the acquisition cap rate, and reduce the value it can create from external growth. The company may face environmental, social, and governance risks that would negatively affect its portfolio or cash flows. These include properly maintaining the safety of the buildings, paying a competitive wage to employees, and accounting for the future impact of climate change. We assign Realty Income a low uncertainty rating, which sets the margin of safety for our 5-star rating." - Morningstar

Realty Income's Risk Profile Includes

theoretical competition risk: low barriers to entry in triple-net-lease space

tenant credit risk: about 60% of tenants are non-rated or not-investment grade

M&A risk: Realty periodically does large deals like VEREIT and ARCT, and there is always execution risk with these

high inflation risk: most leases are locked in with 1.5% annual escalators.

interest rate risk: could negatively affect its cost of capital.

share price risk: if the stock price were to remain depressed for long enough, management might not be able to adapt to a higher rate environment

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

Realty Income Scores 70th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

customer relationship management

climate strategy adaptation

corporate governance

brand management

Realty Income's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 219th Best In The Master List (56th Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Realty Income 70 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Realty Income's risk-management consensus is in the top 46% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Hormel Foods (HRL): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) (EPD): Ultra SWAN dividend champion

Procter & Gamble (PG): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Parker-Hannifin (PH): Ultra SWAN dividend king

NIKE (NKE): Ultra SWAN

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and O is average at managing theirs, according to S&P.

iREIT®

iREIT®

How We Monitor Realty's Risk Profile

18 analysts

two credit rating agencies

20 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Realty Is The Ultimate 5% Ultra SWAN For What's Coming Next

Dividend Kings

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in O (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Ultra SWANs and aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about O:

the safest monthly dividend on Wall Street

very safe 5.0% yield (1.15% risk of a dividend cut in a severe recession), growing 4% long-term

8% to 11% long-term return potential vs. 10.2% S&P

historically 20% undervalued

14.3X cash flow

100% consensus return potential over the next six years, 11% annually, equal to the S&P 500

About 60% better risk-adjusted expected returns than the S&P 500 over the next five years

3X the income potential of the S&P over the next five years

iREIT®

If you want to know how to be smart in a silly, stupid market, Realty Income is a great example.

This is the pinnacle of safety and quality, and today you can get it at a 20% discount, a 35% better valuation than the S&P 500.

If you want the safest monthly dividend stock on Wall Street, Realty is a potentially strong buy, one that could deliver Buffett-like returns through the end of 2025, and likely beat the market over the next six years.