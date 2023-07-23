Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2023 Mid-Yr Reflections

Jul. 23, 2023 9:22 PM ETVRRM, FLT, VRSK, CRWD, MCO, SCHW, NDAQ, AVDX, MA
Manole Capital Management profile picture
Manole Capital Management
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • Manole Capital Management's mid-year 2023 reflections.
  • This yr has been driven by large-cap tech companies (the "Magnificent Seven"); Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook/Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.
  • AI is today's popular buzzword, but we aren't momentum investors or market timers.
  • Instead, we focus on our disciplined investment process, philosophy, and strategy.
  • Manole Capital's performance was led by Verra Mobility, FLEETCOR, Verisk, CrowdStrike, and Moody’s, while Schwab, Nasdaq, and cell tower REITs were detractors.

artifical intelligence

Bartlomiej Wroblewski/iStock via Getty Images

Manole Capital Management

Mid-year Reflections

July 2023

We've been active on the research front, with notes on topics like Senator Durbin's credit card legislation, the March banking crisis and the CFPB's attack on late fees. We have already

This article was written by

Manole Capital Management profile picture
Manole Capital Management
1.5K Followers
Manole Capital Management is a boutique asset manager, based in Tampa, Florida. Launched in 2015, Manole Capital exclusively focuses on the emerging FINTECH industry. Warren joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 1994, following graduation from Lehigh University. On GSAM's Growth Equity team, Warren was a portfolio manager on various '40 Act mutual funds, as well as having primary responsibility for certain companies in the financial and technology sectors. After nearly 20 years at GSAM, Warren left and joined Logan Circle Partners in 2013. Leveraging his accounting background from Lehigh University, Warren received his Certified Public Accountant license in 1998. In 2004, Warren received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THOSE IDENTIFIED IN THE NOTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Firm: Manole Capital Management LLC is a registered investment adviser. The firm is defined to include all accounts managed by Manole Capital Management LLC. In general: This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person representing it. The information presented is available for client or potential client use only. This summary, which has been furnished on a confidential basis to the recipient, does not constitute an offer of any securities or investment advisory services, which may be made only by means of a private placement memorandum or similar materials which contain a description of material terms and risks. This summary is intended exclusively for the use of the person it has been delivered to by Warren Fisher and it is not to be reproduced or redistributed to any other person without the prior consent of Warren Fisher. Past Performance: Past performance generally is not, and should not be construed as, an indication of future results. The information provided should not be relied upon as the basis for making any investment decisions or for selecting The Firm. Past portfolio characteristics are not necessarily indicative of future portfolio characteristics and can be changed. Past strategy allocations are not necessarily indicative of future allocations. Strategy allocations are based on the capital used for the strategy mentioned. This document may contain forward-looking statements and projections that are based on current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. Risk of Loss: An investment involves a high degree of risk, including the possibility of a total loss thereof. Any investment or strategy managed by The Firm is speculative in nature and there can be no assurance that the investment objective(s) will be achieved. Investors must be prepared to bear the risk of a total loss of their investment. Distribution: Manole Capital expressly prohibits any reproduction, in hard copy, electronic or any other form, or any re-distribution of this presentation to any third party without the prior written consent of Manole. This presentation is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use is contrary to local law or regulation. Additional information: Prospective investors are urged to carefully read the applicable memorandums in its entirety. All information is believed to be reasonable, but involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and prospective investors may not put undue reliance on any of these statements. Information provided herein is presented as of December 2015 (unless otherwise noted) and is derived from sources Warren Fisher considers reliable, but it cannot guarantee its complete accuracy. Any information may be changed or updated without notice to the recipient. Tax, legal or accounting advice: This presentation is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations. Any statements of the US federal tax consequences contained in this presentation were not intended to be used and cannot be used to avoid penalties under the US Internal Revenue Code or to promote, market or recommend to another party any tax related matters addressed herein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.