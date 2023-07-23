Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Good News: New Bull Market, Bad News: Growth Stocks Earnings Disappoint

Jul. 23, 2023 9:25 PM ETBA, CARR, CVX, DXCM, INTC, KLAC, META, MSFT, NOW, TM, TOYOF, VLKAF, VLKPF, VWAGY, VWAPY, XOM5 Comments
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Actually the "bad news" is really good news as well, since they are affording a fantastic opportunity to buy on the cheap.
  • How can we be having a new bull market when the best names could be falling? The rally is widening, other sectors are growing as well.
  • I provide a list of stocks that I will focus on, in case they fall like Netflix and Tesla. Readers should want to create their own lists.
  • What I mean by a new bull market is that we are likely to break above the old closing high of 4796 sometime this year, and likely to close above it at year-end. The economy is growing in homebuilding, car manufacturing, factory construction, infrastructure, and the consumer is doing fine. Why wouldn't we go on to new highs with inflation moving out of the way?
Bulls Race

Arpelayo/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market is revealing a new positive message, even as market participants sell on earnings reports

This Thursday was the worst one-day sell-off since March, yet little follow-through on Friday when there was every reason

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock drops 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.16K Followers
Proven quantitative & qualitative strategies generating consistent returns
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 12:37 AM
Premium
Comments (2.85K)
Thanks for your article, it makes sense. That said, the earnings 3 months ago were also a disaster for Tesla and yet it went well for all the big techs.
Trade In Mexico profile picture
Trade In Mexico
Yesterday, 11:59 PM
Comments (2.56K)
I don't think it makes any sense to expect GOOGL to drop as much as NFLX, or about 10%. GOOGL valuation is MUCH MUCH lower than NFLX.....Plus, NFLX was at $320 in May and ran up to about $480 before earnings or about 35%. GOOGL was trading around $105 in May and is now at $120 or up just 15% vs 35% for NFLX.

I actually think GOOGL could rise after earnings, if IBM can do it so can GOOGL!
R
Randol33
Yesterday, 11:15 PM
Comments (6.34K)
Tech can do no wrong. Even if they miss earnings they will gain another 200-300% like NVDA. AI is all this market is interested in and very little regard to actual earnings. Stark contrast to value stocks which drop even on earnings beat and guidance raises. Until this market get tired of making money hand over fist on tech stocks they will continue to rise while the rest of the market flounders. Remember 40% of this bull market rest on the top 7% companies in the index.
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Yesterday, 10:50 PM
Premium
Comments (99)
Your predictions lack material basis. In other words— they’re a summation of wishful thinking/logic.

If you frame probabilities of decline for both GOOG and MSFT equally, then you really don’t understand where either company stand on revenue streaming AI. (MSFT is far better positioned due to its product and services market-penetration vs. those of Google’s).

Full disclosure: I am bearish on GOOGL; bullish MSFT and META. I own all three stocks.
w
woodland
Yesterday, 10:26 PM
Comments (3.27K)
Ballsy article and I love it.
