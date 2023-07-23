Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unilever: Margin Expansion Likely, Valuations Attractive

Jul. 23, 2023 9:37 PM ETUnilever PLC (UL), UNLYFSP5001 Comment
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Unilever's stock has fallen by 5.5% since April, trailing the S&P 500 index. However, this can change as the company expects improvements in its underlying operating margin for 2023.
  • Earnings per share growth is also expected to show healthy growth, which bodes well for its price at a time when its market valuations are already competitive.
  • Unilever's dividends are consistent and add to total returns, making the stock attractive. Additionally, in an uncertain macro economy, it makes a good defensive to have in the portfolio.

Unilever building, Rotterdam

f9photos

When I wrote about the British-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever (NYSE:UL) in April this year, its performance was far superior to the S&P 500 (SP500), which had actually been on a declining curve. Cut to

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
611 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Yesterday, 9:50 PM
Premium
Comments (631)
This makes no sense..In summary it appears to be a sell-hols, not a buy. Author should stick to day job
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.