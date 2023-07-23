Bull Market Underway And Soft Landing On The Horizon
Summary
- We are starting to see rotation from growth to value and more cyclical sectors of the market.
- The second quarter should mark the trough in corporate earnings.
- As consumer spending growth slows, we should see weaker segments of the economy start to pick up the slack.
- The surge in consumer confidence over the past 12 months bodes well for a continuation of the bull market.
- I still see a soft landing during the second half of this year.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
We are finally starting to see the rotation within the stock market that I have been expecting for some time. The Dow Jones Industrials ended the week with its tenth consecutive higher daily close, which matches a streak not seen since 2017. The S&P 500 also closed higher, but the Nasdaq Composite finished lower, as Tesla and Netflix disappointed investors with second quarter results. This could mark a turning point when value and more cyclical sectors start to outperform growth. That doesn’t mean the bull market is near its end, but that index gains may be harder to come by, as investors swap expensive mega-cap growth stocks for far less expensive smaller and mid-sized companies.
We can see this rotation in index performance since the beginning of June. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is leading the way with a gain of 11%, while the equal-weight S&P 500, which represents the average stock, is not far behind with a gain of 10%. The market-cap weighted S&P 500, which is dominated by the “Magnificent Seven” technology-related names is bringing up the rear with a gain of 7.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lags all three with a gain of 6.8%. This is reflecting an improvement in breadth, which has been the missing link in this bull market so far, but not anymore. I think this improvement is anticipating a trough in earnings growth.
At the beginning of July, the expectation was that earnings for the S&P 500 would decline 7% on a year-over-year basis. According to FactSet, with 18% of the index constituents reporting so far, the decline is on track to be a much worse 9%, but that can be attributed entirely to Merck. Analysts are now including a charge to earnings in the second quarter of $4.00 per share for the acquisition of Prometheus. Therefore, I am not concerned. We should see year-over-year growth in revenues and profits resume in the current quarter and improve in the fourth, which is what the stock market’s performance is discounting today. Amazingly, there are still bears out there pounding their chests.
The recession fears may have lessened, but they have not gone away, and those who were clearly wrong earlier this year claim they will eventually be right by the end of it. I disagree. I still see a soft landing, as I did when the year started, on the basis that as consumer spending softens, and the weakest segments of the economy start to pick up the slack. The collapse in producer prices to what was a negligible annualized gain in June should instigate an increase in business investment, which has stalled to just a 2% growth rate. This should help to offset lower levels of consumer spending growth in the service sector.
An increase in residential investment, which is falling woefully short of demand, should also be a source of growth. Lastly, the manufacturing sector looks to be in the early stages of a comeback after nearly a year of recessionary-like conditions. The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing New Orders index, while still in contractionary territory below 50, looks to be stabilizing. I see it recovering to plus-50 levels in the fall, which would indicate a return to growth for the sector. This would coincide with a more balanced mix between goods and services spending by consumers.
At the beginning of this year, I laid out the case for a bull market in stocks and a soft landing for the economy. The bull market has come to fruition, but the soft landing is still on the horizon. Provided the bull market continues, which I think it will, the soft landing should be on track. The surge in consumer confidence strengthens my resolve. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment index has risen a stunning 13 points over the past two months on lower inflation readings and continued labor market strength. According to SentimenTrader, prior surges of 10 points or more in a two-month period resulted in gains for the S&P 500 91% of the time over the following six months. I like those odds, and they strongly support my fundamental outlook.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)
Commission Free trading has Fired Up Worldwide Stock Markets. Day Traders move some Stocks by 2 to 5% Daily!
This is unusual and so many Traders are new to Stock Picking Today. Think about
That............