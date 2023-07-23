Bull Market Underway And Soft Landing On The Horizon

DNY59

We are finally starting to see the rotation within the stock market that I have been expecting for some time. The Dow Jones Industrials ended the week with its tenth consecutive higher daily close, which matches a streak not seen since 2017. The S&P 500 also closed higher, but the Nasdaq Composite finished lower, as Tesla and Netflix disappointed investors with second quarter results. This could mark a turning point when value and more cyclical sectors start to outperform growth. That doesn’t mean the bull market is near its end, but that index gains may be harder to come by, as investors swap expensive mega-cap growth stocks for far less expensive smaller and mid-sized companies.

We can see this rotation in index performance since the beginning of June. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is leading the way with a gain of 11%, while the equal-weight S&P 500, which represents the average stock, is not far behind with a gain of 10%. The market-cap weighted S&P 500, which is dominated by the “Magnificent Seven” technology-related names is bringing up the rear with a gain of 7.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lags all three with a gain of 6.8%. This is reflecting an improvement in breadth, which has been the missing link in this bull market so far, but not anymore. I think this improvement is anticipating a trough in earnings growth.

At the beginning of July, the expectation was that earnings for the S&P 500 would decline 7% on a year-over-year basis. According to FactSet, with 18% of the index constituents reporting so far, the decline is on track to be a much worse 9%, but that can be attributed entirely to Merck. Analysts are now including a charge to earnings in the second quarter of $4.00 per share for the acquisition of Prometheus. Therefore, I am not concerned. We should see year-over-year growth in revenues and profits resume in the current quarter and improve in the fourth, which is what the stock market’s performance is discounting today. Amazingly, there are still bears out there pounding their chests.

The recession fears may have lessened, but they have not gone away, and those who were clearly wrong earlier this year claim they will eventually be right by the end of it. I disagree. I still see a soft landing, as I did when the year started, on the basis that as consumer spending softens, and the weakest segments of the economy start to pick up the slack. The collapse in producer prices to what was a negligible annualized gain in June should instigate an increase in business investment, which has stalled to just a 2% growth rate. This should help to offset lower levels of consumer spending growth in the service sector.

An increase in residential investment, which is falling woefully short of demand, should also be a source of growth. Lastly, the manufacturing sector looks to be in the early stages of a comeback after nearly a year of recessionary-like conditions. The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing New Orders index, while still in contractionary territory below 50, looks to be stabilizing. I see it recovering to plus-50 levels in the fall, which would indicate a return to growth for the sector. This would coincide with a more balanced mix between goods and services spending by consumers.

At the beginning of this year, I laid out the case for a bull market in stocks and a soft landing for the economy. The bull market has come to fruition, but the soft landing is still on the horizon. Provided the bull market continues, which I think it will, the soft landing should be on track. The surge in consumer confidence strengthens my resolve. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment index has risen a stunning 13 points over the past two months on lower inflation readings and continued labor market strength. According to SentimenTrader, prior surges of 10 points or more in a two-month period resulted in gains for the S&P 500 91% of the time over the following six months. I like those odds, and they strongly support my fundamental outlook.