Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Independent Bank's Q2: Strong Returns And Emerging Concerns

Jul. 23, 2023 9:53 PM ETIndependent Bank Corp. (INDB)
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
282 Followers

Summary

  • Independent Bank Corp. reported a GAAP net income of $62.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.42 in Q2 2023, driven by increased loan balances and enhanced fee income.
  • Despite strong performance, concerns include an overvalued Price/Sales ratio, potential asset quality issues, shrinking net interest margin, and a forecast of flat loan balances.
  • The bank's shares are potentially undervalued given its historical earnings, with a blended P/E ratio of 9.67x significantly lower than its normal P/E ratio of 17.11x.
Female businesswoman in meeting with senior couple

Fly View Productions

Thesis

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB), delivered a decent performance in Q2 2023, registering a GAAP net income of $62.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.42. Key drivers of this performance included increased loan balances, consistent deposit levels, competitive funding costs, and enhanced fee

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
282 Followers
Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.