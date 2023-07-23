Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Textron: Strategic Acquisitions Resulting In Compounding Growth

Jul. 23, 2023 10:41 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
135 Followers

Summary

  • Textron Inc. is currently a buy due to its solid guidance, strong balance sheet, value creation through acquisitions, and undervaluation.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet and has demonstrated resilience and a solid core business model, despite 2020 travel restrictions.
  • Textron's acquisition strategy, including the purchase of Beechcraft, has allowed it to diversify its income streams, improve operating efficiencies, and increase its presence in the military aircraft market.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Textron is currently undervalued, resulting in a buy rating.
Luxury private jet

Franco Ercolino

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has recently recovered from its 2020 decline due to the resurgence in demand. I believe that the company is currently a buy due to its solid guidance, strong balance sheet, the firm's value creation through acquisitions, and undervaluation assuming my

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
135 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.