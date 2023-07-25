Alex Wong

Things are heating up as big tech is center stage. Today, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reports its Q2 earnings. Microsoft (MSFT) will join GOOGL today, then Meta Platforms will follow on 7/26, while Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are set to deliver their earnings next week on 8/3. Big tech has led the market higher, and unlike other periods, there is a good chance these companies will continue to dominate the business landscape over the next decade. Technology continuously leads innovation, and many overlook the liquidity position in big tech. AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, and META have $377.24 billion in combined cash on hand and another $159.96 billion in long-term investments on their balance sheets. These companies have over $500 billion in on-hand liquidity without tapping the debt markets. None of these companies is strapped for cash, and they can deploy as much capital as needed toward their profit centers and growth projects to maintain their leadership positions in the market. After going through the numbers, I can't wait to see what these companies report, but I am most interested in GOOGL as I believe it is the most undervalued and could be the big winner this earnings season.

From a valuation standpoint, GOOGL looks like a home run

The markets have been on fire in 2023 as the S&P 500 has appreciated by 18.62% while the Nasdaq has increased by 35.10%. Big tech has helped fuel the gains as META has appreciated 135.90%, followed by AAPL 53.47%, AMZN 51.48%, MSFT 43.49%, and GOOGL 34.67%. While these companies have been on a tear, with market caps ranging from $754 billion to $3.02 trillion, there is likely more room to run, and GOOGL looks to have the most intriguing valuation going into earnings. Over the trailing twelve months (TTM) these companies have generated $387.65 billion in cash from operations, and after CapEx allocations, their combined free cash flow (FCF) amounts to $225.8 billion. When I think about these numbers, they're staggering, and these companies are generating profits hand over fist.

AMZN is the only company in this peer group that has produced negative FCF in the TTM due to its CapEx spend. The average price to FCF of AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, and META is 35.78x. From a valuation standpoint, I like looking at what you're paying for FCF because it's a harder profit measure to distort since it's simply cash in against cash out. GOOGL is trading for 24.68x its FCF compared to AAPL at 30.97x, META at 42.93x, and MSFT at 44.53x. In essence, if you were to purchase the entire company, it would take 24.68 years to generate the initial investment in FCF for GOOGL.

Next, I look at the 2023 and 2024 forward EPS estimates from the analyst's consensus. The nice thing is that these companies are heavily covered, so there are 30-40 analysts, not 3-4 providing estimates. GOOGL is trading at a forward 2023 P/E of 22.48 compared to 25.68 – 81.76 for the rest of its peers. Looking at the 2024 forward estimates, GOOGL trades at a 19.14 P/E compared to 20.81 – 50.19 for the peer group. GOOGL is expected to generate $5.34 in EPS for 2023 and $6.27 in 2024, showing 17.42% YoY growth. Based on where the peer group trades, there is no reason GOOGL can't grow into a valuation that is equivalent to the peer group averages.

Valuations aren't everything and financials matter

While many investors, including myself, place a large emphasis on valuation methodologies, looking at the financials is quite important. These are the largest companies in the world, but I want to see how efficient they are at generating profits. Warren Buffett has a 40% gross margin rule and believes that companies that are able to generate a gross profit margin of 40% or higher have a competitive advantage over their peers. In the book Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statements on page 34 of the Kindle edition, it says:

"As a very general rule (and there are exceptions): Companies with gross profit margins of 40% or better tend to be companies with some sort of durable competitive advantage. Companies with gross profit margins below 40% tend to be companies in highly competitive industries, where competition is hurting overall profit margins (there are exceptions here, too).

AMZN generates the largest amount of revenue but has the weakest margins. GOOGL is generating $284.61 billion in revenue and producing the 3rd largest gross profit margin at 55.30%. This sets the tone for profitability.

GOOGL has generated $58.59 billion in net income, $61.91 billion in FCF, and $87.5 billion in EBITDA in the TTM from $284.61 billion in revenue. GOOGL is operating at a 20.58% profit margin, 21.75% FCF margin, and a 30.74% EBITDA margin. GOOGL doesn't have the same profitability level as MSFT, but operating at a 20.58% bottom line profit margin is phenomenal for any business, especially a business that generates $284.61 billion in revenue. When I look at what you would pay at the current market caps for each company's profitability, GOOGL trades at the lowest valuation in each category. While MSFT has the best margins, you would be paying 37.03x MSFT's net income at its current market cap compared to 26.08x GOOGL's net income at its current market cap. No matter which metric I look at, from forward P/E multiples on 2023 and 2024 earnings, to price to EBITDA, net income, or FCF, GOOGL trades at the most attractive valuations.

What I will be looking for on the Q2 earnings call

There are several things I want to see within Q2 earnings. For me, Google Cloud is very important. There is speculation that revenue derived from Search will be cannibalized by Chat GPT, Google Bard, and other AI programs. That remains to be seen, but that doesn't mean GOOGL shouldn't diversify its profit centers. Google Services was its only profit center for too long, and Q1 2023 was the first quarter where Google Cloud generated positive operating income. On a YoY basis in Q1, Google Cloud grew its revenue by 28.05% to $7.45 billion, and its operating income took a $897 million swing to the upside. I want to see Google Cloud start to close the gap between AWS and Azure. If GOOGL can continue growing this business line and turn it into $1 billion-plus of operating income quarterly, the market should respond very well to those metrics.

GOOGL's board had authorized an additional $70 billion to be allocated for buybacks on April 19th, 2023. At the end of Q1, GOOGL had $115.10 in cash on hand, with another $31.21 billion in long-term investments. Its total liquidity position was $146.32 billion, with $29.49 billion in total debt. GOOGL has a 496.1% cash-to-debt ratio and would have $116.82 billion in liquidity if they eliminated all their debt tomorrow. I would like to see a significant amount of buybacks conducted in the quarter as that should give the investment community confidence that the C-level executives did feel that shares were undervalued.

I would also like to see advances in GOOGL's AI efforts and see how GOOGL plans on unleashing AI to help their partners who depend on GOOGL for advertising. GOOGL had promised to develop state-of-the-art large language models, improve its products to benefit the end uses, and deliver tools to enable organizations to benefit from AI. If AI is the next evolution in computing, GOOGL needs to go head to head with MSFT and AAPL, and right now, it seems like MSFT is well ahead in the race.

Conclusion

Of the five companies I used in the peer groups, I am a shareholder of AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, and META. I wish I had bought MSFT also a while back, but you can't own everything. Thankfully, I have significant exposure in ETFs and mutual funds to MSFT. While I do believe all five companies will generate future capital appreciation for shareholders, I feel GOOGL is the best buy today based on its depressed valuation. I think you're getting great value with today's price and that GOOGL could be the biggest winner this earnings season if they deliver solid numbers.