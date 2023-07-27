Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 125: $12,500 Allocated, $1,072.67 In Projected Dividends

Jul. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETENB, ENB:CA, SLG, T, VZ5 Comments
Steven Fiorillo
Summary

  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has reported its fourth consecutive week of positive performance, closing with a balance of $13,188.83, a 5.51% profit on invested capital.
  • The portfolio generated $14.92 of dividend income this week and has collected $497.38 of dividend income in 2023 so far.
  • The portfolio is composed of equities, ETFs, REITs, CEFs, and BDCs, with me planning to continue investing in equities regardless of potential Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Money on the edge

PM Images

By the time this article is published, the Fed interest rate decision, and the Fed press conference will have occurred. The CME FedWatch Tool is projecting a 99.2% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points. We

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.72K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLG, VZ, ENB, MO, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Comments (5)

L
Loki_Disciple
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (682)
I Keep reading your weekly updates, and enjoy seeing your income stream edge higher each time. Still recommend CCI at these levels.

Had no money to deploy this week myself, but always next week.
Just One Lab Nerd profile picture
Just One Lab Nerd
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (461)
Was thinking about adding some PSTL to my version of your account this week Steven as their Ex-Dividend date is coming up soon. I also think I will start a position in VZ in my taxable account. I think that they are being undervalued, are likely to rebound some, and that yield in the meantime looks good to me.
H
Hamilton County
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (240)
Get some 5.5 cds in the mix 3-9 or even 2yrs.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (10.48K)
Good commentary Steve
Trp is a steal right now ...
d
dean3084
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (912)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut I've always respected your comments as I took your recommendation with CSWC and hit the jackpot. However, please espound concerning TRP which is down on 1 day, 5 day, monthly, 6 month and year 32%. I'm guessing with it being down that's your premise for touting TRP. On the good side an analyst sees a upside on earnings so that bodes well for your recommendation. For your sake I hope you are correct with your pick. :-)
