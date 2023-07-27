PM Images

By the time this article is published, the Fed interest rate decision, and the Fed press conference will have occurred. The CME FedWatch Tool is projecting a 99.2% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points. We will also receive GDP growth rates, jobless claim data, home sales, and consumer sentiment to close out the week. The market has accepted that the Fed is likely to increase rates, but the key will be the commentary from Jerome Powell. If he indicates this is it and the Fed is going to hold until the fall and reassess, I think we will see a strong rally. Suppose he is overly hawkish and indicates that the Feds job is not done and several more hikes could be in the pipeline. In that case, I think the markets will sell off as fears about interest charges, delinquencies, and the cost of capital will take over the headlines. I don't think a 25 basis point increase does anything and that the Fed should just pause and see where the data is at the September meeting before making any further decisions. Either way, I will be buying equities no matter what they choose.

In week 125, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continued its string of positive weeks as this was the 4th consecutive week it closed in the black. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished its 125th week with a balance of $13,188.83 which is a 5.51% profit on invested capital. There was $14.92 of dividend income generated this week, and I have collected $497.38 of dividend income in 2023. In week 125, I added to my positions in Enbridge (ENB), Verizon (VZ), and SL Green Realty (SLG). The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio closed week 125 out, increasing its projected annual income by $9.89 or 0.93% to $1,072.67, which is an 8.13% forward yield on the portfolio balance.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has been doing well over the past several weeks. The balance compared to invested capital went from -0.82% to being in the black by 5.51% or $688.83. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to live up to my expectations as it has mitigated downside risk, generated an ongoing stream of income, and is now a profitable venture. Price fluctuations do not worry me, as risk mitigation is one of my primary focuses, and I am more concerned with how the portfolio does in the face of adversity rather than when the market is rallying. No matter the economic landscape, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio should continue to generate weekly dividend income and provide risk mitigation during periods of volatility.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $317.72 (29.62%)

ETFs $243.33 (22.68%)

REITs $233.73 (21.79%)

CEFs $174.08 (16.23%)

BDCs $103.76 (9.68%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $490.76 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 28 of 2023, I collected $14.92 in dividends, and in 2023, I have exceeded the amount of income generated from dividends compared to 2022. In 2022 I generated $490.76 from dividend income, and in 2023 I have generated $497.38, which is 101.35% of my total 2022 dividend income. I have collected 353 dividends which is 66.23% of the total dividends generated in 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested. Eventually, this portfolio will be producing $100 per month of dividend income, and at some point in the future, if I continue down this path, I believe it will generate over $1,000 per month of income.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

July is almost finished, and I have collected $61.98 in dividend income, which is an additional 74.79% more dividend income than the entire month of July in 2022. Looking at the chart below, it's very interesting to see the monthly dividend increases YoY for the past 3 years in April, May, and June. As this series progresses, this chart will continue to increase up and to the right.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I am using The Dividend Tracker to track my upcoming dividend income. This tool allows me to visualize my data down to the day. July will be a strong month, and the way things look, October may be the first month that my dividend income exceeds $100. After this summer's investments, I feel that this can be accomplished.

The Dividend Tracker

I have broken this into two sections, positions not generating at least one share per year through its dividend and positions that are. In the section for the positions that are, I have shaded it green and added how many shares annually are being generated and the new future dividend income those new shares will generate. In week 125, there were 24 positions generating at least 1 share annually through their dividends. These new shares from the top 24 positions are projected to add an additional $75.52 of dividend income annually. I was trying to get SLG back to generating at least 1 share annually, but it keeps going up which is a good problem to have. I am going to have to add more in the future.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Well, for a while ETFs were the issue as they had remained above 20% for some time, and now REITs have now exceeded 20% for several weeks. This is due to REITs appreciating in value from their bottom and myself adding to these positions. Individual equities account for 39.73% of the portfolio and generate 29.62% of the dividend income, while ETFs CEFs BDCs, and REITs account for 60.27% of the portfolio and generate 70.38% of the dividend income. Even though I added to SLG this week, I plan on cooling off my REIT investments for a bit and getting this section back under the 20% range.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In week 125, Altria Group (MO) came down a bit but still represented the largest position in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Eventually, this will flatten out, but I think it's going to take a significant amount of time.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 125 additions

In week 125 I allocated the weekly $100 of capital toward increasing my positions in:

Enbridge

Verizon

SL Green Realty

Enbridge

I recently wrote a dedicated article on ENB discussing my bull thesis (can be read here).

From an energy consumption perspective, the International Energy Agency, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration are both forecasting for more fossil fuels to be used in the future. While renewables increase their position in the global energy mix, they will not displace fossil fuels. Production of oil and gas in the U.S. is projected to increase through 2050 and that means we will need pipelines for transportation.

ENB operates 73,796 miles of natural gas pipeline across 30 states, 5 Canadian provinces, and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. ENB moves 20% of all gas consumed in the U.S. and transports roughly 25.7 Bcf/D with 196.8 Bcf of working storage. On the oil side, ENB operates the world's longest crude and liquids transportation system with 17,809 miles of pipeline. ENB delivers more than 3 million bpd of crude and liquids each day, and in 2022, ENB delivered more than 4.3 million barrels in its annual operations. ENB transports 30% of the crude produced in the U.S., 65% of Canadian-bound exports, and 40% of the crude imported through the U.S.

In addition to the pipeline business, ENB has a gas utility company that is the largest by volume in North America and 3rd largest by customer count. It's a well-diversified energy infrastructure play.

ENB has been a strong dividend investment for decades as it has increased its dividend on an annual basis for 28 years. ENB is projecting future dividend increases to maintain the current CAGR, and I look to ENB as a foundational dividend company within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Enbridge

Verizon

I wrote a dedicated article on VZ once the news broke about the lead-sheathed copper lines (can be read here).

VZ has been in a perpetual downturn, and I think the market is wrong. The news about the lead-sheathed lines didn't help and drove shares of VZ lower, causing the yield to exceed 7.5%. I think the lead cable situation is in its infancy, and there is a lot of things that need to be sorted out. We need to see what the EPA guidelines were, and the regulations. If the telecom companies stuck to code, this could be a non-issue, but the recent settlement with 3M (MMM) and other settlements has caused the market to push this news front and center.

I went through the debt profile, and VZ generates more than enough FCF to service its debt.

From a dividend perspective, I couldn't pass up on dollar cost averaging into VZ as shares exceeded 7.5% yields. Earnings are coming up, and I am interested to see what management says. I think the sell-off is overdone, and VZ is trading at a low valuation.

SL Green Realty

I have been writing about SLG in the Dividend Harvesting Series since it was in the low $20s. SLG has been on fire, and it has increased by 37.11% in the past month.

The headlines made it seem like office REITs were dead on arrival. I work in Midtown, and I am seeing a vibrant city not a ghost town in NYC. This made me look into NYC office REITs, and after doing a lot of research, SLG looked like a golden opportunity.

SLG recently announced that it sold a 49.9% stake in 245 Park Avenue to a U.S. affiliate of Mori Trust Co., Ltd. at a gross asset valuation of $2.0 billion. SLG had a preferred equity investment of $195.6 million in 245 Park, and on 9/12/22, they announced the acquisition of 245 Park. The SLGs 2022 annual report stated that SLG closed on the acquisition of 245 Park at a gross asset valuation of $2 billion. This is important because it validated the book value of SLGs assets and proved that a rerating of assets was not likely to occur. Since 245 Park sold at the same valuation as before the rate hikes I was confident in SLGS stated book value.

SLG now trades at $35.10 and has a book value of $60.73, which means its discount to book is -44.05%. SLG is still trading at a steep discount after the recent run, and its dividend yield is still 9.26%. I am still buying SLG in my main dividend account, and I don't plan on stopping.

Week 126 gameplan

I have a feeling I am going to add to AT&T (T) going into earnings. I may add to the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) also.

Conclusion

This style of investing isn't right for everyone, but as an income investor, it works for me. Over the past 125 weeks, I have started with $100, and by adding $100 per week, I have built a portfolio that has a balance of $13,188.83 that generates $1,072.67 in dividend income. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is in black by 5.51% and has a forward yield of 8.13%. Throughout the ups and downs, this strategy has mitigated downside risk well and kept a continuous stream of income flowing. I am excited to see what this portfolio looks like several years from now as the powers of compounding work their magic.