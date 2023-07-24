Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Citigroup: No Respect For TTS - This Big Ship Turns Slowly

Jul. 24, 2023 12:22 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)BAC
Summary

  • We share the CEO's belief that TTS is "clearly the crown jewel of its global network," potentially boosting the bank's valuation moving forward.
  • This is because TTS continues to record accelerating H1'23 top-line growth of +24.3% YoY at a time of peak recessionary fears, well-balancing the impacted Investing/ Market segments.
  • The other two segments may also return to normalcy by H2'23, with FQ2'23 only temporarily impacted by the US Ceiling Debt discussion.
  • Investors need not be concerned about its expanding NCLs, since the elevated interest rate environment has been a net positive on its profitability.
  • Investors should simply sit back and enjoy its extended forward dividend yield of 4.51%, compared to its 4Y average of 3.62%, thanks to its compressed stock prices.

The C Investment Thesis Is Only For The Patient

We previously covered Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in June 2023, discussing its well-diversified portfolio and the stickiness of its multinational client base, easily weathering the recent banking crisis.

