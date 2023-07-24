Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Healthy Balance Sheet But (Near) Zero Dividends

Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
843 Followers

Summary

  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a hospitality REIT, is set to report its earnings soon; the company focuses on full-service upscale and luxury hotels and resorts in major gateway markets.
  • The company reported a net loss of $22 million in Q1 2023, a significant improvement from a $100 million loss in the same period last year.
  • Despite a robust balance sheet and potential for increased dividends, the company's current near-zero dividend yield is a concern.

Background of river stones pile, beautiful smooth round stones

bauhaus1000/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have written about several hospitality REITs in the past couple of months, most recently on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT). I also wrote about

This article was written by

Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
843 Followers
My aim is to build a financial portfolio which will enable me to become financially independent. While I have a keen interest in the financial markets, and am constantly seeking to learn more about various sectors, this means I tend to gravitate towards dividend stocks as they will provide me with a steady stream of income to achieve my goal of becoming financially independent.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:39 AM
Premium
Comments (11.15K)
Progress?

“The company reported a net loss of $22 million in Q1 2023, a significant improvement from a $100 million loss in the same period last year.”
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.