Introduction

After discussing dividend growth stocks and high-yielding investments in the past few days, it's time to take a little detour. In this article, we'll discuss Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), a transportation giant headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Not only is the company a dividend growth stock - albeit a volatile one - but it is also a coalmine canary, as its massive footprint in its industry tells us a lot about the health of the US economy.

The company just released its 2Q23 earnings, which paint a somewhat dark picture, given weakness across the board.

However, investors returned to buying, as the company hinted that prices might be stabilizing going forward.

If that's the case, there's money in KNX. The question is if the stock is a great place to be - regardless of the strength of the potential upswing.

So, let's dive into the details and find out!

What To Make Of Knight-Swift

The reason I put the logos of the company in the introduction is because Knight-Swift is the result of a 2017 merger.

This deal was a major step to transform the company into the diversified trucking company it is nowadays, known for its diverse range of services, including full truckload, LTL (Less Than Truckload), intermodal, and complementary offerings.

With a $9 billion market cap and an extensive network of business units and terminals spanning the United States and Mexico, Knight-Swift serves customers throughout the entire North American region.

The company also bought US Xpress to expand its footprint and generate synergies, but more on that later.

Before we dig into any quarterly numbers, I wanted to mention a few things regarding its dividend and buybacks. The company is operating in a highly competitive industry. Trucking margins are low and economic downturns are often doing a number on the bottom line.

Hence, over the past ten years, KNX shares have returned just 85% with a lot of major drawdowns. Industrial stocks returned more than 190%, while the S&P 500 returned 221%.

Having said that, the company is able to return cash both directly via dividends and indirectly using buybacks.

KNX shares currently yield 1%. While that is not a lot, it comes with a payout ratio of just 15% and 16.7% average annual dividend growth over the past five years.

The bad news is that dividends aren't consistent.

Using buybacks, KNX has bought back shares rather consistently since the Knight and Swift merger, reducing the share count by roughly 10% over the past five years.

Based on these numbers alone, I wouldn't make the case that KNX is a good dividend stock. A 1% yield isn't a turnoff if it comes with consistent growth and a low-volatility profile. Unfortunately, that's not what KNX is offering.

As most readers know, I own a lot of railroad stocks. These assets are cyclical too. However, they have higher margins and the ability to grow their businesses more consistently.

They also have higher yields and often consistent dividend growth.

The same goes for a lot of other stocks in other industries.

It also doesn't help that every economic downturn turns into a major headwind, given the cyclicality of the trucking business and the company's (and the industry's) low-margin profile.

This brings me to the next part of this article.

KNX & The Trucking Recession

Things aren't going smoothly in the trucking industry.

For example, the Logistics Managers' Index hit a new multi-year low in June, falling to 45.6. This is well below the neutral level at 50.

Logistics Managers' Index

When adding higher trucking capacity, we're dealing with a significant decline in prices. While transportation prices were red-hot in 2021 and early 2022, they have fallen off a cliff, causing trucking companies to struggle with both lower volumes and lower prices.

Logistics Managers' Index

As one can imagine, KNX was unable to escape these trends. It is simply too large to avoid bigger macroeconomic trends.

In the second quarter, the company addressed what has become a challenging operating environment resulting from a prolonged freight downcycle, which was unusual due to its severity and duration without an accompanying economic recession.

According to Knight-Swift, while truckload demand softened, it wasn't necessarily indicative of broader economic weakness. The truckload market was significantly impacted by the reduction in inventories that had built up in late 2021 and into 2022.

This is what the Logistics Managers' report said with regard to inventories (emphasis added):

Evidence of a return to normal can be seen in data from the U.S. Census Bureau tracking the seasonally adjusted inventory to sales ratio for total business inventories for 2015-2023. When inventory to sales ratios are elevated, as in the Spring of 2020, firms have more inventory on-hand than they can sell. When inventory to sales ratios dip, as in the summer of 2021, firms are selling inventory very quickly and may be having a difficult time keeping items on the shelf. The dashed red line represents the average inventory to sales ratio from 2015-2019, the five-year period before supply chains were thrown out of whack by COVID-19. After the whirlwind of the last few years, it appears that firms are getting back to the inventory to sales ratios that they saw pre-pandemic – something they had been striving to do through 2021 and 2022.

Logistics Managers' Index

Hence, during the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a decline in revenue, excluding fuel surcharge, by 17.9% and an adjusted operating income decline of 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.39, while adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.49.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Digging a bit deeper, in the second quarter, the truckload segment faced significant challenges, with revenue (excluding fuel surcharge) declining by 15.5% and operating income dropping by 67.1% compared to the same quarter in 2022, which was a record-setting period.

Despite cost control efforts, costs per mile remained flat, with a 2.7% increase year-over-year. Revenue per tractor fell by 14.5%, driven by a decrease of 11% in revenue per loaded mile and a 3.3% decrease in miles per tractor.

Furthermore, the low utilization of resources, influenced by weak demand and labor shortages in the general economy, posed challenges to cost per mile and revenue per truck.

As a result, the operating ratio soared above 90%, which shows how fragile margins are in the industry.

Knight-Swift Transportation

That said, there is some good news.

The LTL segment performed relatively well despite the softer volume environment in the second quarter. It delivered modestly growing revenue (excluding fuel surcharge) and achieved an 85.1% adjusted operating ratio.

Knight-Swift Transportation

The revenue per 100 weight increased by 7% year-over-year, indicating a solid pricing environment.

Though shipments per day were down 3.9% year-over-year, there was a sequential increase in May and June, which appeared to be continuing into July. Additionally, there was an increased demand for capacity support from shippers.

Adding to that, despite challenges in the soft market, the logistics business did rather well as it maintained near double-digit margins with an adjusted operating ratio of 91.6%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

This margin's result is only noteworthy (but not good), as revenues were a mess.

Segment revenues were down by 52.4% due to a decrease in revenue per load (-26.8%) and load count (-35%).

Customer preference for the power-only value proposition remained stable, while traditional brokerage volumes declined. The company expects this service to benefit significantly once demand recovers.

Last but not least, and related to inventory de-stocking, the Intermodal segment faced challenges in the second quarter, with revenue decreasing by 21.5%. This decline was driven by a 24.5% decrease in revenue per load, partially offset by a 4% increase in load count.

Essentially, Intermodal industry volumes were down due to the soft freight environment, with customers preferring the truckload alternative for its lower spot rates, quicker transit times, and better service.

In this case, these developments are confirmed by any other company operating in the intermodal industry, as it's just extremely challenging right now.

Last but not least, the second quarter was all about providing fertile ground for long-term synergies between KNX and its US Xpress acquisition.

Knight-Swift Transportation

During the second quarter, KNX established ten synergy teams, comprising members from both US Xpress and Knight and Swift, to work on reducing cost per mile and improving revenue per tractor.

Some initiatives already underway include building a terminal network similar to Knight and Swift's over-the-road business, developing better relationships with drivers, improving turnover, and enhancing safety.

Pricing and account management teams are also working on a cohesive market strategy to upgrade freight selection and reduce reliance on brokers, leading to increased revenue per truck and improved margins.

Immediate cost savings of $6 million per month have already been realized, with further opportunities to achieve synergies in both revenue and cost areas.

This brings me to the outlook.

Outlook - Why Isn't KNX Down?

While the company saw tailwinds in some segments, it has to be said that 2Q23 was not a great quarter. The top line was very weak, and every segment clearly shows that the good times are over - at least for the time being.

Even worse, the company's outlook was poor. As reported by FreightWaves:

The company is now calling for full-year earnings per share of $2.10 to $2.30, well below the prior guide of $3.45 (at the midpoint of the range) and its initial outlook of $4.15 (at the midpoint). Further, the new outlook is only slightly greater than half of the $4 EPS mark that management and analysts had previously pointed to as a likely floor during cycle troughs.

Having said that, KNX shares remain resilient.

While KNX is trading 12% below its 52-week high, we see nothing compared to prior fright recessions.

I believe that this has everything to do with market participants expecting economic growth to bottom soon.

The company's comments underlined this a bit.

According to the company, the market outlook for the remainder of 2023 suggests a modest seasonal uplift in the fourth quarter.

Contract rate declines are expected to slow down as bid activity quiets down, with support from stabilizing volumes.

Spot rates are projected to show modest improvement in the third quarter before experiencing an expected modest seasonal uplift in the fourth quarter.

The environment may continue to put pressure on carriers, especially smaller and less well-capitalized carriers, due to higher interest rates and tight credit standards. However, the combination of improving demand, supply reduction, and recovery should lead to better freight market conditions in the near future.

While I do not disagree with these comments, investors are playing a somewhat dangerous game, as the company has to be right. If we're not out of the woods, the market will have to incorporate these risks again, leading to lower stock prices.

The stock is currently trading at 8.6x NTM EBITDA, which is based on an expected decline in EBITDA.

While I wouldn't sell the stock if I were long, I don't recommend buying either.

The current consensus target is $61, which is 9 % above the current price.

The most recent price target adjustment was from Evercore ISI, which downgraded the stock from $60 to $52.

I agree with that assessment.

While I would not make the case that KNX is a must-own stock - by any means - investors looking for KNX exposure might be better off waiting for more downside. While waiting comes with risks of missing more upside, I believe that investors are better off waiting for a potential drop toward $45.

Takeaway

Knight-Swift Transportation may be a dividend growth stock, but its recent earnings report indicates challenging times ahead. The trucking industry is facing significant headwinds, with declining revenue and low margins.

While the LTL segment showed some resilience, the overall outlook for KNX remains poor, with reduced earnings projections for the year.

Despite this, the market seems hopeful about an economic turnaround, keeping the stock relatively resilient.

However, caution is advised, as KNX's success heavily relies on an economic upturn. For potential investors, waiting for a potential drop in stock price before considering KNX exposure might be the way to go.