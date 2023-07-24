Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cielo Stock: Discouraging Long-Term Outlook Keeps Me On The Sidelines

Jul. 24, 2023 2:57 AM ETCielo S.A. (CIOXY)BBD, BDORY, ITUB, MELI
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
80 Followers

Summary

  • Cielo, a major creditor and payment processor in Latin America, faced declining margins in the last five years due to solid competition, the pandemic, and other factors.
  • While Cielo demonstrated solid financial performance in the short term, a challenging macroeconomic environment and increasing competition pose obstacles to its long-term growth.
  • Despite its discounted valuation and potential short-term gains, uncertainties surrounding Total Payment Volume (TPV) and market share losses suggest a cautious approach for investors in the long run.

For your convenience

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY) is one of Latin America's largest creditors and payment processors that, for a long time, held a monopoly on credit card machines in Brazil.

In the last five years, factors such as the arrival

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
80 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBD, BDORY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.