ONEOK: A Smart 6% Yield To Have Your Cake And Eat It Too

Jul. 24, 2023 8:20 AM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)3 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Summary

  • ONEOK is a promising stock for income investors due to its 6% yield and good growth prospects, as well as its long dividend track record.
  • The company is well-positioned for future growth as demand for natural gas is expected to rise, and it has reduced its net debt by $1+ billion over the past year.
  • Risks include uncertainty over its acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners and potential execution risks, but its solid dividend yield and low price-to-cash flow multiple make it attractive.
Those who like sports know the importance of building a strong team around you, and not every team member needs to have the same attributes. For example, some stocks may have a lower yield today but may have the promise of outsized returns

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

d
dean3084
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (889)
What stood out to me was your statement that you were more defensive in nature and looking at a medium to long term holding. Being 78 years old OKE fits what you espouse to especially for me. I have a very small exposure of 114 shares and will layer in below $60 when or if it reaches that price. Slow and steady is my approach plus preservation of capital. Thanks and look forward to more articles that coincide with your aporoach. :-)
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (13.88K)
Already an owner 1420 shares with a CB of $48.40, but that does not mean I will maybe buy more and if the merger goes through they say 50/50 chance with MMP the share price should jump although some say the tax for MMP shareholders will cause it to fail. We will see as there is no tax for OKE shareholders because it is a C-Corp not an MLP....OKE shareholders also get to vote and I will vote yes.

Allday
racerkeith profile picture
racerkeith
Today, 8:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.51K)
I love $OKE below $60. what is your 'buy-under' price and what if anything will be the impact of the political agenda to "eliminate" fossil fuels completely? (Just a joke)
