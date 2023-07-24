Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGCO Corporation: Bullish Trends Ahead Of Earnings, A Weaker Dollar Beneficiary

Jul. 24, 2023 3:54 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Despite S&P 500 profit margins not trending well, AGCO Corporation is recommended as a buy due to a modest P/E and solid free cash flow.
  • AGCO, a Georgia-based agricultural equipment manufacturer, trades at a low 10.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 0.9% dividend yield.
  • The company's Q1 operating EPS surpassed consensus at $3.51 with revenue at $3.3 billion, a 24% rise YoY, and net sales were 29.6% higher YoY after.
  • A weak dollar beneficiary and with solid free cash flow, I highlight key technical levels to watch ahead of and through earnings on Thursday.

S&P 500 profit margins are not trending well, according to FactSet. Still, the bulls don’t seem to care much as equities keep powering higher. This week, earnings season ramps up with a large chunk of Q2 reports hitting the tape

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

