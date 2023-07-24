Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPMorgan Chase: Stick With The Best

Jul. 24, 2023 4:03 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
770 Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan competes at an elite level in consumer and business banking, investment banking, and asset/wealth management.
  • The company has been resilient in the face of the banking crisis earlier this year.
  • We believe JPM stock is the strongest US bank and is trading at an attractive level for long-term investors.

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase

Michael M. Santiago

Thesis

In a sector built on confidence it's important to stick with the strongest companies. In our opinion JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stands above the rest regarding their size and competitive positioning. JPMorgan's current valuation remains

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
770 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.