Wheeler REIT: Gearing Up For Sharemageddon

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • Wheeler REIT is facing a potential dilution crisis as the deadline for Series D preferred shares to be converted into cash or common shares approaches on September 21, 2023.
  • The company intends significant additional amounts of common stock be issued, which could cause significant selling pressure across Wheeler share classes.
  • The situation could lead to a massive dilution with little benefit for any stakeholders, obscuring otherwise good operating results at the Wheeler entity level.

Fire alarm sounder

mgstudyo/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve written 3 articles about Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR) in the past twelve months, and this could be my last. The deadline for the Series D preferred (NASDAQ:WHLRD) dilution apocalypse is upon us, with

This article was written by

Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WHLR, WHLRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

G
Goldshoe
Today, 7:02 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
The $16 tender offer was not $16. The tender was for 67% of the outstanding D's. The remainder would have been close to worthless.
r
real estate 101
Today, 6:23 AM
Premium
Comments (1.52K)
3 for the b is unrealistic, as most big holders have a basis much higher..why tender when there’s no expiration on this “call” if a deal comes with the D? Js has 1mm shares, 3mm doesn’t even put a dent in the loss he has on his common position (so he needs a home run ball on his whlrp…

“It doesn’t seem clear to me if this scenario results in your conversion request being rejected, or the excess shares simply being created and donated to a charitable trust, per the Wheeler charter. But a loss of your investment seems possible if your converted shares violate the ownership limit, leading to an inability to convert a meaningful number of D shares” this is very interesting, where would theses shares reside? Who has the voting rights?

I’m guessing the large holders know all this, they don’t want to “play chicken” and have the car crash into the wall and get totaled.. neither does the company so I bet theres going to be a last and final offer at the 11th hr (each $1 more in a bid is only 3mm ..penny’s vs having the car totaled
