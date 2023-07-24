Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aperam: Offering A 7% Dividend Yield, Trading At 7x Earnings

Jul. 24, 2023 11:30 AM ETAperam S.A. (APEMY), APMSF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Aperam is one of the largest producers of stainless steel and is now also focusing on alloys.
  • The Q1 EBITDA was still fine, although margins clearly are under pressure.
  • The FY 2023 EBITDA may be lower than I initially expected, but the EPS will likely exceed EUR4 (including a non-recurring element).
  • Analyst consensus is pointing towards a EUR600M EBITDA in 2024 and 2025, which would result in a free cash flow result of around EUR4.50 per share.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of EUR0.50, which is fully covered by earnings and cash flows.
Modern wine cellar with new large inox stainless steel tanks

24K-Production/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Aperam (OTC:APEMY) (OTCPK:APMSF) still has to report on its financial results in the second quarter of this year, but I took advantage of the recent weakness by writing some put options (mainly out of

We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

I have no position in Aperam's common shares but I have written (and will continue to write) put options in an attempt to establish a long position.

