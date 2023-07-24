Dmitry Presnyakov/iStock via Getty Images

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) has provided shareholders with compounding growth for several decades resulting in substantial value appreciation. I believe that the company is currently a buy due to the company's solid core business model, strong balance sheet, its diversification strategy resulting in predictable cash flows, and undervaluation assuming my DCF figures.

Business Overview

Avery Dennison Corporation is a top provider of digital identification systems and materials science. Pressure-sensitive materials, RFID inlays, and tags, as well as a broad range of converted goods and solutions, are all part of its focus on providing cutting-edge branding and information labeling solutions.

The business is committed to creating functional materials and high-quality labeling that elevate branded packaging, provide smooth connections between physical and digital information, and improve overall product performance for its international clientele. Avery Dennison offers its cutting-edge solutions and services to a broad range of industries, including home and personal care, fashion, e-commerce, logistics, food and groceries, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

Financials

Avery Dennison holds a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, with a commendable return on invested capital at 11%. The current stock price stands at $178.37, which closely aligns with its 200-day moving average of $176.69. The company's GAAP P/E ratio stands at 21.35, indicating that Avery Dennison's stock is currently priced at a premium compared to its industry peers. However, this premium is anticipated to be mitigated by the company's positive earnings growth expectations, as detailed later in the earnings segment of this article.

The company also pays a dividend of 1.83% representing a safe payout ratio of 36.1%. This allows the company to maintain a stable FCF and a safe dividend to provide consistent income to shareholders while also capitalizing on their 11% ROIC to foster growth effectively and outperform competitors in the long term. Avery Dennison also has repurchased shares over the years, further enhancing shareholder value and boosting EPS enabling shareholders to receive share appreciation in a multitude of ways through consistent historical performance as shown below.

Earnings

Avery Dennison reported mixed earnings in their Q1 2023 report with EPS beating by $0.05 at $1.70 and revenues missing by $80 million at $2.1 billion showing a 12% decline year-over-year. This miss represents the troubles the company has encountered through macroeconomic headwinds and the need for further diversification to stabilize and create more predictable results. With guidance for FY 2023 being revised for EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.70 from the previous $8.85 to $9.25, Avery Dennison must recover from this earnings report and maintain its trajectory to have improved EPS in the years to come as shown below.

Avery Dennison Performance Compared to the Broader Market

Over the last decade, Avery Dennison's performance, when adjusted for dividends, has shown a slight underperformance compared to the broader market. However, I am optimistic about the company's future prospects, which indicate the management's efficient allocation of free cash flow to generate compounding shareholder value and foster a continuously expanding global presence.

Analyst Consensus

In the last 3 months, analysts have consistently rated Avery Dennison as a "buy" with an average price target of $198.45, signaling a potential 11.26% upside. This positive outlook reflects the company's successful expansion and strong core business model, which analysts recognize by pricing the stock at a premium, despite unfavorable relative valuation as mentioned earlier.

Balance Sheet

Avery Dennison maintains a strong and stable balance sheet, enabling the company to leverage for growth and withstand challenging economic conditions. While the debt has increased at a faster pace than cash and investments, the company's growing income has effectively covered the additional leverage, as reflected in the healthy interest coverage ratio of 12.3. Additionally, Avery Dennison boasts a reasonable current ratio of 1.13 and an Altman Z-Score of 3.63, signaling the company's financial stability and its likelihood to remain a significant player in the industry for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

To ensure a precise estimation of Avery Dennison's fair value, I began by calculating the appropriate discount rate, which is crucial in any valuation analysis. Using the Capital Asset Pricing Model, I derived a Cost of Equity of 7.28% based on the risk-free rate of 3.84%, which aligns with the 10-year treasury rate. This rate represents the expected return that investors would require to compensate for the risks associated with holding Avery Dennison's equity.

Given the previously determined Cost of Equity at 7.28%, I proceeded to compute Avery Dennison's Weighted Average Cost of Capital, arriving at a value of 6.29%. This figure falls below the industry average of 7.25%, indicating that Avery Dennison benefits from a lower overall cost of capital compared to its industry peers.

Now that I have an accurate discount rate to utilize, I am able to calculate a fair value for Avery Dennison by using an Equity Model DCF through net income. Assuming a discount rate of 7.3%, I was able to conclude that Avery Dennison is currently undervalued by ~12% with a fair value of $202.64. To arrive at this value, I predicted that revenues will continue to grow with expectations and margins will expand due to overlapping fixed costs and improved pricing power as the firm grows its reach.

Diversification Creating Predictable Cash Flows and Solid Growth

The focus of Avery Dennison's Global Presence and Market Diversification strategy is on extending its presence throughout the world and providing services to a variety of industries. The company takes advantage of various market opportunities to decrease the risks associated with regional economic fluctuations and meet the particular needs of its clients in various industries by having a strong worldwide presence and diversifying its market offerings.

Avery Dennison's entry into the automobile sector serves as a remarkable illustration of Avery Dennison's global presence and market diversification. Avery Dennison actively joined this market to provide specialized products that satisfy the demanding standards of the automobile industry after realizing the growing demand for advanced labeling and adhesive solutions in this industry.

Labels and adhesives that can endure wide temperature swings, stick firmly to a variety of surfaces, and comply with stringent industry standards for compliance and safety are required by the automobile sector. To meet these particular needs, Avery Dennison created a variety of automotive-specific labels and adhesive solutions demonstrating the company's adaptability and ability to cater to customer's specific needs in order to foster growth and outperform competitors by creating a stronger core business model.

Avery Dennison was able to market its automotive solutions to manufacturers and suppliers all over the world by utilizing its global footprint and its pre-existing distribution networks and client relationships. The company successfully met the special requirements of the automobile industry while also maintaining its presence in other sectors by utilizing its excellent market diversification approach. As a result, the business was able to increase the predictability of its cash flow and develop a new area of compound growth where it excels.

Avery Dennison has established agreements with top automakers and suppliers worldwide as a result of its global presence and market diversification strategy. As a result, the business was able to maintain its existing customer bases in the retail, fashion, and other industries while still generating sizable revenue streams from the automotive industry. The impact of a particular segment's underperformance will be lessened by the increase of clients, and large cash flow losses from client external risks being avoided.

The company's successful entry into the automotive sector is evidence of how its Global Presence and Market Diversification strategy enables it to take advantage of new business opportunities, adjust to shifting market dynamics, and generate value for its stakeholders. Avery Dennison maintains its leadership in offering cutting-edge labeling and packaging solutions to a variety of sectors worldwide by consistently spotting potential markets and utilizing its global network.

Risks

Competitive Pressure: The markets in which Avery Dennison competes are incredibly competitive, with numerous companies providing comparable goods and services. The company may experience pricing pressure and lowered profit margins as a result of fierce competition.

Raw Material Costs: To create its products, Avery Dennison uses a variety of raw ingredients, including chemicals and exotic materials. Commodity price volatility or supply chain disruptions could result in higher production costs, which would have an effect on the company's profitability.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe that Avery Dennison is currently a buy due to the company's solid core business model, strong balance sheet, its diversification strategy resulting in predictable cash flows, and undervaluation assuming my DCF figures.