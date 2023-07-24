Tom Cooper

One of the most extreme stories of speculation on the market these days continues to be AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) and the preferred equity units (APE) that the company has. What started as a workaround for the company to raise additional capital after shareholders prevented management from issuing additional common stock has turned into some Frankenstein monster that management is struggling to deal with. The most recent blow to the company came on July 21st when a court ruling prohibited the company from completing a settlement that would allow it to go on and convert the preferred units into common. Common shares of the company shot up about 63% in afterhours trading while the preferred units dropped 14.4%. There's a lot that could be dissected here. But for true investors as opposed to speculators, the bigger question is what the ultimate fate of the company is and what that should mean for the invested capital of the relevant parties. And when you look at the picture through that lens, the situation does not look particularly pleasant.

Let's cut to the chase

Very few companies that I have ever come across have been as driven by speculation as AMC Entertainment Holdings. A couple of years ago, the enterprise became known as one of the meme-stocks, a security that a small army of retail investors essentially hijacked in the hopes of 'sticking it' to hedge funds and other financial institutions. Perhaps the only meme stock that was more prominent at the time was video game retailer GameStop (GME). While both companies remain highly volatile from a share price perspective, there is no doubt that AMC Entertainment Holdings has become the dominant speculative vehicle of the horde.

Countless articles have been written about what has transpired over the past couple of years. The short version of the story is that, due to severe financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC Entertainment Holdings sought to raise additional capital by issuing stock. Even though the company issued some stock, it was prohibited by common shareholders from issuing more. So management decided to come up with the concept of the preferred equity units in the hope of circumventing this restriction. The units in question are deemed to have the same economic and voting interests of the common stock and can ultimately convert into them. The initial batch of units was given out to existing common shareholders at the time, with each shareholder getting one preferred equity unit for each common unit that they had.

AMC Entertainment Holdings

The goal here was to create a security that essentially was the same as the common units that management would not be severely restricted from selling. From there, the plan was to meaningfully dilute common shareholders by issuing additional preferred equity units and using said capital to reduce debt. Management has had a bit of success on that front. In December of last year, for instance, the company issued 197.6 million preferred equity units in exchange for $175.1 million of debt coming off the books. As you can see in the image above, this wasn't the only move the company made to lower debt during 2022. In the first quarter of this year, they issued 49.3 million of the units in exchange for $80.3 million and used that capital to buy back $103.5 million worth of debt in exchange for $56.5 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings

Even after these transactions, the company has $4.42 billion of net debt on its books. So at the end of the day, these transactions are quite small. The big hope by management was the conversion of the preferred equity units into common and the subsequent issuance of additional units in order to take out a sizable portion, or perhaps even all, of the debt on the company's books. Even though a group of shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of such conversion, a collective of the preferred equity unit holders pushed back. This ultimately moved in the direction of a settlement that would see additional units issued. But a legal challenge put a halt to this because, according to the judge in the matter, 'awarding more shares to common stockholders necessarily comes at the expense of preferred units' and because the maneuver wood, in the eyes of the court, essentially have common stockholders release the claims of preferred stockholders when only the preferred stockholders should have that legal right.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

No doubt, there will be better legal minds than mine that offer up a detailed analysis of why this ruling makes sense or why it doesn't. That is not my primary objective. My primary objective, instead, is to determine whether AMC Entertainment Holdings makes sense from an investment perspective. In regard to the distinction between the common units and the preferred equity units, I do acknowledge a significant disparity that exists between them. Even before the after-hours movement in pricing that occurred in response to this development, the preferred equity units traded at less than half of what the common units did despite the identical economic and voting interests that exist between the two.

Such an arbitrage does not, in an efficient market, make much sense. But since the market is not terribly efficient, the disparity does not need to make sense. You can make some justification as to the disparity in pricing, such as the question of whether the preferred equity units will ever ultimately be converted into common and, if not, how they might be treated in a bankruptcy or acquisition or some other scenario. I rationalize some of the disparity by likening the units to British currency leading up to and through part of the 1690s.

In the decades leading up to the Great Recoinage that began in 1696 and ended in 1699, Britain faced a multifaceted currency crisis. One of the problems centered around the easy ability of anybody to clip the coins by shaving some of the silver off of the edges. If you do that with enough coins, you end up with an extra coin worth of silver. This essentially diluted the value of the coins and, to some extent, caused the economy to break down into a barter system as opposed to the type of money-driven economy we would recognize today.

Prior to the Great Recoinage, the crown elected to produce new coins that could not realistically be shaved in any significant amount. The hope had been that these coins could replace the bad ones that were on the market. Instead, the economy devolved into one where people would hoard the new, valuable coins. And the old clipped ones that had less silver content than their face value was worth are the ones that would be traded. All we need to do is flip around this scenario so that the old coins would be akin to the preferred equity units and the new coins would be like the common, and we end up with a scenario not too different from the one that we have today with AMC Entertainment Holdings.

Of course, you can argue that the difference between the coin scenario and the stock scenario today is that there is no substantive difference between the two types of units today while the coin scenario did result in two distinct types of coins, one that was superior and another that was inferior. But if you widen your horizon to include public perception that the preferred equity units might be worth less because they carry the embodiment of dilution, it's possible to bridge this gap to some degree. But for that to be justified, you must accept that the aggregate perception of market participants has a greater influence than objective reality.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Regardless of these topics, when we look at the fundamental picture regarding AMC Entertainment Holdings, I believe that the distinction between the two types of units ends up being immaterial at the end of the day. Even though, technically speaking, the preferred equity units should offer more potential for investors than the common, both are very dangerous for market participants to play with. As you can see in the chart above and in the chart below, fundamental performance for the business has been awful in recent years. Even though revenue has skyrocketed following the COVID-19 pandemic, profits and cash flows remain deeply negative. The good news is that most recent data suggests some recovery is taking place. But when you have a company that is hemorrhaging $100 million or more in cash per quarter and that has $4.42 billion of net debt on its books, the question rarely is anything other than how much longer the firm can survive.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Investors who are bullish on AMC Entertainment Holdings would be accurate in pointing out that the box office is showing signs of recovery. As you can see in the image below, we most certainly are making some improvements compared to what the box office data showed a couple of years back. But even on an annualized basis, the box office this year is 20% lower in terms of revenue and 29.9% lower in terms of the number of tickets sold than what was seen in 2019. Not to say that we won't experience a full recovery at some point. But even prior to the pandemic, there was a continued decline in the number of tickets sold each year. Only higher pricing year after year caused overall box office receipts to grow for much of the past 20 years.

The Numbers

Realistically speaking, the best scenario for AMC Entertainment Holdings would be a full recovery to what was experienced before the pandemic. In 2019, before the bottom fell out, the firm generated about $579 million in operating cash flow. But just like in the years prior to that, the vast majority of its cash flow went toward capital expenditures. Some of this was definitely focused on growth. But a lot was focused on keeping up with the times. Higher quality imaging, better seating, and other factors, not to mention routine maintenance to keep the 1,004 locations it had in operation open (a number that now stands at 920), all required a tremendous amount of spending each year. There is no reason to believe that the picture would be much different today in the event of a full recovery.

In this best-case scenario, we might assume that management succeeds in consolidating the common and preferred units. Some analysts have gone on to suggest that the company might be able to raise up to $16 billion of cash in the event that such a scenario comes to pass. Frankly, I feel like that is nonsense. I can understand raising enough capital to pay down debt. After all, even with debt on the books, the market is valuing the equity of the company at $2.28 billion. So in theory, raising enough by diluting shareholders in order to have a market capitalization and enterprise value that are essentially equal might not be out of the realm of possibility. But in this case, you end up with a company that would be worth between $6 billion and $7 billion that would generate little to no free cash flow. Even if you based the value of the company on operating cash flow instead, you would perhaps have an entity that is more or less fairly valued.

Takeaway

If your goal is to try and capture short-term gains by means of speculation, I can understand why you might gravitate toward AMC Entertainment Holdings. I have no problems with those who want to speculate, so long as they are honest with themselves about what the situation is. Fundamentally, however, that's not how I roll. The value investor in me wants to see an investment opportunity that has a true fundamental upside to it. Even in the best scenario that I can fathom, it's difficult to imagine the stock being anything other than fairly valued.

At the end of the day, you end up with a firm that might, at best, be trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10. And with substantially all of its cash flow being allocated toward capital expenditures, I believe that such an evaluation would probably be appropriate. But just to get a company that, at best, is fairly valued, you end up assuming a tremendous amount of risk. That much was made evident by the extreme price fluctuations that the company's common and preferred equity units experienced after the market closed on July 21st. Investors should not have to work that hard to capture what might be, in the long run, marginal returns. There are better opportunities out there with a lot less uncertainty and a lot greater upside. For all of these reasons, I have decided to rate the business a 'sell' to reflect my view that the stock should meaningfully underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.