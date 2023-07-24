Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FPF: Mean Reversion Potential Is There, Just Not Yet

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) is a closed-end fund known for its investment in preferred and other income-producing securities.
  • If we look at credit quality beneath the fund, the vast majority of securities are rated BBB.
  • I suspect there will be a solid opportunity for long-term investors who are betting on a cycle that no longer favors US tech dominance, just after some strain happens.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Data analysis, marketing strategy or statistics by business development leaders planning company growth. Hands of finance managers in a meeting talking about financial performance in an office

Kobus Louw

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) is a closed-end fund known for its investment in preferred and other income-producing securities. The fund has had a rough time in 2023 thus far, but is there an


Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets

Are you tired of being a passive investor and ready to take control of your financial future? Introducing The Lead-Lag Report, an award-winning research tool designed to give you a competitive edge.

The Lead-Lag Report is your daily source for identifying risk triggers, uncovering high yield ideas, and gaining valuable macro observations. Stay ahead of the game with crucial insights into leaders, laggards, and everything in between.

Go from risk-on to risk-off with ease and confidence. Subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report today.

Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

This article was written by

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
28.72K Followers
Anticipate Corrections and Volatility with Award Winning Research
5x Dow & Founders Award Winner. Risk-On/Off $RORO, Junk-On/Off $JOJO, & $ATACX Portfolio Manager. Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, & Bear Markets With The Lead-Lag Report. Sign Up For 2 Weeks Free.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.