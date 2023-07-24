FPF: Mean Reversion Potential Is There, Just Not Yet

Kobus Louw

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) is a closed-end fund known for its investment in preferred and other income-producing securities. The fund has had a rough time in 2023 thus far, but is there an opportunity to allocate here?

Understanding FPF

The fund's primary objective is to seek a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. To achieve these objectives, FPF maintains a duration of between three to eight years under normal market conditions. FPF's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the financial sector, with banks, insurance companies, and capital markets-focused enterprises making up the majority of its investments.

If we look at credit quality beneath the fund, the vast majority of securities are rated BBB. This is a bit of a red flag for me given my own views and concerns around credit spread widening alongside increased default risk premiums.

YCharts

When examining the geographical distribution of FPF's investments, the majority are located in the U.S., followed by the U.K., Canada, France, Bermuda, and other countries. I do like the global diversification here among developed markets, especially given just how stretched US markets broadly are relative to the rest of the world.

YCharts

FPF's Performance Overview

Performance has over the life of the fund been quite strong, though the last several years it has underperformed its peers. Call me crazy, but I actually like funds that have underperformed for several years given potential mean reversion in future performance.

Morningstar

FPF's Risk Considerations

Some of the key risks include credit risk, interest rate risk, and call risk. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of a security will be unable or unwilling to make dividend, interest, and/or principal payments when due. Interest rate risk is the risk that the value of fixed-rate securities in the fund will decline because of rising market interest rates. Call risk is the risk that performance could be adversely impacted if an issuer calls higher-yielding debt instruments held by the fund.

In addition, the fund's concentration in the financials sector makes it susceptible to adverse economic or regulatory occurrences affecting this sector, such as changes in interest rates, loan concentration, and competition. I've written before about a rotation on a relative basis out of Tech stocks into Financials for a trade, but make no mistake - if we do have a credit event, anything and everything tied to Financials would likely suffer meaningfully. This isn't something necessarily to fear. The relatively low duration of the fund can help mitigate risk, and the current dividend yield of over 7% according to YCharts provides a buffer. It just might be a better play to wait for a dislocation before getting more aggressive on allocating here.

Conclusion

As a closed-end fund that has consistently provided high levels of current income through strategic investments in preferred and other income-producing securities, FPF looks like an appealing choice with the right timing. As markets resync, I suspect there will be a solid opportunity for long-term investors who are betting on a cycle that no longer favors US tech dominance, just after some strain happens in credit markets.