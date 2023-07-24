Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QQQE: Equal Weighted Nasdaq Is An Equally Large Bubble

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.33K Followers

Summary

  • The equal weighted Nasdaq 100 has underperformed the capitalisation weighted index over recent years, but this has reflected the former's weak fundamental performance.
  • With a PE ratio of 54x, the median Nasdaq 100 stock is trading at higher valuations than the Nasdaq 100 itself after a 40% drop in earnings.
  • The Direxion Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ETF faces the risk of negative free cash flows in a recession and may continue its long-term underperformance versus the Nasdaq 100.

NASDAQ MarketSite - Times Square

hapabapa

While the rally in mega cap tech stocks have stolen the headlines over recent months, the average Nasdaq 100 stock is actually trading at more extreme valuations after earnings have fallen by 40% from their 2022 peak. The PE ratio excluding extraordinary

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.33K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
almacgregor
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (67)
Another clear piece of analysis @Stuart Allsopp
We are certainly living in extraordinary times. I can't work out whether the LEIs are broken because global manufacturing and Chinese domestic demand are so out of synch with US/ Europe services post covid, or whether we're just about to have a recession. Given monetary policy lagged effects and how high global inventories are, my sense is that it will be the latter. But you can make a case, with some China stimulus, that manufacturing will pick up as global services slow. Interested to hear others views.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.