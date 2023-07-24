Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ahoy Alpha as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Huang Evan

Airtel Africa (OTCPK:AAFRF) (OTCPK:AARTY) is a promising young telecom company with a clear growth story and two main diversified income streams. It operates in Sub-Saharan Africa's (SSA) underdeveloped telecom market and has shown substantial growth in recent years, generating a 100% return since its IPO in 2019 to June 2023. The company has a lot of room to grow into the future aided by structural trends towards more internet usage in Africa and growing populations.

The share price has come down by about 30% since last year, which could be a good buying opportunity. However, the recent drop was caused by a surge in inflation and currency devaluations that will negatively impact their earnings in USD in the short term. My current thesis is therefore bearish in the short term, but the long term could look more positive if the macroeconomic situation improves. Recently, the Nigerian Currency (Naira) crashed from 450 Naira/USD to 750 Naira/USD, which is a currency devaluation of 67% in their largest market that makes up 40% of revenue. Airtel Africa's share price has responded negatively to the crash of the Naira, as can be seen below.

Airtel Africa share price and Nigerian Naira exchange rate (Google Finance)

I will first give some background about Airtel Africa, then go into depth about the foreign currency risk, and end by providing an analysis to estimate the impact of the Naira crash on the company's valuation. I predict that for FY2024, currency devaluations will result in negative FCF growth numbers in USD for this company, resulting in a Sell recommendation.

Airtel Africa's main business segments

Telecom

Airtel Africa's main business in terms of revenue is its telecom segment, which sells subscriptions for mobile phones, tv, calling, and data plans to consumers and B2B customers. Given the relatively low internet penetration rate in SSA, there is substantial room for future growth. Furthermore, the use of the internet is growing strongly in Africa with more and more people becoming connected via the internet. Airtel Africa expects that this trend will continue and that an increasing number of people will be using more data.

Operations across regions and revenue per segment (Airtel Africa FY2023)

The company therefore has a clear growth trajectory, providing telecom services in Africa's underdeveloped and growing telecom market. SSA has a large, growing, and young population and a low internet penetration rate. In fact, over 1 billion people live in SSA and the internet penetration rate is just 30% on average. Taken together, this represents a very large total addressable market (TAM). The size and potential of these markets is large; Airtel Africa's markets have population already over 500 million people, which is 1.5 times the size of the USA and it's still growing at around 2.7% per year.

The telecom segment therefore has substantial room to grow. The company also benefits from the expertise of its Indian parent company Bharti Airtel, which has experience developing telecom infrastructure in emerging markets. This telecom part of the business has the capacity to create a moat by building out physical infrastructure in markets where other companies are not yet active, raising entry barriers for competitors. This segment has shown strong growth over recent years, consistently reporting growth rates over 10% after accounting for currency devaluations.

Internet penetration rate in Africa 2021 (World Bank)

Given the large untapped potential of SSA, Airtel Africa is not the only company trying to get a piece of the pie. Its main competitors are Orange, MTN, and Vodacom (a subsidiary of Vodafone). These telecom companies also operate in Africa but they avoid each other so their key markets do not overlap strongly. For example, MTN operates in South Africa and Ghana, while Airtel Africa does not. Also, Orange only operates in markets where Airtel is not active such as North Africa, West Africa, and Cameroon. However, MTN, Vodacom, and Airtel Africa are all active in Nigeria, the largest market in Africa by population size. In Nigeria, Airtel Africa has a third place market position behind MTN and Vodacom. In all other markets where Airtel Africa is active, the company has a #1 or #2 market position in major African countries such as Congo, Kenya, and Uganda. The total population in these markets is already over 500 million people and still growing at around 2.7% per year. With secular trends towards digitalization and more data usage providing tailwinds, the company has substantial room to grow. The company also benefits from the expertise of its Indian parent company Bharti Airtel, which has experience developing telecom infrastructure in emerging markets.

Percentage of individuals in SSA using the internet over time (World Bank)

Mobile Money services

In addition, Airtel Africa has a mobile money business segment, which provides banking services to consumers via their mobile phones. Traditional banking infrastructure is underdeveloped in SSA, and a significant part of the population in SSA is "unbanked"; having little to no access to traditional banking services. This is a very promising segment because it serves these important unmet banking needs. Research from McKinsey predicts that e-payments will grow at 20% annually as Africa moves from a cash-based society towards more digital payments. This segment is also less sensitive to inflation than the telecom segment because it makes more money as payment volume increases. Others have recognized this potential as well and the mobile money segment has attracted large institutional investments, during 2021 Mastercard invested $100 million in Airtel Africa's promising mobile money business, TPG invested $200 million and QIA invested over $200 million (all minority stakes).

Despite the mobile money segment making up just 13% of Airtel Africa's total revenue, these investments valued the mobile money segment alone at $2.65 billion in 2021, which is over half of the current market cap of the entire company at $5 billion including the traditional telecom business. However, valuations have generally come down since 2021. Interestingly, some of these institutional investors have invested specifically in the mobile money subsidiary (AMC B.V.) instead of Airtel Africa itself, they possibly see more potential in this mobile money business segment that the telecom segment. Airtel Africa still owns over 75% of the shares of this AMC B.V. subsidiary company.

Competitors have similar mobile money businesses; MTN's mobile money business also joined forces with Mastercard and was considering a spinoff valued at $5 billion according to the CEO. In their joint statement:

In light of this significant growth, mobile financial services have become the dominant form of digital payments, with twice as many mobile money accounts as bank accounts in the region. As a result, consumers increasingly expect to have access to a broader range of digital financial services (MTN & Mastercard, 2021)

Financial Performance

In recent years, the company has shown strong financial performance. The company is growing and very profitable with a net profit margin of over 10%. Since 2019, the company has steadily grown its user base and revenue from $3.4 billion in FY2020 to $5.2 billion in FY2023, which is very promising.

Revenue and net profits in USD over time from 2019 to 2023 (Own Research)

Its net debt position is considerable at $1.6 billion, but still manageable at 1.4 times EBITDA. It current ratio is only 0.5, I'd like to see that above 1 to know that the company can meet its short-term debt obligations. The net debt has come down in recent years, from $2.1 billion in 2020 to $1.6 billion in 2023, which is good to see. Finally, the company pays a nice dividend at a 3-4% yield with a comfortable payout ratio of about 30%, they also intend to grow it over time.

At first sight, its valuation looks attractive trading at about 8x P/E after a stock price pullback of around 30% since July 2022. However, if we look deeper at the company's recent financial performance and make future projections, we see the strong and negative impact of inflation of local currencies on their revenue and profits that has most likely caused this pullback in share price.

For example, YoY revenue growth in FY2023 was 17% in constant currency terms, but only 11% in real USD currency terms, this devaluation of local African currency reduced their USD growth by around 40%. This was last fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 when inflation was substantially lower than it is this year FY2024 and possibly will be going forward. For the upcoming year, the currency devaluation could nullify growth in USD or even result in negative growth numbers. The management has argued that the impact of FX on the company is relatively limited, but instead of simply taking their word for it, let's further analyze the impact of foreign currency risks on Airtel Africa:

Recent Surge in Inflation Hurting African Earnings

Currently, inflation in SSA is at record levels. For example, the Nigerian Naira is now experiencing an inflation rate of over 20% (!). The Nigerian market is very important because it accounts for 40% of Airtel Africa's revenue. This has a large impact on the company's financial performance. Despite the Nigerian Naira being relatively stable over the period from 2019 to 2021, the Nigerian Naira has lost over 50% of its value versus the USD during the last six months of FY 2022-23.

The company is exposed to foreign currency risk because it gets its revenues from subscriptions that are collected in various local African currencies such as the Nigerian Naira, Kenyan Shilling, and Congolese Frank. Importantly, however, the company reports its financial performance in USD, which is a big problem because most of these African currencies are relatively weak. They have major inflation problems and are therefore consistently losing value against the USD over time. For instance, next to the Nigerian Naira, the Kenyan Shilling has also lost of a third of its value to the USD over the last 12 months.

Airtel Africa is geographically diversified and operates in different countries that use different currencies. See table 1 below for an overview of SSA countries that Airtel Africa is active in and their respective inflation rates. Its most important and largest markets, such as Nigeria, Kenya, and D.R. Congo, are unfortunately also the ones with high inflation.

Recently, at time of writing in July 2023, the official exchange rate Nigerian Naira has crashed from 450 Naira/USD to 750 Naira/USD after the Nigerian president suspended the governor of the central bank. The IMF expects Nigeria's inflation to decrease to 15% next year due to the Nigerian Central Bank's monetary tightening with interest rates close to 20%. However, this hasn't helped much so far. Nigeria is currently in turmoil with a cost-of-living crisis, protests, and its future outlook remaining very uncertain.

Table 1: 2023 inflation rates in the Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries where Airtel Africa is active. Organized per region and population size (TAM).

Country Region 2023 annual CP inflation rate % Share of total revenue % Size of pot. market Population Nigeria Nigeria 20.13% 40.5% 224 million Kenya East Africa 7.79% 55 million Malawi East Africa 24.66% 21 million Rwanda East Africa 8.2% 13 million Tanzania East Africa 4.88% 12 million Uganda East Africa 7.62% 48.6 million Zambia East Africa 8.95% 20.6 million subtotal East africa East Africa avg. 10% 36.7% 150 million avg. excl. Malawi 7.5% Weighted avg. by population size 8% Chad Francophone 3.44% 18.3 million D.R. Congo (A) Francophone 10.76% 102 million Gabon Francophone 3.41% 2.4 million Madagascar Francophone 9.5% 30.3 million Niger Francophone 2.79% 24 million Rep. Congo (B) Francophone 3.3% 6.1 million Seychelles Francophone 3.11% 107 thousand subtotal Francophone Francophone simple avg. 5% 22.9% 184 million Weighted avg. by population size 8.82% Sub-Saharan average (IMF) Total Sub-Saharan Africa (IMF avg.) 13.98% Airtel Africa group level Total Airtel Africa simple average 7.86% 554 million Weighted avg. by population size 9.55% Weighted avg. excl. Nigeria & Malawi 6.82% Click to enlarge

Source: IMF (2023)

The impact of currency devaluations on Airtel Africa's earnings

Airtel Africa provided a devaluation sensitivity analysis in their FY2023 press release and states that their largest exposure is indeed the Nigerian Naira.

Our largest exposure is to the Nigerian naira, for which a 1% devaluation would have a negative impact of $22 million on revenues, $12 million on EBITDA and $7m on finance costs (excluding derivatives).

Given the currently high (>20%) inflation rate of the Nigerian Naira and the exchange rate drop from 450 Naira/USD to over 750 Naira/USD, this is a very big problem for the company. At the end of FY2023 in May, Airtel reported their earnings in USD at an exchange rate of 450 Naira/USD, which implies a strong currency devaluation for the Naira of 66% ((750-450) / 450 = 0.66).

Plugging in the numbers in the sensitivity analysis, the devaluation of the Naira at 66%, translates to an impact of $1.45 billion on revenue, which is over 25% of their total revenue for FY2023. And a $792 million impact on EBITDA, which is over 30% of total EBDITDA for FY2023. This calculation is just about the Naira and doesn't even take into account the devaluation of the other African currencies, which have also lost a substantial amount of their value in the same period. This is already is a big financial hit to the company, resulting in weak growth or even negative growth numbers instead of positive FCF growth for FY2024.

Looking beyond the next few quarters into 2025 and 2026, the ECB and the FED target a 2% inflation rate. The International Monetary Fund expects inflation in SSA to come down next year but remain relatively high compared to western Europe and the USA e.g., in Nigeria to 15%. The situation might improve getting back to around 10% currency devaluation on average. To calculate the average across all their markets, Airtel Africa reports another devaluation sensitivity analysis in their FY2023 report:

With respect to currency devaluation sensitivity, on a 12-month basis, a 1% currency devaluation across all currencies in our OpCos would have a negative impact of $51m on revenues, $31m on underlying EBITDA and $23m on finance costs (excluding derivatives)

In recent years, the currency devaluation across all markets has averaged to around 7-8% per year. With a conservative assumption of 10% per year, this would result annually in a negative impact of $510 million impact on revenues, $310 million on underlying EBITDA and $230 million on finance costs. Overall, this seems like a large and structural problem to the company from my perspective, but this amount of impact could be manageable if the company achieves reasonable growth rates well above 10% in constant currency terms.

Airtel Africa's strategy for dealing with inflation

Currency devaluation therefore is a persistent and structural problem for this company, instead of a short transitory issue. How do they plan to deal with this long term? According to the CEO in their FY2023 report:

Currencies across our footprint have been under pressure, and the impact from the revaluation of our foreign currency denominated liabilities provided some headwinds in the last financial year. While currency devaluation is not in our control, we have plans to continue to mitigate its impact by growing our revenues at a faster pace than devaluation, with double-digit revenue growth in reported currency delivered this year and as we continue to reduce our foreign currency exposure across our balance sheet

The CEO admits that the company can't control inflation levels. Airtel Africa's main strategy to deal with inflation is to try outrunning it by growing faster. Despite their clear path for growth, I don't see them growing substantially above 20%. The high inflation also makes it more difficult to grow in constant currency terms because it decreases the local populations discretionary income, as has been shown by Nigeria's cost-of-living crisis. Moreover, Nigeria has laws in place to limit companies from raising prices so the company cannot guard itself against high rates of inflation, apart from growing revenues faster than inflation by increasing the amount of subscribers and data usage. With this prospect of slowing growth rates, I believe that currency devaluation will decrease company's earnings in USD terms for FY2024.

To meaningfully grow earnings in USD into the future, they need to consistently outpace inflation by a large margin. For example, spectacular revenue growth of 20% in constant currency terms with an average currency devaluation of 10% would result in only 10% revenue growth in USD terms. In my mind, the only viable long-term scenario is one where inflation in SSA comes down. For example, to an average of 5% currency devaluation. If this macroeconomic situation does not improve, the company will be largely unable to avoid its negative consequences. The inflation rate of local currencies is outside the control of Airtel Africa, this problem lies with the local governments. Moreover, the ability of the company to raise prices is limited because of the commodified nature of their business, the diminishing purchasing power of the population, and in some cases by law (e.g., Nigeria) making large price increases illegal.

This exposure to FX risk coupled with a lack of control is not a good place to be in. The company does report to do some hedging and it is moving debt into local currencies. These activities might reduce the negative impact of currency devaluations somewhat, but this is hard to judge. The impact of inflation might moderate because the International Monetary Fund expects SSA's inflation to come down a bit next year e.g., in Nigeria to 15%, but macroeconomic expectations are always uncertain. With the current inflation rates, the impact of inflation on revenues is large, presents a big risk, and complicates this investment opportunity. However, this year is remarkably high, and, on average, we can expect a currency devaluation of around 7-8% across all markets. I will now further explain how this impacts the company's valuation.

Discounted Cash Flow analysis

Taking these inflation concerns with the current situation into account, I projected future revenues with a FCF margin, and ran a discounted cash flow model (DCF) to estimate the intrinsic value of this company. As stated before, the company needs to outgrow inflation in order to meaningfully grow their cashflows in real USD terms. Despite growing free cash flow at 10% in FY2023, the quarterly FCF declined 5% YoY showing the negative impact of currency devaluations. Based on the sensitivity analysis from the section above, I expect to see negative free cash flow growth for FY2024 of 25% but growth at 10% thereafter as a recovery play. I expect that the impact of the currency devaluation will be structural, I don't think that the Naira will appreciate against the dollar so that is will stay at 750 Naira/USD, so it is a permanent drop in USD revenue from Nigeria bringing it from the largest market to the smallest.

Revenue projections (Own research)

Estimating FY2024 revenue in Nigeria to grow at 5% in constant currency in Nigeria and at 10% in the other regions, combined with a negative devaluation impact of $1.45 billion on revenue in Nigeria and a $187 million impact in East Africa and a $116 million impact in Francophone Africa, amounts to a 25% drop in total revenue for FY2024. Keeping FCF margins constant, we come to 25% negative free cash flow growth for FY2024.

Using conservative growth assumptions of 25% negative FCF growth in FY2024, 10% positive FCF growth for the next five years thereafter in USD terms and growth slowing to 5% in years 5-10, with a 15% discount rate and 10 terminal multiple, we come to a present intrinsic value of $2.05 per share for this company. Given the current share price of around $1.33, this this might seem attractive with a significant margin of safety (MOS) of around 35% to its intrinsic value. However, a 25% drop in FCF prediction for FY2024 might be too lenient, and achieving 10% growth thereafter might be challenging if the macroeconomic environment does not improve meaningfully. To achieve this 10% growth in USD terms, the company actually needs to grow at 20% in local currencies assuming an average devaluation of 10% versus the USD. In addition, as said before, the inflation will likely have negative consequences for the local population, decreasing purchasing power and demand so 20% growth in local currencies might be an unrealistic assumption. The market seems to be pricing in such a scenario taking into account the substantial foreign currency risk with this stock.

Taking even more conservative assumptions, increasing the negative impact in FY2024 on FCF to 35% and scaling back these overall growth assumptions to 5% USD growth in the coming five years and 3% in years 5-10, the picture looks less attractive. We come to a new intrinsic value of $1.45 (GBP 1.16) which provides little to no margin of safety, coupled with a lot of risks related to factors largely outside the control of management. A target buying price with a 50% margin of safety would be GBP 0.58, requiring another big drop in the share price before becoming attractive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airtel Africa is a promising young company with considerable opportunities for future growth, operating in a large and unaddressed market. Its underlying business performance is very good, showing substantial growth and high profit margins. Unfortunately, however, the company is facing macroeconomic headwinds that are largely outside of its control and difficult to circumvent or predict. In short, Airtel Africa is negatively impacted by record levels of inflation. Most importantly, the Nigerian Naira, which makes up 40% of the company's revenue, has lost over 50% of its value vs the USD over the past year.

In the short-term, it is quite clear that the 50% crash of the Naira will negatively impact the company's earnings. The current stock price is taking these risks into account to some extent and has pulled back significantly by about 30% since last year. However, this is not necessarily a good buying opportunity. Nigeria, its largest and most profitable market, seems to be permanently less profitable decreasing from the largest revenue source to the smallest in our projections.

The situation might improve in the future, which would improve the company's outlook. A reduction towards average devaluations of around 5% annually would make me upgrade to a buy. However, no one knows for sure how this situation will develop. I will look closely at their Q1 2024 results coming up July 27th, and the results coming after that, to assess these developments and keep you posted.

In the current situation, the foreign exchange has a strong an negative impact that should be taken into account by investors. I analyzed the current situation in in-depth here. My recommendation would be to throw it on Warren Buffet's "too hard pile" for now but to keep the company on your radar and follow it to see how the macroeconomic situation develops from the sidelines. Right now, there is an insufficient margin of safety and the company's growth is being hurt severely in the short term. The company should meet relatively high growth assumptions of well over 20% in local currencies to justify its current stock price, which may be unrealistic given the reduced discretionary income of local populations. Finally, there is a large degree of risk and uncertainty in macroeconomic predictions such as inflation expectations, which have a strong impact on these growth rates. Overall, it seems like an unnecessarily risky bet to me with interest rates at 5% and plenty of other opportunities in the market, so I would advise people to invest their money elsewhere for now.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.