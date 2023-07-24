prchaec/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A great deal has been going on regarding tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO) as of late. Price increases, the completion of a major acquisition, and ongoing operations, all create a very complicated picture. The good news for investors is that it won't be long before some additional data comes out that will hopefully provide some clarity moving forward. In fact, that data should be coming on August 1st before the market opens when management announces financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Leading up to that date, there are some key things that investors would be wise to tee up. These are items that could have a profound impact on the investment worthiness of the company for the foreseeable future.

Recent developments

There has been a slew of developments regarding Altria recently. The most recent actually occurred on July 20th when news broke that the company had elected to raise prices on some of its cigarette brands for the third time this year alone. The planned increase will be in the amount of $0.16 per pack and will affect its Marlboro, Basic, L&M, and L&M Simple Tobacco brands. These increases are on top of a $0.21 per pack increase on a variety of other brands such as, but not limited to, Virginia Slims and Merit. This increase follows a $0.16 per pack hike that the company implemented in April, and it follows a $0.15 per pack increase implemented in January.

Even though this price increase may shock a lot of the investment community, I am not all that surprised. Things have not been going particularly well for the business from a fundamental perspective so far this year. During the first quarter of 2023, for instance, revenue came in at $5.72 billion. That's 2.9% lower than the $5.89 billion that the company reported one year earlier. Net profits have also taken a beating, dropping from $1.96 billion last year to $1.79 billion the same time this year. A lot of the company's troubles have been driven by continued volume declines. Total cigarette volumes shipped in the first quarter of this year were 11.4% lower than they were last year. And for cigars, there was an increase of only 2.3%. But those account for only a small fraction of the overall volume the company ships.

For context, Altria also experienced a decline in the volume of oral products shipped. During the first quarter this year, overall volume dropped 1.8% from 194.1 million cans and packs to 190.6 million. This is even after factoring in the tremendously successful on! offering the company has been selling. Year-over-year, volume for it shot up 37.7% from 18.3 million units to 25.2 million units.

Given the highly addictive nature of tobacco products, management is likely raising prices in order to offset volume declines. The hope will likely be for profits to increase as well. But what this definitely underscores is the fact that the days of tobacco products truly are numbered. And that makes the next development for the company all that more important. And that involves the fact that, in early June of this year, Altria completed its acquisition of NJOY for $2.7 billion. This is a topic that I touched on in a prior article that I wrote about the company. My overall assessment was that the firm is transitioning from a traditional tobacco business to one focused on smokeless products. And frankly, perhaps no better purchase could have been made than NJOY.

Although this does not apply to all of the company's products, it is the first e-vapor business to receive approval from the FDA to market. The rationale was that there was enough evidence that smokers would switch over from traditional tobacco products to exclusively or heavily using NJOY's offerings. Though certainly not healthy, the e-vapor products that were approved were considered by regulators to be healthier than continuing to smoke traditional tobacco products. Previously, Altria stated that they had identified around 70,000 retail stores throughout the country, including ones where NJOY products are already sold, that it wants to use for its initial ACE expansion phase. Combined, these locations represent about 70% of all e-vapor volume and 55% of cigarette volume across the U.S. multi outlet and convenience channels.

We do know that for the first quarter of this year, Altria stated that e-vapor sales were down about 11% year over year. But the general assessment is that the industry should continue to grow at a nice clip. A report from the Federal Trade Commission, for instance, claimed that the e-cigarette market shot up from $304.2 million in 2015 to $2.06 billion by 2018 in the US alone. Another independent source believes that the global market was worth about $22.45 billion last year. And by 2032, it could grow to as large as $391.1 billion. So it will be interesting to see what management has to say when they report their second quarter earnings.

Guidance will also be an important topic. After completing its acquisition of NJOY, management issued revised guidance for the 2023 fiscal year. This guidance calls for adjusted earnings per share to come in at between $4.89 and $5.03 for 2023 in its entirety. That would compare favorably to the $4.84 reported for 2022. Then again, this guidance was before management initiated their most recent price hike. So it is highly probable that some downward revision could be in store if management is assuming that this price hike would not fully compensate for the reduction in volume. If the opposite is true and pricing more than compensates, guidance could very well increase.

A look at headline news

Outside of touching on these primary topics, the company is also going to announce financial results that the market will zero in on. At present, analysts believe that the firm will report revenue of $5.44 billion. If this comes to fruition, it would represent a decline of 16.9% compared to the $6.54 billion the company reported in the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. That is a meaningful decline and would be the result of continued weakness from a shipment perspective.

When it comes to profitability, the expectation is for the company to report earnings of $1.24. That would stack up nicely against the $0.49 per share that the company reported in the same quarter of 2022. This would take net profits up from $891 million to $2.21 billion. On an adjusted basis, however, the picture looks a bit different. Estimates for the quarter call for adjusted earnings per share of $1.30. That would compare favorably still against what the company reported last year, a reading of $1.26.

Naturally, investors should also be paying attention to other profitability metrics that analysts have not provided guidance for. For context, operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2022 was negative to the tune of $514 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, the number would increase to nearly $2.30 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company came in at $3.31 billion. Almost certainly, the picture for the second quarter of 2023 will look worse than it did in the second quarter of 2022, primarily because of the likely reduction in revenue. But if management can fare better than what the market is pricing in, there could be some upside on the table.

Two other items of interest

There are two more things that I believe investors would be wise to pay attention to. First and foremost would be the share buyback program the company has. During the first quarter of the year, management did not buy back any stock with the $1 billion share authorization program that it has in place. That was because of the aforementioned acquisition. However, management did reiterate that the plan was to fully exhaust the buyback program by the end of this year. That would imply share repurchases of around $300 million or so if the company does so evenly. But there is no guarantee of that. If $1 billion sounds like a lot, consider that, in 2022, Altria repurchased 38.2 million shares for $1.83 billion. And the year before that, the firm bought back 35.7 million shares for $1.68 billion.

The last thing involves the overall financial health of the company from the perspective of cash spent. As I mentioned already, the firm spent $2.7 billion on acquiring NJOY. That's a significant amount of capital. The firm achieved this by borrowing $2 billion in the form of a term loan. For the rest of the amount, it tapped the commercial paper market and the cash and cash equivalents that it has on its books. There's also another potential payout in the amount of up to $500 million for contingency payments associated with the acquisition. For those worried that this might cause the company to be more cautious and potentially revise down their share buyback program, I would say that such a fear is unlikely to materialize. The reason why I feel this way is that, on or around July 15th, the firm was slated to receive its final payment of $1.7 billion, plus accrued interest, associated with the $2.7 billion transition agreement that it solidified regarding Philip Morris International. Add on top of this continued operating cash flows, and the company should have plenty of fuel at its disposal.

Takeaway

As we head into earnings, I would make the case that Altria might have a rougher time than what analysts were previously forecasting. The third price increase this year does not likely bode well for the company. Thinking of the long-term picture associated with tobacco, things don't look particularly great either. But we do need to focus on how management is transforming the enterprise. Just as I wrote in my prior aforementioned article, shares of the company are cheap because of the market's concern about the business and management is taking the transformation of the enterprise very seriously. Absent anything significant coming out of the woodwork, I still maintain that it is a worthy 'buy' prospect right now. Though we will have to see if that picture changes when management does report earnings in the coming days.