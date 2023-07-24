Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Transphorm Could Be In For A Bumpy Ride

Jul. 24, 2023 6:53 AM ETTransphorm, Inc. (TGAN)
Summary

  • China has imposed export controls on gallium, which is relevant to TGAN as a pure-play supplier of GaN semiconductors.
  • TGAN released a statement to calm down concerns about export controls, but there is still reason to believe export controls could become a problem for TGAN.
  • While TGAN has good growth prospects, it cannot risk supply chain disruptions with the current state of the income statement and balance sheet.
  • Much depends on how the export controls work in practice, which is why investors may want to tread carefully with TGAN.

silicon wafer reflecting different colors.

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN), a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor chips utilizing gallium nitride or GaN, has faced a couple of less than welcome developments lately. The government of China has imposed export controls on gallium, which is needed

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.76K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

