The 1-Minute Market Report July 22, 2023

Summary

  • Signs that market participation is broadening are continuing to show up.
  • The best performer last week was Commodities, which finally caught a bid after a year-long slide.
  • The worst-performing asset class last week was Asia, led lower by China.

Originally posted on July 22, 2023

In this week's issue of the 1-Minute Market Report, I examine the asset classes, sectors, equity groups, and ETFs that led the market higher, and which market segments bucked the trend by moving lower.

Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

