Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVD Equipment Corporation's Recovery Looks Set To Continue

Jul. 24, 2023 7:34 AM ETCVD Equipment Corporation (CVV)AEHR, EPI, RELL1 Comment
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CVD Equipment Corporation is strategically reorienting on secular growth markets and there are signs this is paying off with strong revenue growth and margin recovery.
  • The company keeps introducing new systems and solutions with the upcoming Epi system for the SiC market, especially interesting.
  • Revenue is lumpy quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of orders.
  • CVV stock needs to scale up to put finances on a sustainable footing, but they're not far off and this looks eminently possible.
  • The shares are not expensive, and the company isn't bleeding much cash.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

Robot assembly line with electric car battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

We wrote about CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV), a company not unlike Richardson (RELL) three years ago but since then the company has embarked on a transformation that is now well advanced, from the company's May 2023 IR presentation:

If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks.

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.76K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CVV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gundament profile picture
Gundament
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (1.09K)
I completely stopped paying attention to this stock for a year. But before that, I used to listen to all the earnings calls and I remember thinking this company was never gonna improve. Boy did I miss an amazing recovery. Luckily I never sold my shares.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.