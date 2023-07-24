Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SP500: Of Soft And Hard Landings

Christopher Robb
  • The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates this week, but the odds for a September hike have decreased due to lower inflation rates.
  • Positive economic data, including lower inflation and job openings, suggest a possible "soft landing" where economic activity slows without causing a recession.
  • Despite potential risks such as persistent high inflation or geopolitical tensions, I believe the US economy's resilience suggests a soft landing is increasingly likely.

F-14 trap

Matthew Lawson/iStock via Getty Images

Many Fed metaphors have walked the metaphorical hallways of the financial discourse over the years. There is the famous punchbowl metaphor; the Fed can run out of bullets and get bailed out by a

Christopher Robb
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

S
Sid Richdale
Today, 9:50 AM
I believe a soft landing is a fantasy, this thing will snowball and transform itself quickly, all it needs is a catalyst.

I see the present curve in the same place it was in October 2007, with 16 months to go to the bottom. If that is accurate (and I have as much chance at accuracy as anyone), then it puts the bottom in early 2025.
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 9:59 AM
@Sid Richdale There has never been a soft landing. Jay Pow flies like a Navy pilot not an Air Force pilot. You need to know what that means.
dn4911 profile picture
dn4911
Today, 9:32 AM
Nice summary thanks. The auto / labor negotiations could have an impact I think. My biggest worry is a reacceleration of labor costs.
