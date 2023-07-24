Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa Earnings: Business Momentum Is Likely To Be Sustained, But Clouds Are Gathering

Jul. 24, 2023 9:17 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)MA3 Comments
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Visa continues to deliver as the company fully capitalizes on recent macroeconomic and industry-wide tailwinds.
  • The expectations for the upcoming quarter are high and the second half of the fiscal year is also likely to be more challenging.
  • This creates certain risks for the share price that are not necessarily priced in at the moment.
  • Even though a strong quarter is to be expected on Tuesday, investors should be cautious when buying at current levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Roundabout Investor. Learn More »
Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

As Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) continues to deliver on its long-term strategy and macroeconomic tailwinds are slowly subsiding, the pressure to deliver on its quarterly results is rising.

Since the start of the year, Visa's stock price has largely tracked the performance

Looking for better positioned high quality businesses in the electronic payments space? 

You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas in the sector by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.

Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation. 

As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided. 

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
4.9K Followers
Investment strategy for those seeking steady and above-market returns

Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.

Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.

Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder . 

All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

D
Duke fan
Today, 9:53 AM
Premium
Comments (1.36K)
Sold my position in V near its high with an average cost of $28 per share. I would like to see the dividend increased and a stock split before considering a new position. I believe the last split was 2015.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (6.11K)
For any "Serious Investor" in Visa or Mastercard you would be well served to study up on a proposed bill in DC. HR 3881 & S 1838 would allow the consumer to use their Visa or Mastercards but the "retailer" could "REROUTE THE PAYMENTS" thru a 3rd rail. Companies such as PULSE, NYCE, & STAR networks could be used. The thought is these companies would be slightly cheaper. You would use your cards but you would "NOT RECEIVE YOUR REWARDS PROGRAMS". We are all smart enough to know that the retailer is not going to pass that small savings onto the consumer. The bill is being co-sponsored by DURBIN-MARSHAL & GOODEN. This is a HORRIBLE BILL for consumers. Please call your Senators & Congressmen and tell them to VOTE NO on this very horrible proposed legislation.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 9:34 AM
Premium
Comments (5.47K)
V has been on quite a run lately. It would only be natural for it to pause on the news. As a long term holder, these last few years have been difficult, but sticking with this market leader has proven profitable. I'll hold my position for at least another few years.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.