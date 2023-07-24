Sundry Photography

In January of this year, I believed that shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were seeing super acceleration, even as production numbers exceeded delivery numbers. With the company hinting towards solid growth on both metrics in 2023 I found comfort in the setup, with valuations having come down a lot in the months before.

There were concerns as well, notably distractions provided by CEO Elon Musk and the fact that shares had rallied from a low of around $110 around Christmas 2022 to levels around the $170 mark in the time frame of just a month.

With the company delivering on strong growth on the back of price cuts, while somewhat limiting the impact on the bottom line margins, I am cautious here on the back of valuation concerns, even as the worst margin declines appear to be flattening out here.

On Fire

Tesla has continued to defy the naysayers, as a loss-making $10 billion business in 2017 has seen grown revenues to $47 billion in 2021, with strong operating profits of $6.5 billion being reported, being unheard margins for a car manufacturer.

These earnings were very welcomed to finance the huge capital spending associated with growing the production. The company posted sales at a run rate of $97 billion and earnings at $15 billion based on the annualized fourth quarter results for 2022. These were huge numbers, with shares trading at a $360 billion operating asset valuation at $112 per share, resulting in a relatively modest valuation.

While a 27 times earnings multiple was high, certainly for a car manufacturer which typically trades at lower multiples, the reality is that the company is not burdened with debt or pension labilities, while it is very profitable and does not have to make an expensive and risky transition to EV production.

Note that the run rate was based on fourth quarter production of 439,000 units, with delivery numbers reported at 405,000 units, with both production and delivery numbers seen at 1.8-2.0 million units in 2023.

While this was all very positive, there were concerns about competition heating up, as well as the behavior of Mr. Musk, but both these concerns appeared to have been put in the background so far in 2023. To date, Mr. Musk has been rather quiet, and while Tesla certainly sees competitors introducing new models left and right, it has initiated quite a few price cuts to hurt the competition, even as investors feared the impact of such actions on the margin profile of the business.

Marching On

Since January, shares of Tesla have risen another 50%, having risen from $170 to $260 in the time frame of half a year as shares traded near the $300 mark already in recent weeks, before they sold off to $260 after a 10% decline in the wake of the second quarter results, a much anticipated earnings report in which the focus was on margins.

Operating momentum was seen in April already, as production numbers rose further to nearly 441,000 units, with deliveries of nearly 423,000 units trailing production by a smaller degree. Total revenue growth slowed down to 24% with revenues of $23.3 billion being down small on a sequential basis with price cuts weighing heavily on the numbers. First quarter gross margins of 19.3% were down nearly 5% points on a sequential basis and down nearly 10% points on the year before.

These price cuts spurred massive demand in an automotive market which has seen some headwinds. Second quarter production numbers came in just shy of 480,000 units, with deliveries of 466,000 closely trailing production numbers.

These numbers resulted in strong unit growth, but the impact of the price cuts was that total revenues of the second quarter rose by just 7% on a sequential basis to $24.9 billion, with reported growth held back by lower selling prices. This was seen in gross margins as well, which fell another 110 basis points on a sequential basis to 18.2% of sales.

Net income of $2.7 billion still exceeds operating earnings here, aided by net interest income, allowing the company to post GAAP earnings of $0.78 per share, up 20% on the year before and up five cents on the first quarter. This only adds to the strength of the balance sheet, now containing over $23 billion in cash and a very little debt, all while net capital investments remain substantial, of course.

Besides the core automotive performance, the company has seen continued operating momentum around its ecosystem as well. While a 66 MWH solar development was relatively modest and down 38% year-over-year, storage deployment more than tripled to 3,600 MWH. This comes as the number of Tesla locations, mobile service fleet, Supercharger stations, and supercharger connections have risen by 20-30% year-over-year.

Investors appear somewhat relieved, not necessarily in response to the earnings release as expectations were hyped up. That said, the company has seen earnings hold up well, despite steep price actions as some real operating leverage was seen. After all, second quarter GAAP gross margins were down 6.8% year-over-year while operating margins are down just 4.9% and adjusted EBITDA is down just by 3.7% of sales.

Tesla On Track

With Tesla still firmly on track to generate over a hundred billion in sales in 2023 and net earnings seen at around $10 billion (aided by higher net interest income on the net cash balances), it is clear that the margin discussion is key for the valuation. The issue is that even as shares have fallen about to $260 right now, Tesla still commands a roughly $800 billion operating asset valuation, effectively at 80 times earnings.

Right now the earnings power is based on operating margins of 9.6%, as seen in the second quarter, with these margins down substantially year-over-year, with earnings held up by higher unit sales and net interest income. These margins are still roughly twice the margins reported by legacy players, which typically post operating margins in the mid-single digit.

These margins are now down substantially, but I expect that this should stabilize at current levels for a bit. For one is that Tesla has structural cost advantages, with fewer models in its portfolio, few legacy operations as well as legacy obligations.

Furthermore, the company has a related and integrated ecosystem as well, including hundreds of millions of miles driven in the full self-driving ("FSD") concept, which means that Tesla is the dominant leader in this, forcing other manufacturers to adjust to its standards, instead of the other way around. Moreover, the ecosystem creates competitive advantages down the road, opening the way up for more and higher margin revenue streams.

What Now?

Trading at a modest 27 times earnings in at $110 in December, Tesla shares have risen some 140%, all while earnings power has more or less remained intact, essentially coming in flat compared to that point in time, but shares have risen a lot over that period of time. This means that expectations have risen a great deal, perhaps too much, and that is even after a recent 10% pullback.

My take is that Tesla has managed the price cuts well. While margin pressure was seen, some real operating leverage was seen as well, as these actions have driven another round of momentum in terms of unit growth, creating havoc among (traditional) competitors.

This is all very positive as Tesla continues to advance in other areas as well. However, I simply believed that Tesla shares have risen too much here in recent times, which makes me very cautious even after the pullback seen over the past week.