RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is slated to release its second quarter or FQ2 earnings release pre-market on July 25. The company is undergoing a "portfolio realignment," which includes a rebrand from Raytheon Technologies. The company will commence trading as RTX Corporation on July 27.

Management unveiled its realignment strategy at an Investor Day in June, designed to "better align with customer needs." As such, the company will operate out of three focused segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

Notably, the realignment is not expected to affect its outlook for FY23 with guidance maintained. As such, I expect management to assure investors of its continued recovery through the end of the year.

Moreover, the company assured investors at its June conference that it has confidence in achieving its medium-term goals through FY25. Accordingly, the company remains focused on achieving $9B in free cash flow or FCF by FY25. Its robust backlog of $180B as of Q1 and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.25 corroborates the company's forward visibility toward its medium-term targets.

In addition, RTX Corporation's "platform-agnostic advantage" should position the company well in leveraging the recovering commercial and defense space.

Management estimates a 27% 5Y CAGR in global revenue passenger kilometers from 2020-25 and a 4% 5Y CAGR in defense spending over the same period. As such, if the company executes well, it should help drive RTX toward achieving an adjusted sales CAGR of 6.5% at the midpoint from 2020-25.

As such, I assessed that RTX is likely still early in its recovery phase, even as it has surged remarkably from its pessimistic lows in late September 2022. The company's competitive advantages in scale and R&D spending should continue to keep it ahead, sustaining the recovery of its operating margins. Management noted that it "has invested over $30 billion" in R&D over the past three years and expects to "continue investing at a similar level annually to drive future growth."

Therefore, I gleaned that investors are likely discounting the execution risks of its free cash flow ("FCF") growth inflection through FY25, which is fundamental toward assessing the risk/reward of its current opportunity.

Accordingly, RTX last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 13.2x, above its aerospace and defense peers' median multiple of 12.5x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). In addition, it's markedly above its 10Y average of 11.3x, suggesting the market has likely priced in its near-term recovery.

However, considering its FY25 EBITDA multiple of 11.2x, I assessed that RTX remains reasonably valued. Given its wide economic moat and global competitive advantages in the commercial and defense space, it should trade at a premium in more constructive macroeconomic conditions.

Given my assessment of an increasingly likely scenario of a soft landing and a broadening of the market rally, I expect RTX to resume its recovery after topping out recently in mid-April.

RTX price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

RTX's price action indicates that it bottomed out in September 2022 and is unlikely to return to those levels.

Dip buyers also returned in June to defend its selloff from its April highs, helping RTX to remain above its critical 50-week moving average or MA (blue line).

As such, I assessed that RTX had decisively regained control of its uptrend bias, on track for a subsequent re-test of its $105 resistance level. Therefore, investors should consider leveraging the broadening phase of the market's recovery to add more positions in RTX at the current levels.

Rating: Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

