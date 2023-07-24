Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RTX Corporation: The Gift Is Back - Don't Miss It

Jul. 24, 2023 11:30 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)ITA, JETS
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • RTX Corporation is set to release its FQ2 earnings pre-market on July 25 and will commence trading under its new name from July 27, following a rebrand from Raytheon Technologies.
  • The company's realignment strategy includes operating from three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon, aiming to better align with customer needs and achieve $9B in free cash flow by FY25.
  • Despite trading at a forward EBITDA multiple of 13.2x, above its aerospace and defense peers' median multiple, RTX is considered reasonably valued, given its competitive advantages.
  • I also gleaned that RTX likely bottomed out decisively in September 2022, with dip buyers further returning in June to support its ongoing recovery.
  • With the market rally expected to broaden further, RTX's market leadership positions it well to benefit from investors rotating to battered stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Raytheon Intelligence and Space division. Raytheon Technologies is a developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions.

jetcityimage

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is slated to release its second quarter or FQ2 earnings release pre-market on July 25. The company is undergoing a "portfolio realignment," which includes a rebrand from Raytheon Technologies

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.36K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.