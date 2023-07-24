yusnizam/iStock via Getty Images

What is “baked into the cake” is a matter of market expectations. As one example, if what the Fed does is what the markets are expecting, then there may be a move, but it won’t be an outsized one. Consequently, to fully understand and appreciate the “market consensus” is an important point for making investment decisions. You may agree or disagree with the “market consensus,” but to understand what the underlying fundamentals are is an important piece of information to have when investing.

The bond markets are giving us some important signals. Utilizing the Bloomberg Indexes, the U.S. Government Index stands at 4.34%, while their Corporate Investment Grade Index now yields 5.45%, which is a spread of 111 basis points. The message here, in my view, is that there are not a lot of expectations for any major market hits. However, if you contrast this with their High Yield Index, you get a very different story. That Index now yields 8.32%, which is now 398 basis points over Treasuries, and it indicates to me that there is going to be upcoming trouble in the high yield markets. Again, you may agree or disagree, but that is the data.

This Week

Tuesday brings us the Consumer Confidence numbers. Consumer Confidence should improve in July, based on a surge in the preliminary University of Michigan sentiment index. Most consumers have grown more optimistic due to softer inflation and relatively favorable labor market conditions. Still, almost 70% of consumers saw a recession forthcoming as somewhat or very likely over the next 12 months.

Wednesday is the big day with the FOMC minutes and the Fed’s decision on rates. I expect, and I believe the consensus view is the Fed’s decision to hike by 25 bps at their meeting. Most FOMC officials had justified the decision to “skip” a hike at the mid-June meeting as buying time to “assess the economy’s progress.” However, the data since then, with inflation and jobs data softer than expected in June, may have muted the Fed’s timing - but I just do not think this will happen. The Fed’s policy statement may hint at that dovish tilt by changing the characterization of job gains from “have been robust” to “have moderated.”

From Chairman Powell’s perspective, as he has stated many times, the latest economic data vindicates his optimism that the economy is most likely headed for a soft landing rather than a recession. His preferred approach seems to be a very gradual move in rate hikes to steer the economy along that narrow path. The general hope, which may be accurate, is for the Fed to hold rates steady after July’s hike and to begin to cut rates in 2Q24. In my view, the best scenario would be a pause in hikes at the September meeting, which could turn into an extended pause at the next few meetings.

On Thursday we have another important indicator coming, which is the GDP announcement. We estimate real GDP grew 2.1% in the second quarter, up slightly from 2.0% prior number. However, the main engine of support - consumer spending - likely moderated to just 1.2% growth from 4.2% in the first quarter. Expectations of weaker demand amid higher borrowing costs will weigh on growth and factory production, as well as both revenues and profits for many corporations. Tougher lending standards are another intensifying headwind for both consumers and business expansion plans. We will also get the initial jobless claims numbers on Thursday. I expect them to be generally muted since we got the last round of data.

On Friday we get the Employment Cost Index. The Fed’s preferred wage gauge is likely to show wage inflation slowed in the second quarter relative to the first quarter. While select service-intensive industries like health care and plumbing still face labor shortages, the sizable June drop in the Atlanta Fed’s wage tracker points to easing wage pressures amid signs of labor market cooling. I do not expect that this number will have much effect on the markets.

The FOMC minutes and the Fed’s decision on rates will be the outsized indicators for the week. Make no mistake. The Fed is the primary driver now for both the bond and equity markets, and also for the cost of borrowing money, which has been rising significantly. There is both a push and a pull here which will likely determine the direction, and the size of it, for both the stock markets and the fixed-income markets. No surprises, in my estimation, is now the best bet, and I hope that none are forthcoming.

