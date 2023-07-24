Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust: Maturities Are Looming Over Its Fate

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
623 Followers

Summary

  • Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, a REIT focusing on industrial properties, is facing financial difficulties due to high debt load and interest burden from its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.
  • The company's interest rate caps, acquired through swaps agreement, are set to expire in March 2024, potentially leaving over $2.6 billion of debt at higher rates and impacting profitability.
  • The future of ILPT is uncertain, with potential outcomes ranging from bankruptcy to a 40% increase in share value, depending on the pricing of new interest rate caps and other factors.

Distribution Warehouse With Cardboard Boxes On The Racks And On The Floor

onurdongel

Introduction and thesis

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is an externally managed REIT that focuses on industrial properties, with a particular focus on logistics. Thus, they acquire and manage facilities such as warehouses and other key infrastructure.

The

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
623 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
Jennev98
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (543)
I can’t help but feel that with its impressive assets a suitor is waiting to pounce. The industrial REIT sector has done pretty well this year as demand for e-commerce properties rise. Long STAG, PLYM and ILPT.
Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
Today, 11:59 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (248)
@Jennev98 Very little chance IMO as the managers (external) are collecting fees and putting ownership restrictions in place to avoid a change in control.
A loan-to-own could be a possibility though.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.