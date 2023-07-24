Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron Rallies Following A Strong Earnings Preannouncement, Time To Be Long

Jul. 24, 2023 11:25 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)1 Comment
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Chevron reported preliminary Q2 earnings of $3.08 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion, beating expectations of $2.97 per share. The company also reported record quarterly Permian Basin production.
  • Management changes include the early retirement of CFO Pierre Breber and the promotion of Eimear Bonner to CFO. Chevron also waived its mandatory CEO retirement age, allowing CEO Mike Wirth to continue in his role.
  • Chevron is expected to complete its $7.6 billion acquisition of PDC Energy next month.
  • I highlight important price levels to watch ahead of the long-form Q2 report due out Friday morning along with a recap of key charts in the oil market.
Chevron Posts Near Record Profits, Exceeding Market Expectations

Mario Tama

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) released its second-quarter profit highlights on Sunday night. Its results helped the Energy sector in trading on Monday. The company reported a solid earnings beat with $3.08 of EPS on revenue of $6.01 billion; Expectations were for $2.97 of per-share operating profits. Adjusted earnings

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

BA Man
Today, 12:05 PM
It appears to me, all the folks telling us to sell CVX and XOM based on having run up 100%+ since the pandemic lows really don’t understand that sometimes Mr Market is playing by a different set of rules, and his prime directive is to make as many people look as foolish as possible.
I’ll continue to hold on.
Long CVX for the duration.
