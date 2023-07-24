The Fed Pushes Forward

JimVallee

Statistics can be manipulated. The narrative can be crafted to make things seem what they are not in reality. A Google search for "statistics manipulation" gives scores of results, and one can see the many techniques used for manipulating numbers. This article attempts to make sense of what is currently happening.

Unemployment

Official government figures put unemployment at extremely low levels and provide very high numbers of job openings. It should then be easy to find a new job, but that is not the case. A look at the numbers in the US debt clock (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time) is useful in trying to figure out what is really happening. The figures noted in this article are all from the U.S. National Debt Clock. The number of unemployed is given as 5.9 million, but then there is another number of “actual unemployed”, which is 9.9 million. The discrepancy is due to the government definition of unemployed, namely, a person that has no job and who is actively looking for one. That number does not include people that are not working and are no longer looking for a job. Even worse is the figure of “not in labor force now”, namely, 99.8 million. This figure presumably refers to people between the age of 16 and 64 that are not in the labor force. Given this tendency to play with unemployment numbers, one could easily conclude that the real unemployment rate is more like 20%.

If companies have problems finding workers, it is probably because the pool of qualified and skilled labor is small, not because there are very few people available that could work. In any case, the unemployment figures provided by the BLS have to be taken with a grain of salt in my opinion. Of course, Administrations want to take credit for anything good that takes place in the economy, and it is no wonder that low employment figures give the Administration something to boast about. That is simply the way politics work. However, given that one of the purposes of the Fed is to promote employment, it is a contradiction that the Fed continues to raise interest rates, which will slow the economy and result in more unemployment.

Inflation

Much the same can be said of inflation. Statisticians know that it is easy to manipulate the rate of inflation by changing the items in the “basket” and giving different weightings to different items. If an item in a category has a rise in its price, it can be substituted by another item that has not had a rise in its price. The substitution can put a lower priced item in the basket. The opportunities for manipulation are manifold. An example will suffice to show that the real rate of inflation is much higher than official figures.

The median income given by the Debt Clock for the year 2000 was $31,901. Now In 2023 it is $35,934. That means an increase in median income of $4,000 in 23 years. The median price of a new home in the year 2000 was $175,377. Now in 2023 the price is $427,745. So the median cost of a new home more than doubled, which basically means that workers cannot afford a new home.

The conclusion is that the inflation numbers put out by the government have to be taken with a grain of salt. Lower inflation figures make Administrations look good.

The Fed

One can ask why the Fed left interest rates at near zero levels for over a decade and now in the space of less than a year has raised rates to 5%, and it looks like two more rate hikes are likely. The most obvious answer is that the Fed is fighting inflation. One result has been an inversion of the yield curve, which is usually the signal for an oncoming recession within the time span of 6 months to two years. It is clear that inflation will not be reduced to 2% if the government continues making annual deficits of over $1.5 trillion. Furthermore, with the federal debt now over $32.5 trillion and rising fast, the cost of servicing the debt will soon be over $1 trillion annually. With the Fed tightening credit and continuing to raise interest rates to fight inflation, the Treasury will be forced to issue more debt to cover the cost of financing the debt (negative financing), and this will lead to the Fed having to increase its balance to monetize excessive Treasury debt through the usual intermediaries. More inflation will likely result, possibly even hyperinflation.

De-dollarization

Meanwhile, the process of de-dollarization is ongoing. It is not possible to predict how fast the process will proceed, but it is likely that within two or three years the global financial world will undergo important changes and that the US Dollar will lose its dominant position internationally. This will undoubtedly have effects on the exchange rates of the US Dollar, and one can expect that imports will become much more expensive and that inflation will continue to be high as monetization of the federal debt continues unabated. American workers will most probably become poorer than they are already, in my view.

The Bottom Line

What might all this mean for investors? First, unemployment will most likely become worse as American companies have to weather an oncoming recession. Second, inflation is likely to continue at a high rate. The Fed might stop raising interest rates once they hit 5.5%

American manufacturing might also suffer a further decline. In the year 2000 there were 17,185,513 manufacturing jobs in the US. Now in 2023 there are only 13,124,865 manufacturing jobs, thanks to outsourcing production. That means that job growth in the US depends on the service sector, which provides large numbers of poorly paid places.

Investors will have to reckon with a recession, high interest rates unless the Fed does an about-face and lowers rates, a great number of people not in the labor force and large numbers of illegal immigrants.

If the Fed starts lowering rates, that might upset the bond market and cause chaos. The most recent short-term issues will rise in price due to the higher interest, while long-term issues will resume the price dive suffered recently. New issues of good commercial paper will also benefit due to higher interest rates paid.

The stock market could stand to benefit from lower interest rates, but the Fed intends to continue with its current policy and is planning two more interest rate hikes in H2, 2023. After that, it is not clear what will happen (see above). Under the circumstances, income-producing residential real estate seems a good bet. This writer also likes physical gold, and the price of gold is likely to rise much higher due to great demand internationally. One might also see gold-based CBDCs come to the fore. Commodities like lithium and uranium are also likely to fetch much higher prices in the near future. Companies dealing in these commodities are likely to have their shares fetch higher prices in the stock markets. Despite all the doom and gloom, there are still opportunities out there.