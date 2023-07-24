Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Vs. Chevron: Which Dividend Aristocrat Is The Better Buy?

Jul. 24, 2023 11:42 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)CVX3 Comments
Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon has huge EBITDA and FCF numbers.
  • Chevron has better Gross margin percentages.
  • Combined Exxon and Chevron have committed to spending $125 billion on share buybacks.
  • Quants seem to like Exxon better than Chevron.
Upset woman refueling the gas tank at fuel pump

DjordjeDjurdjevic

Overview:

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) are two of the largest energy companies in the world with MV (Market Value) of $420 billion and $296 billion respectively. Both companies are based in Houston, Texas.

Both companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 12:13 PM
Premium
Comments (3.38K)
How can you compare future authorized buybacks between the two, unless you extrapolate the numbers. CVX stock price is higher about 50% than XOM. Which means currently both companies buybacks would equal almost the same amount of shares.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (5.54K)
The CVX CEO said their #1 goal is its dividend and everything they do is to support the dividend. So, CVX already has a higher yield than XOM, a better buy than XOM at this point, IMO.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (14.2K)
Thanks for the article.

In my view, either of these integrated oil companies is desirable in any portfolio and better to some extent than a smaller oil producer.

Long EOG, SLB, XOM, and PXD.
