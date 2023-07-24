Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FRDM: Low-Yielding EM ETF Focusing On Right Sectors In Taiwan And South Korea

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF invests in emerging markets of Taiwan, South Korea, and Chile. Not surprisingly, it is highly focused on metals, technology, and financial sectors.
  • My understanding is that FRDM is betting on the growth potential of lithium-ion, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and the future technologies.
  • Despite being a futuristic fund, FRDM has generated strong-enough returns over the long run. However, it fails to generate satisfactory and consistent yield.
  • The top 20 investments in ICT and financial firms of Taiwan and South Korea, generating more than half of FRDM’s portfolio, are not dividend paymasters.
Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that invests in diversified sectors from emerging markets ("EM") across the globe. Almost 60 percent of FRDM’s

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
16.94K Followers
Cautious, low key, disciplined investing in biopharma stocks
Avisol Capital Partners runs the Total Pharma Tracker Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. This is managed by Dr Asok Dutta, BVScAH and Dr Udaya Kumar Maiya, MD Oncologist. The service offers end-to-end research on both investing and trading ideas everyday, and includes a 150-stock watchlist and two 40-stock model portfolios that are continuously tracked.

Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.

If you want to check out our service, go here - https://seekingalpha.com/author/avisol-capital-partners/research

Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

p
pro-vigil1
Today, 12:32 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (727)
This is a good article but I don't understand the need to find super consistent, higher yield in EM. DVYE does that. But i would without question rather be invested in the companies listed in FRDM than DVYE. FRDM is also a great backdoor AI play. Add together the allocations of TSM, Samsung, Hynix, Mediatek & a few others & you are approx. 20%-25% of AI exposure (for long term investment) without the NVDA sticker shock. FRDM is a great long term choice for EM and AI exposure. I suppose you are right about the inconsistent and relatively lower dividend yield, but I can't see how that outweighs the longer term positives of this fund.
