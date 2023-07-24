Torsten Asmus

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that invests in diversified sectors from emerging markets ("EM") across the globe. Almost 60 percent of FRDM’s assets under management of $447M is invested in three strategically selected EMs of Taiwan, South Korea and Chile. Chile is an interesting market to watch, considering the fact most emerging market funds avoid this market.

Although FRDM has a diversified portfolio, this fund is highly focused on metals, technology and financial sectors. I think that the fund managers have a strong understanding of semiconductors, lithium-ion, and the future technologies, and the fund will keep on investing in companies dealing in these things. The fund is betting on the future high-growth areas of strategic emerging markets, and holds strong long-term growth potentials.

Despite Low Yield, FRDM Generated Strong Total Returns Over the Long Run

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF was launched and is managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. It seeks to track the performance of the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets Index, by using full replication techniques. This index is designed in order to track the performance of approximately 100 equity securities in various emerging economies. Stocks in FRDM’s portfolio have an average P.E of 9.95 and the fund is currently trading at a negligible premium.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF was formed on May 23, 2019, and has been paying quarterly dividends since then. However, the pay-out has not been consistent, and it missed out on 6 quarterly distributions within the last 16 quarters. In 2022, the fund paid an annual dividend along with a yield of 2.43 percent. In the previous years, yield had been much lower, roughly around 1 percent. However, a 3.5 percent yield during trailing-12-months provides optimism. Despite low yield, FRDM was able to generate strong total returns. Annual average total returns during 2020 and 2021 were almost 10.5 percent. FRDM has an expense ratio of 0.49 percent, and turnover ratio of 8 percent.

FRDM Bets On Semiconductor, ICT And Financial Stocks From Taiwan & South Korea

Excluding Chinese stocks makes the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF attractive to a certain extent. As most emerging markets have considerable investment in Chinese stocks, and there are growing concerns of rapidly slowing economic growth in China, FRDM becomes a very interesting option for investors. Taiwan and South Korea making up 40 percent of this index also provides a high level of confidence about the growth potential of this fund. These two countries are leaders in the field of manufacturing semiconductors and electronic equipment. Not surprisingly, almost 60 percent of FRDM’s investments are in the information & communication technology (ICT) and financial sectors. Besides having a strong sovereign bond ratings of AA and above, these countries can also be equated with developed markets. Thus, these investments are as stable as that of the western economies.

FRDM’s top 10 investments in the ICT sector includes renowned chip and semiconductor manufacturers - MediaTek Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:HNHAF), SK hynix Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM); pioneer in lithium-ion battery technology - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd; companies engaged in the business of electronic products manufacturing and services such as Delta Electronics, Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF); interactive media services company - NAVER Corporation (OTCPK:NHNCF); interactive Home Entertainment firm - CD Projekt S.A. (OTCPK:OTGLF); and integrated telecommunication service provider - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT). As semiconductors and lithium-ion are fast becoming the growth engine of EMs, this fund seems to have targeted the right areas, as these five stocks account for almost 18 percent of FRDM’s entire portfolio.

FRDM’s top 10 investments in the financial sector includes a host of diversified banks namely Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTCPK:BKPKF), Banco de Chile (BCH), PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, Public Bank Berhad (OTCPK:PBLOF), Alior Bank S.A. (OTCPK:ALORY); insurance companies Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. and Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:FUIZF); consumer finance company - KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCPK:KRKKF); and diversified financial services company FirstRand Limited (OTCPK:FANDY). Together, these 20 stocks account for more than half of FRDM’s entire portfolio of investments. All of these 20 stocks also account for at least 1 percent of the entire portfolio.

Chile Is A Market To Look Up To, As It Holds Half Of World’s Lithium Reserves

FRDM investing almost one-fifth of its entire assets under management ("AUM") in the stock markets of Chile may surprise many people, but we need to understand that Chile currently holds over 50 percent of the world’s lithium reserves. Chile is the top copper producer in the world with 29 percent of global copper production and the world's second-largest producer of lithium with a 22 percent share of world production. Lithium is as important as semiconductors. Moreover, it is scarce and in high demand due to the world moving towards electric vehicles. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) and Albemarle Corporation (ALB) are currently the two major lithium producers in Chile. The country is also the largest producer of iodine, rhenium, sodium, and potassium nitrate. The mining sector contributed $317 billion, or 15 percent, of Chile’s GDP, and mining exports were over 62 percent of its total exports. Thus, investing in the mining and financial sectors of Chile seems to be a wise strategy over the long-run.

Investment Thesis

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF is an emerging market fund that invests in strategic markets of Taiwan, South Korea and Chile. Not surprisingly, this fund is highly focused on metals, technology and financial sectors. My understanding is that this fund is betting on the growth potential of semiconductors, lithium-ion, and the future technologies. Taiwan has some of the best names in the field of semiconductors, while more than half of the world reserve of lithium ions is in Chile. South Korea, on the other hand, houses some of the largest and most renowned electronic and technology manufacturing & services companies. The fund is surely a futuristic fund. And if we are talking about historical returns, it’s also good enough over the long run.

However, Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF fails miserably in the area of yield. Not only, FRDM generates low yield, but also is extremely inconsistent in its payout. Thus, the fund fails to meet the requirements of income-seeking investors. Top 20 investments in ICT and financial companies of Taiwan and South Korea, which accounts for more than 50 percent of FRDM’s portfolio, might be generating high-priced growth, but they are not dividend paymasters. Most of the stocks generate very low yield, and only BCH has a yield in excess of 5 percent.

I don’t see much scope for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF to offer strong and steady payouts in the coming quarters. Thus, I’d assign a hold rating on FRDM.