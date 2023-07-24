Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equinox Gold: Massive Production Expansion Is Around The Corner

Jul. 24, 2023 12:11 PM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX), EQX:CA
Summary

  • Equinox Gold is undervalued due to the market not attributing enough value to the upcoming supply from its Greenstone project, set to be Canada's largest gold mine.
  • The market is focused on the high capex Equinox has sustained over the last three years for the Greenstone development, but as capex needs slow down, valuation is expected to become more generous.
  • Despite risks associated with expansion phases and execution, Equinox's future cash flows in the mining sector are visible, with fair value per share estimated between $7 and $11, depending on the future price of gold.

Thesis: undervalued considering the massive supply coming online soon

We think that Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) is substantially undervalued, as the market is not assigning much value to the upcoming supply that is coming online between 2024 and

Chimerix Research profile picture
Chimerix Research
22 Followers
Focusing on overlooked opportunities and special situations. We focus in almost any sector but pay particular attention to Biotech and credit-related opportunities. Special situations include restructurings, litigations, bankruptcies, and spin-offs.

Comments (2)

33557645
Today, 12:40 PM
Premium
Comments (815)
A Fair Value range 80% of the current price seems a bit broad to me. Just saying.
puffnstuff profile picture
puffnstuff
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (340)
EQX only owns 60% of greenstones 400,000 ounces. The other 40% is owned by Orion mine finance. There’s also a royalty to be paid out on these ounces for 2-3 years.

The greenstone ounces should be at around $800-1200 aisc. These ounces form a cash flow worth $200M per year at todays prices from a mine in Canada. This means that Greenstone alone compensates us the full $2B EV of this company. We get the other 600,000 ounces of production and the exploration upside for free.

Do not expect aurizona or castle mountain expansions before 2025-26. EQX will not be paying out any capital for them at all until mid-2024 after they have confirmed greenstone is finished.
