da-kuk

In the year’s artificial intelligence gold rush, Nvidia (NVDA) surged to a $1 trillion market cap. Fellow chipmaker QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has missed out on the frenzy, underperforming the Nasdaq 100. I believe recent developments could change that.

Qualcomm announces a deal with Meta to utilize the Llama 2 LLM

Chipmaker Qualcomm has announced a deal to run Meta’s Llama 2 Large Language Model (LLM) on mobile devices and PCs from 2024.

The company said that the tie-up would bring LLM “directly-on-device,” limiting the use of the cloud, which would allow users to “save on cloud costs, and to provide users with private, more reliable, and personalized experiences”. This is big news for Qualcomm because it opens up a new wave of LLM usage via everyday consumers on mobile, PC, and VR/AR headsets. Up to now, the hype around artificial intelligence has centered around enterprise-grade solutions which are only scalable using Graphic Processing Unit chips like the ones manufactured by Nvidia. It also requires large cloud data centers, which are also hosted by Nvidia.

Qualcomm says it has "an unmatched footprint at the edge—with billions of smartphones, vehicles, XR headsets and glasses, PCs, IoT, and more," which will enable them to scale AI on devices.

Businesses are leading the way in using AI to automate their business models and their processes. Consumers should soon follow and eventually, there will likely be applications that become mainstream in our daily lives.

Llama 2’s open-source technology can democratize AI

The announcement came in the same week that Microsoft (MSFT) announced that it would host Meta’s (META) language model on the Azure and Windows platforms. This may be surprising because Llama 2 provides an open-source competitor to the popular ChatGPT application, which Microsoft is closely tied with. Meta published the code used in its LLM, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that open source is the best path for AI.

"Open-source drives innovation because it enables many more developers to build with new technology," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. "I believe it would unlock more progress if the ecosystem were more open," he added.

It’s likely that Microsoft wants to target business customers and enhance its cloud offerings, allowing Meta to target the consumer-based model.

Qualcomm also commented on the open-source approach of Meta.

"We applaud Meta’s approach to open and responsible AI and are committed to driving innovation and reducing barriers-to-entry for developers of any size by bringing generative AI on-device,” Durga Malladi, senior vice president of Qualcomm said.

Llama 2 has been trained using 40% more data than the initial version, with over 1 million human annotations to enhance its outputs. By allowing its system to be open source, Meta may also be able to reduce the glare of regulators and privacy concerns.

What does it mean for the bottom line of Qualcomm?

Qualcomm stock rose over 4% on the week as the latest announcement was made. Investors have shunned the stock in the AI-driven bull market and the reaction to the Meta deal was also muted. That could change in the future as the company realizes the potential for AI on personal devices.

Qualcomm is currently valued at 13X earnings with a forward earnings ratio of 12.7X. In contrast, Nvidia has a valuation of 246X earnings and a forward valuation of 43X.

Nvidia is being priced for surging demand in its GPU chips, but Qualcomm could also see a big demand increase if Llama 2 becomes the dominant LLM platform. Likewise, if Llama cemented itself as the go-to AI for personal users, Qualcomm has a first-mover advantage.

In its latest earnings release, Qualcomm reported revenues up year-on-year by 17%, with net income up 42% in the same quarter. The company has three segments: Handsets, IoT, and Automotive. It is not hard to picture an AI personal assistant being used in-car to assist with weather forecasts or traffic and personal AI could be a game-changer for Qualcomm’s revenue.

During its fiscal second quarter of 2023, Qualcomm also returned $1.7 billion to stockholders, including $0.75 per share in cash dividends. Qualcomm currently trades at $126.35 with the all-time high at $193.58. The stock is trading at the bottom end of its historical P/E ratio over the last ten years, with the high being 36X. That would be a 3X move on valuation alone and provides a “margin of safety” to get in ahead of a potential AI revenue improvement in my view.

Qualcomm's balance sheet was also steady over the last year with a rise in cash holdings from $2.77 billion to $3.49 billion. Liabilities also dropped by around $3 billion, so the company is performing well in what it calls a tough macro environment.

According to Seeking Alpha metrics, Qualcomm is also well-valued compared to its sector, with good ratings on dividend, price/cash flow, and a P/E ratio that is 38% less than its peers.

Qualcomm earnings outlook

Qualcomm releases its Q3 FY23 earnings on August 2 and the company previously guided for revenue of $8.1-8.9 billion, after delivering $9.275 in Q2. However, diluted EPS is expected to improve from $1.52 to $1.90 at the top end.

The guidance cited "macroeconomic headwinds, weaker global handset units, and channel inventory drawdown. Management also said there would be a larger "sequential decline in QCT revenues, primarily due to the timing of purchases by a modem-only handset customer".

The company's automotive unit was the best-performing segment with a 20% improvement and the company addressed it plans for the unit in a September 2022 automotive investor day. The company said that automotive and AI, "expands our addressable market to more than $700 billion within the next decade".

The company reiterated that AI has been happening within the data center and we are yet to see how it can grow "on the edge".

"We will focus to be the leader in AI at the edge, and we bring to that opportunity the highest performance per watt, 2.5 better performance per watt than the incumbents". Qualcomm is seeing a vision for the rapidly-expanding automotive sector, where transformational effects will happen with cars "in the cloud". It is also preparing and investing for AI that is used outside of data centers and investors have not yet tapped into that vision as they focus on a handful of enterprise-grade providers.

Risks to the investment thesis

The risk to this investment thesis is based on the adoption of Meta's Large Language Model. Tech companies are scrambling to release their own version of ChatGPT, with rumors last week that Apple (AAPL) was working on a competitor. Despite this, I think that Qualcomm offers a good opportunity because the stock has not surged on the AI hype and would offer less downside risk than some in the sector.

Conclusion

The initial gold rush in artificial intelligence focused on two key areas: Search and enterprise-grade solutions. These two areas benefited Microsoft and Nvidia respectively, but we are at the start of the rush to utilize AI tools and Qualcomm is partnering with Meta to bring AI assistants and other tools to handsets, PCs, automotive and connected devices. Offering a personalized system outside of the cloud will appeal to people's privacy and security concerns. All of this could boost the outlook for Qualcomm's products and Meta's approach to open-source AI could see it cement its place early as the AI for personal use.

