Qualcomm: A Sleeper Stock For Potentially Big AI Gains

Kevin George
Summary

  • Qualcomm has announced a partnership with Meta to run the Llama 2 Large Language Model on mobile devices and PCs from 2024 on, reducing reliance on cloud computing.
  • The deal could open up a new wave of LLM usage for everyday consumers on mobile, PC, and VR/AR headsets, potentially boosting Qualcomm's market position.
  • Qualcomm's stock rose over 4% following the announcement, and the company's focus on AI on personal devices could significantly increase demand for its products.

In the year’s artificial intelligence gold rush, Nvidia (NVDA) surged to a $1 trillion market cap. Fellow chipmaker QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has missed out on the frenzy, underperforming the Nasdaq 100. I believe recent developments could change that.

Kevin George
Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in QCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
The Cardinal
Today, 12:35 PM
This is a fair summary of the state of play. It is part of the multi-faceted turnaround story for QCOM that you have to believe in to make a serious investment in QCOM. That's why the bounce on this news was so puny and half-hearted. If you believe in it, then it is a speculative buy. If not, then stay away. I do think that QCOM has seen its lows for the year.
l
logiotek
Today, 12:26 PM
This author knows what's up, unlike another author's article over the weekend.
