QQQ Looks Set For A Correction

Kirk Spano
Kirk Spano
Summary

  • Each month we do a quarterly ETF report that covers over 35 ETFs and my firm's 401(k) asset allocation.
  • Following is an excerpt from our August reports which we are releasing ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting and will update after.
  • The Invesco QQQ has been the market leader this year with the Magnificent 7 carrying 70% of the load.
  • It looks like QQQ is turning over, led by Tesla to the downside.
  • We are anticipating a double-digit percentage correction, with the main question being "pause that refreshes or something worse?"
asset allocation in letterpress wood type

marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

The first week of each month we provide the Global Trends ETF Report. It is designed to help you with asset allocation for the ETF (or other funds) slice of your portfolio.

Kirk Spano
Kirk Spano
25.37K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We have reduced our QQQ holdings by 50-80% in the past week. We currently hold only starter positions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

P
Perciad
Today, 12:38 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.13K)
RSIs seem to be important for QQQ trading & suggest selling now. Think 25-60% drop possible
Longterm74
Longterm74
Today, 12:32 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (16)
Articles like this should be clearly marked as "Technical Analysis". Everybody not believing in this topic could simply avoid to jump in this article and losing time.
Kirk Spano
Kirk Spano
Today, 12:38 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.08K)
@Longterm74 it's a both article as I talk about Tesla valuation. Mohammed El-Erian recently said on Bloomberg (paraphrase) "people who don't respect the technicals are doing themselves a disservice." I'd agree with that. Money flows and technical signals give a very good clue as to where we are with regard to greed and fear. Of course, people who buy and hold forever it won't matter much so long as they reduce risk ahead of needing the money to spend. Most investors aren't in that camp until later in life. If you are only valuing QQQ on fundamentals, then it's pretty clearly a trim risk proposition right now imo.
