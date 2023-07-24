Pineapple Studio

Small-cap investing has never been easy as investors face the key issue to get around somehow, namely weaker quality inherent to that echelon, at times dramatically weaker compared to heavier, more generously priced players. This problem becomes even more acute when the value factor is added to that mix as quality could deteriorate even further.

Thankfully, when it comes to ETFs, there are vehicles that take quality screening seriously, thus significantly lowering the risk profile and offering opportunities their simpler peers cannot. I had already reviewed a few such portfolios in the past, and today I would like to take a look at another fund which does not compromise on quality and value while looking for decent picks in the small-size equity echelon, the Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV).

According to its prospectus, SQLV's active strategy relies on two factors, value and quality, to create a small-cap portfolio ignoring REITs. The ETF is benchmarked against the Russell 2000 index. Holdings are selected meticulously through:

... a quantitative investment process that seeks to identify stocks with lower than average valuation, higher than average profitability, and higher than average debt coverage (i.e., available cash flow to pay current debt obligations) as compared with other stocks included in the investment universe while maintaining a comparable risk profile.

Quality is measured using return on invested capital, variance of return on assets, and debt coverage. Value characteristics are assessed using free cash flow compared to a company's enterprise value. Most importantly, the profitability and value factors are analyzed within sectors to account for natural differences existing between them. Regarding weighting, the cornerstone of the process is the "composite score based on company fundamentals that include book value, revenue, free cash flow, and dividends paid."

The fund's history traces back to 2017 when it was launched as the Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF. The acquisition of Legg Mason by Franklin Templeton was completed in July 2020. According to ETF.com, the fund switched to an active strategy from a passive one in May 2022, and was renamed as a consequence. In this regard, I believe it would be pertinent to use its total returns starting from June 2022 instead of its inception in July 2017.

A deeper delve into the portfolio

What is under the hood at the moment? Looking inside the portfolio, what captured my attention almost immediately is that the fund has a truly small-cap portfolio, an advantage that most peers 'small-cap' in name only cannot offer. SQLV's weighted-average market cap stood at $1.68 billion as of July 23, influenced by over 63% of the holdings having market values below $2 billion; approximately 8.6% represent the micro-cap universe (sub-$300 million).

Importantly, we see the ETF is putting much emphasis on the financial (about 20%), healthcare (~16.8%), and industrial (~16.7%) sectors, while being almost totally uninterested in real estate (only real estate services and development industries are represented, 1.7%) and utilities (50 bps). The latter is traditionally generously priced, which is manifested in the median P/E of 20.2x.

So, the earnings yield of ~10.4% I arrived at does not come as a surprise for such a basket dominated by regional banks and the like, even though there are a few profitless companies, mostly from the healthcare sector, which are skewing that figure, including AngioDynamics (ANGO) and Enhabit (EHAB). The 1.89x Price/Sales ratio is slightly on the expensive side, due to healthcare names contributing again, including Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) and Xencor (XNCR) that have measly revenues and subsequently overinflated P/S multiples, yet the WA figure is adequate nevertheless.

Besides, for such a price, strong growth exposure is not to be anticipated, and truly, the SQLV's WA forward revenue growth rate is only slightly above 4% as per my calculations, with the chief culprit being an almost quarter of the net assets allocated to companies which are forecast to see their revenues declining going forward.

Most importantly, I found out that close to 58% of the holdings earned a Seeking Alpha Quant Valuation grade of B- or stronger, which is rather attractive as most ETFs I analyzed in the past tend to have that share below 20%, even those pursuing value stories; that figure at times drop straight to the single digits as far as the large-cap echelon is concerned.

And quality? It is similarly strong. Let us look at my calculations:

First, profitless companies account for only 8%.

At the same time, ROE looks healthy standing at ~19.3%.

Just 2.9% of the holdings have negative net operating cash flows; outside the financial sector and with negative figures removed, the median cash flow margin stands at 14%, which is an acceptable result.

For 71.3% of the holdings (ex-financials, ex-loss-making, and cash flow-negative companies), the median Cash Flow/Net Income ratio is 1.4x. This is an earnings quality indicator suggesting they excelled in converting accounting earnings into cash profits.

Stocks with a Debt/Equity ratio above 100% account for close to 13%, which is not ideal, yet certainly acceptable, especially considering the median Cash Flow/Total Debt ratio (using the sample of ~75% of the holdings) is ~76%.

Ultimately, over 71% of the companies represented have a Quant Profitability rating of B- or stronger. Low-quality stories (D+ rated or worse) account for just 6.4%.

What can total returns tell us?

The above is encouraging overall, but does SQLV strategy deliver? Let us assess its total returns over the June 2022 - June 2023 period (owing to the strategy changes discussed earlier). 2022 market narratives were mostly supportive for value enthusiasts as growth premia fell out of favor amid tighter monetary policy. However, the tables have turned this year as growth names have picked up steam. So it would be interesting to assess how the small-cap value/quality strategies managed to navigate that challenging period.

Below is the comparison of their key performance indicators over the timeframe concerned. The peer group was composed of the following small and micro-cap funds:

ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (AVUV) VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Click to enlarge

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) were added to ensure a fuller and more informative context.

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Unfortunately, SQLV underperformed seven funds from that group, including IVV and IWM, delivering an annualized return of just 0.95%. Even though the CAGR was still above the median of 0.30% (excluding IVV and IWM), this is more of a disappointment. Risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe, Sortino ratios) are unimpressive as well.

Is it worth buying into SQLV at this juncture?

As a value/quality investing enthusiast, I appreciated the mix SQLV has put together leveraging its active strategy. The factors I confidently believe in are represented solidly as illustrated by the earnings yield, its debt-adjusted alternative (the median of ~12.3% assuming financial and EBITDA-negative stocks removed from the pool), and other parameters touched upon above.

But does all these imply that SQLV should be considered at this juncture? I would not say that. There are a few issues that weigh on the rating. First, its burdensome expense ratio of 61 bps. Second, its small AUM of $26.6 million and liquidity issues. Performance has also not been encouraging enough. But owing to the factor mix, today SQLV earns a Hold rating.