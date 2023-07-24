Wall Street Lunch: VinFast Ready To Break Ground

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast (VFS) plans to break ground this week on a delayed factory in North Carolina. VinFast aims to be the first Vietnamese car brand to produce electric vehicles and the first to expand into global markets.

The auto arm of Vingroup, which is Vietnam's biggest conglomerate, says it will begin construction on the EV plant on July 28, with a $1.2 billion incentive package from North Carolina.

VinFast plans to list shares in the U.S. via a SPAC merger with Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ), which is founded by Macao casino legend Lawrence Ho.

Also in the EV sector, UBS downgraded Tesla (TSLA) to Neutral from Buy.

Analyst Patrick Hummel and team think the recent strong share performance fully reflects the strong demand response for Tesla seen after the price cuts. The current share price is also seen as pricing in solid execution for TSLA in 2024.

Hummel says UBS continues “to see Tesla globally leading the race to affordable electric and autonomous mobility, but on a 1-year view, risk/reward looks balanced."

Gross margin trends are solid, but operating expenses and free cash flow are a concern. UBS has a price target of $270.

Now a look at today’s trading. Stocks are mixed, with nothing you could call conviction. The Dow (DJI) and S&P (SP500) are up a bit, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is off slightly.

That’s understandable with the Fed decision later this week and nearly 50% of the S&P reporting earnings.

Rates are off a bit. The 10-year yield (US10Y) is below 3.80%.

The S&P Global flash composite PMI for July came in lower than expected at 52. Services was the weak spot, while manufacturing improved.

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is flat, while WTI crude (CL1:COM) is up above $78 per barrel.

Among stocks to watch, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) fell after missing revenue expectations. U.S. same-store sales were up 0.1%, while international same-store sales grew 3.6%. Total revenue was down 3.8% year over year to $1.02 billion. The company attributed the decline primarily to lower supply chain revenues as well as lower order volumes. (Shares reversed course after recording.)

Wedbush Securities says Microsoft (MSFT) will get a "golden 1-2 punch" from the cloud and artificial intelligence when it reports results tomorrow. Dan Ives, who has an Outperform rating on the stock and a price target of $375says the growth rate for Auzre is the "key number" but a big beat is not something Wall Street is expecting.

Chevron (CVX) reported preliminary Q2 earnings over the weekend. It reported adjusted profit of $3.08 per share, above the consensus of $2.97. Permian Basin production set a quarterly record, rising 11% year-on-year to 772,000 barrels per day, on track to meet its full-year guidance.

Some more stories of note. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gave more details about its previously announced plans to split off consumer health unit Kenvue (KVUE) through an exchange offer to shareholders. Kenvue (KVUE) made its public debut in May 2023

J&J will offer at least 80.1% of its Kenvue stake, or up to 1.5 billion shares, in exchange for J&J common stock. The final exchange ratio of the offer has yet to be determined.

The company currently owns 89.6% of Kenvue. The exchange offer is expected to increase its focus on the pharmaceutical and MedTech segments.

Meanwhile, the summer of labor drama continues, with tense negotiations between union groups and major companies ongoing in several key industries.

The union representing airline pilots at American Airlines Group (AAL) has indefinitely postponed the ratification vote for a tentative contract agreement. American Airlines pilots were due to vote on Monday after the company raised the value of its contract offer to pilots by more than $1 billion.

UPS (UPS) is expected to resume labor talks with the Teamsters union representing 340,000 employees this week. The talks will come shortly before the July 31 expiration of the old five-year labor contract.

Negotiations between the UAW and lead negotiator Stellantis (STLA) began on July 18. UAW President Shawn Fain said the union does not expect the traditional path of opening bargaining and spending a month and a half talking its demands to death. September 14th was noted to be a deadline, not a reference point.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

The Goldman Sachs equity team has spotted a divergence from a historical Wall Street relationship. Normally, when real interest rates rise, stock valuations have gone down.

But since the start of April the price-to-earnings multiple of the S&P 500 (SP500) P/E has risen to 20x from 18x, while the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) has risen more than 30 basis points.

Goldman’s David Kostin says "S&P 500 valuations traded in lockstep with real yields between 2020 and 2022,” but says the relationship has broken down since September 2022, with “the S&P 500 P/E expanding by 28% despite real yields that are roughly unchanged."

But he says there are three good reasons why current valuations are justified.

First, some of the P/E compression in 2022 was due to declining profitability, but now earnings appear to have bottomed.

Second is a bullish growth outlook. Since the start of 2021 in the weeks or rising real yields, “when the outperformance of cyclical stocks simultaneously signaled improving growth expectations, equity valuations rose by an average of 0.3%.”

And third, you can’t escape it, optimism about AI. The Magnificent Seven megcap stocks “trade at an NTM P/E of 32x vs. 20x for the aggregate index. The remaining 493 firms trade at 17x.” In part that’s due to expectations that AI will be a secular tailwind for sales and margins.

Goldman’s rate strategists are expecting progress on a soft landing, with no Fed cuts until the second quarter of 2024 and the 10-year yield hitting 3.9%. Valuations should compress a little to 19x.

But Kostin says the “key upside risks to our baseline valuation forecast are that the multiples of laggards 'catch up' or that bond yields fall."