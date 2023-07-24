Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: Consider Buying The Panic

Jul. 24, 2023 12:15 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)CHTR, CMCSA, T5 Comments
Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.76K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. will be reporting its Q2 results before markets open tomorrow, July 25.
  • Verizon stock has been hammered down due to a barrage of slowdown-related concerns, but the stock seems to be pricing them in already.
  • Verizon Communications stock seems like a good buy ahead of earnings.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to report its Q2 results before markets open tomorrow, July 25. Shares of the telecom giant have been hammered down lately on concerns relating to a saturating market and

This article was written by

Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.76K Followers
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform. It hosts KPI data, financial data and analytical tools to help you become a better investor. You don’t have to go through boring SEC filings to keep a track of AT&T’s subscriber count, Apple’s revenue from iPhones or Disney’s revenue by region. Our Company KPI Data tool does that for you and it does so much more. Get an edge over the market, from day one. Watch Business Quant in action here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

d
daviry2367
Today, 12:34 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.66K)
Underwater and will wait till earnings to determine course of action. If stock get hammered I will buy more. Otherwise, I just hold in pain and wait for declining interest rates to change direction of stock.
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (8.84K)
Make your choice (ratings found under "ratings" at this cite, after clicking "VZ")

1
Strong Sell
2
Sell
3
Hold
4
Buy
5
Strong Buy
J
Jumping frog
Today, 12:26 PM
Premium
Comments (127)
What amount of liability for lead cables could fall on verizon? Can you please explain worst case scenario and best case scenario?
thank you.
d
daviry2367
Today, 12:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.66K)
@Jumping frog The Plaintiffs Bar is amoral and
r
rockjcp
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (7.4K)
At these levels BUY!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.