Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Selling Mattel Ahead Of Earnings

Jul. 24, 2023 12:17 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.67K Followers

Summary

  • Mattel's shares are more expensive now than in January.
  • Mattel's Q1 2023 revenue and net income were down by 22% and 596% respectively, with a net income loss of $106 million attributed to a drop in sales.
  • Despite the company's financial struggles, some may consider buying back shares depending on earnings and if the risk is worth the potential returns.

Holiday Toy Shopping

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

It's been the better part of six months since I wrote my "hold" article on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) with the very original title "Holding Mattel Ahead of Earnings." In that time, shares have risen about 5% against a gain

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.67K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although I'm technically long as of this writing, I'm about to sell my stake here.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (1.79K)
The Barbie movie is giving Mattel a sugar rush that will carry over to Christmas sales.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.