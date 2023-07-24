twohumans

Thesis

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) looks like a great business backed by strong tailwinds, has industry-leading margins, and a scalable business model that has proven to increase revenue even during the pandemic. After a gut-wrenching 52% decline from the peak achieved in December 2020 at $573 to the most recent $270 at the close on July 21, 2023, it seemed that MKTX has finally entered value territory in relation to its normal past 5-year valuation. I believe that prudent investors should still wait for a wider margin of safety before entering MKTX.

In the following, I shall be giving a short introduction to the company, what it does, who it serves, and how it generates revenue. After that, I will touch on a few things that I like about the company, and why I think investors are interested in it, and why I think they should be patient.

Introduction

What is MarketAxess Holdings?

Page 4 of the 2022 10-K states,

MarketAxess has been an innovative leader in electronic trading since its founding in 2000. Throughout our history, our primary goals have remained the same: improve trading efficiency and deliver meaningful transaction price improvement for our clients. Prior to our founding, our institutional investor clients were able to trade bonds by telephone with a limited set of broker-dealers with which they had institutional relationships. By 2007, our platforms enabled institutional investors to trade electronically with over thirty broker-dealers... Today, we are an S&P 500 company that, through our Open Trading protocols, provides an expanded liquidity pool for over 1,700 global market participants to trade a wide variety of fixed-income securities with each other.

Who does MarketAxess Holdings Serve?

Page 3 of the 2022 10-K states,

MarketAxess Holdings Inc... operates leading electronic trading platforms delivering greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to our clients across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 institutional investor and broker-dealer firms use our patented trading technology to efficiently trade U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S. government bonds and other fixed-income securities. Our award-winning Open Trading ® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants.

How does MarketAxess Make Money?

Page 3 of the 2022 10-K states,

In 2022, 89.3% of our revenues were derived from commissions for transactions executed on our platforms. We also derive revenues from information services, post-trade services and other income.

Other than the primary revenue stream which stems from commissions for transactions completed on MKTX's platforms, the company derives 5.5% of the total 2022 revenue by providing information services, and 5.1% through post-trade services. These are the smaller revenue segments so I will provide just brief commentary on the nature of these services.

2022 10-K

Information Services (5.5%)

Data is licensed to MKTX's broker-dealer clients, institutional investor clients, and data-only subscribers for a fee. MKTX also provides professional and consulting services, technology software licenses, and maintenance and support services. Depending on the subscription model or contract, customers are billed monthly, quarterly or yearly.

Post-trade Services (5.1%)

MKTX generates additional revenue from regulatory transaction reporting, trade publication and trade matching services. Its clients are billed monthly. MKTX also generates one-time implementation fees for onboarding clients which are invoiced and recognized in the period the implementation is complete.

Other Revenue (0.1%)

These are revenues generated from telecommunications line charges to broker-dealer clients.

6 Reasons Why I Like MKTX

1. MKTX Has Market-Leading Margins

After 23 years, the founder-led company (which is true until recently when Chris Concannon took over as CEO) brought the company to the strong position that it is in today. During his time as CEO, Richard McVey improved the business margins, and by 2019 had made MKTX into the largest electronic corporate bond trading platform in the United States, and qualified it to enter the ranks of the prestigious S&P 500 index of the 500 largest US companies.

FAST Graphs MKTX Operating and Net Margin

Since 2013, MKTX has achieved stronger operating margins and net margins versus its peers (such as Tradeweb, Trumid, ICE, Bloomberg, and MTS). The higher margins allowed MKTX to grow revenue and build a strong balance sheet. More on these later.

2. MKTX Has A Scalable Business Model

The company has been successful at scaling its business and growing revenue and operating income at double-digit CAGR over the years, even through the Great Financial Crisis and through the pandemic.

FAST Graphs

3. MKTX Has A Fortress Balance Sheet

Richard McVey also handed a well-capitalized company over to the new CEO. As of December 2022, MKTX is armed with a high cash position of $481.69 million. It has a strong net income of $250 million (higher than the pre-pandemic $204 million, but a decline compared to 2021's and 2022's figures; more will be discussed later).

FAST Graphs MKTX Net Income, Cash, and Total Debt

The underlying strength of the business allows the company to expand into more geographical areas and product areas through a series of acquisitions. Yet, even with the several acquisitions over the past few years (like Deutsche Börse in 2020 to expand operations to 500 clients in Europe, and MuniBrokers in 2021 to expand its existing municipal bond trading solution), the total debt of $82.68 million is so low that it can be easily paid off just with 2022's net income.

4. MKTX Operates In An Industry With Strong Tailwinds

Understanding the challenges in this industry is necessary to understand the tailwinds that are coming.

As recently as 2013, just ten years ago, a report by McKinsey and Company and Greenwich Associates concluded that it was premature to say that true bond e-trading was arriving soon. Although e-trading as a percentage of all trading volume in U.S. investment grade corporate bonds grew from 10% in 2011 to 14% in 2012, and in that same time frame in Europe e-trading volume increased from 22% to 29%, most of this e-trading takes place on multi-dealer RFQ (request for quotes) platforms. True electronic match-based trading, like that seen in cash equities, was thought to be still unrealistic due to structural differences between the two asset classes. Four obstacles existed.

Firstly, in 1997, the U.S. stock market had around 8,800 publicly listed companies. That was dwarfed by the size and associated complexity of the US corporate bond market which had 37,000 publicly traded, TRACE (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine) eligible bonds in 2012. In 2022, that has increased to 58,000 investment grade corporate bonds and 8,200 high yield corporate bonds. Compare that to the 4,500 publicly listed companies in the US today.

Secondly, stocks and corporate bonds have different trading profiles. While the average stock traded around 3800 times a day in 2012, the 13 most liquid investment grade bond and 20 most liquid high yield corporate bond traded an average of just 85 times and 65 times per day, respectively. As for the rest of the thousands of less liquid corporate bonds, they rarely trade at all. Imagine trying to match a buyer to a seller under such circumstances.

Thirdly, when corporate bonds do change hands, the amount of money involved for the most liquid U.S. IG securities is on average 70 times greater than the average stock trade. This rules out participation by most of the retail investors except for the very high-net worth individuals.

Fourthly, many corporate bonds are bought as long-term investments and are held to maturity, further reducing liquidity.

Fast forward to 2022- In the last three years, the e-trading volume doubled, stimulated by the work-from-home trend due to the pandemic. As of the end of last year, roughly 40% of investment grade and one-third of high yield corporate bonds are being traded electronically.

The need for greater access to credit, and the need for greater transparency leads to more regulations by regulators to enable real-time flow and access to pre-trade information, which leads to more market makers and investors to have greater confidence to enter the market and become participants in it, and hence increasing liquidity, increasing trading volume, a virtuous cycle that attracts even more market participants. This strong tailwind, catalysed by the pandemic in the past three years, is set to grow. And the fact that much of the bond market has yet to transit to e-trading spells huge opportunity for sustained growth for MKTX as well as for this industry for years to come.

There is also a near-term catalyst. Due to the rising interest rate environment, there is greater investor interests in fixed income instruments, hence leading to increased trading volume in these products. Founder Rick McVey confirmed this in the Q1 2023 earnings call,

The overriding theme in my view is the highest yield environment we have seen in over 13 years and the opportunity for global investors to reallocate assets back into fixed income. That trend was apparent in the record, high grade TRACE volumes in Q1 reflecting higher trading velocity.

CEO Chris Concannon followed up with,

Specifically, we delivered record levels of average daily trading volumes across nearly all products... For the quarter, we registered record Open Trading average daily volume of $4.5 billion, up 21%, with record U.S. high-grade share of 34%.

Likewise in the latest Q2 2023 earnings call, CEO Chris Concannon and Global Head of Trading Richard Schiffman added more colour,

[Chris]... obviously, from a macro perspective, it's quite positive that everyone is looking at the fixed income market as an attractive environment for the coming years with yields at these levels, obviously, the Fed is contemplating another quarter point rate hike next week. And, obviously, if the Fed halts rate hikes next week that's certainly going to be very positive for fixed income investing... [Richard] Trading volume from hedge fund and private bank clients increased 36% year-over-year and represented 17% of total credit volume in the current quarter, up from 12% in the prior year period... Second quarter growth in international average daily trade volume and trade count increased 14% and 28%, respectively. This was driven by record Eurobond ADV, up 30% and EM local markets volume, up 11%. June month end was extremely strong for EM local trading with a record of over US$5 billion equivalent volume traded.

Greater trading volume means greater commission fees, the primary revenue driver at MKTX.

5. MKTX Has A Moat

MKTX definitely has a moat, based on its scale and reach (50 countries).

In the corporate bonds electronic trading category, MKTX has an overwhelming lead ahead of the competition.

Coalition Greenwich

MKTX has captured a huge percentage of the market share in the core credit markets that it serves, and it has increased its market share further from 2021 to 2022.

2022 10-K page 8

Scale matters in this business. Greater scale means more participants, which translates to a higher probability of matching a buyer and a seller. Greater scale means clients have better access to more recent data and pricing signals, and to have a better chance of achieving a match between buyers and sellers.

6. MKTX Is A Total Return Candidate

Despite having cut dividends once (in 2013), MKTX continues to boast of an impressive dividend growth streak averaging 63.78% over a span of 13 years while keeping the dividend payout ratio at a very manageable 42%. Long-term MKTX shareholders would also have been richly rewarded as they saw their initial $10k investment turn into $170k, while a similar investment in the S&P 500 would only have returned $43K.

FAST Graphs

However, if this company and business is so wonderful, why has it suffered earnings declines in 2021 and 2022, leading to a two-year drubbing that removed 52% of its value since December 2020?

FAST Graphs

Reasons For Earnings Decline

Overvaluation due to market exuberance in 2020 led to the sky high price by December 2020, and the subsequent 52% crash to the current level. More on this in the valuation section. In this section, I will discuss the reasons that led to earnings declines in 2021 and 2022, reasons which exacerbated the decline in the stock price.

Founder and former CEO Rick McVey explained the 2021 decline in the Q3 2021 earnings call this way:

Market volumes have been negatively impacted by the current low levels of bond yields, credit spreads and volatility. During these periods, price dispersion of bids and offers shrinks temporarily. Our liquidity and pricing advantage comes through most clearly at times of normal to high spreads and volatility."

That low credit spread situation is supposedly rare. McVey said,

But what we've done is we've looked at the last dozen years or so and we pointed out previously we did have similar conditions in 2014 and 2017, and really two quarters was a long time to sit at those low levels of spreads and low levels of credit spread volatility.

In other words, it is unlikely for 2021's situation to happen again, and if it does, it is likely to revert to normal to high volatility spread in a couple of quarters.

From Q3 2022 earnings call, the earnings decline in 2022 was explained this way:

What we did not predict was a historically rapid rise in interest rates, driving one of the steepest declines in corporate bond duration dropping 18% year-over-year. This reduction in duration has had a negative impact on our high-grade fee capture which is the only bond product that institutional investors trade in yield instead of price. At the same time, the U.S. dollar index moved to 20-year highs in a short period of time.

The culprits in 2022 were the rapid rise in interest rates that affected the corporate bond duration, and the strengthening of the dollar causing FX headwinds.

My take on the earnings decline in these two years is this: There will be factors outside its control that can affect its earnings negatively, like narrower credit spreads, FX risks from a strong USD, and dealer migration to fixed distribution fee plans that provide for lower transaction fees (pg 50 of 2022 10-K). These are not thesis-breaking or business model-damaging factors but they come with the territory.

On this note, investors owning or wishing to own MKTX shares will need to be prepared for a time in the future when interest rates start to go down, because that situation will lead to a reversal of interest for fixed-income instruments. That happened in 2014 which resulted in a fall in operating earnings. Then CEO Rick McVey explained in the Q4 2014 earnings call,

For the full year of 2014, secondary trading volumes across most fixed-income product areas were weaker due to the low interest rate environment and benign volatility. According to SIPA, total fixed-income secondary volume was down approximately 11% year-over-year with lower volumes in U.S. treasury, mortgage-backed, and municipal bonds, and slighter higher volumes in corporate bonds.

These are not "risks"; the real risks lie in the competition.

Risks and Opportunities

Competition

If this business is so lucrative, and has so much untapped growth potential, that can only be one natural outcome - competition will come in.

Already mentioned earlier were competitors like Tradeweb, Trumid, ICE, Bloomberg, and MTS. MKTX not only competes with other electronic trading platforms like Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Intercontinental Exchange, Trumid and others in the credit and municipal markets, and Tradeweb, Bloomberg, CME Group (BrokerTec), BGC Partners (Fenics UST) and others in the rates markets, it is also up against Securities and Futures Exchanges like the London Stock Exchange Group, and against market data and information vendors like Bloomberg, the London Stock Exchange (Refinitiv), Intercontinental Exchange and S&P Global.

Growth Areas

Although MKTX is a market leader with a 50% market share in the Corporate Bond Electronic Trading arena, it is a minnow in the US Treasuries Electronic Trading area with just 5% of the market.

Coalition Greenwich

Yet, the US Treasury market is the largest in market size at $3.8 trillion.

SIFMA

With average daily volume (ADV) at just $0.614 trillion, and only 65% of that is traded electronically, there is plenty of room for MKTX, as well as its competitors to keep growing in this space.

Valuation

At first glance, MKTX looked cheap after the 52% decline since December 2020. By every valuation metric possible, MKTX's current valuation is lower than its 5-year average.

Seeking Alpha Valuation

Using FAST Graphs, one also sees a similar situation. MKTX's normal P/E for the past 10 years is 47.6x earnings, and its normal P/E for the past five years is 57.26x earnings. At its current blended P/E of 39.4x earnings, MKTX appears to be undervalued. Likewise, MKTX seems cheap at its current P/S of 13.67x sales when compared against its normal P/S for the past 10 years of 16.96x sales, and its normal P/S for the past five years of 22.04x sales. However, that will be a flawed approach to have a sense of MKTX's valuation. Both of those time frames, be it the 5-year or 10-year, will include the years 2020 to 2021 when the normal P/E and P/S were at exuberant, sky-high levels. Doing so will average up the normal P/E and P/S to 52x and 19x respectively, making the current blended P/E of 39.4 and P/S of 13.67 look cheap by comparison, but I struggle to do so knowing that will just skew the results unrealistically.

A fairer comparative valuation is with its peers, and doing so reveals its overvaluation in every respect (see table above).

Recall MKTX's industry-leading margins and market-leading position. Perhaps MKTX deserves the valuation that it is getting now for the kind of earnings and sales growth rate that are expected of it.

Between 2011 and 2019, MKTX grew earnings at an average rate of 23.64% and for that kind of growth rate investors were willing to own MKTX shares at a normal P/E of 38.33x earnings. During that same period, MKTX grew sales at an average rate of 15.29% per year, and it traded at a normal P/S of 12.6x sales.

FactSet analysts are expecting MKTX to generate an earnings growth rate of 11.96% and a sales growth rate of 10.86 for the next three years. For a lower earnings growth rate that is just half of what it boasted of between 2011 and 2019, and a lower sales growth rate that is just 71% of that 2011-2019 period, what would be a fair P/E and P/S for MKTX to trade at? Is it reasonable to expect MKTX to trade at the same valuation (38.33x earnings and 12.6x sales) as it did in the past? I don't think so.

Morningstar's Michael Miller has an optimistic view on MKTX's valuation,

Our fair value estimate for MarketAxess is $350, which is 46.5 times our 2023 earnings estimate and translates into a 2023 enterprise value/EBITDA ratio of 29.3 times. Our fair value estimate uses a 7.5% per cost of equity.

Personally, I will be willing to pay up to 2x of its earnings growth rate of 15.29%, or at 30x earnings, which is more than fair, considering MKTX traded at a normal P/E of 30.2 during a period when it was growing operating earnings at an average growth rate of 44.12%, three times the expected growth rate for the next three years. And 30x of 2023 expected earnings of $7.05 per share works out to be $211.50.

FAST Graphs

Conclusion

Usually, companies would like to issue corporate bonds when interest rates are low, but with the accompanying high-interest rates from banks making loans more expensive, more companies, even cash-rich companies like AAPL, MSFT, and META, are issuing bonds to access credit from the capital markets which is cheaper than borrowing it from banks directly. These will lead to greater transaction volume on exchanges like MarketAxess which leads to more fees for these companies.

Clearly, MKTX has a wonderful business model. It is scalable, can grow revenue through economically challenging times, is very profitable with industry-leading margins, and possibly best of all, there is a lot of room for the business to grow with the potential for 100% e-trading of bonds still a long way from becoming a reality, so the market is far from being saturated.

An added bonus is MKTX is a beneficiary of the current high-interest rate environment driving greater interest in fixed-income instruments from institutional investors such as pension funds who seek higher and safer returns with lower volatility.

I would think that three groups of investors may find MKTX interesting.

The first and second groups are the dividend growth investors and total return investors. Not only has MKTX crushed the S&P 500, it has an impressive dividend growth streak for the past 13 years while keeping the payout ratio manageable (42%).

FAST Graphs

The last group is Value Investors. Huge price drops in profitable businesses excite a value investor like me to no end as they suggest possible mispricings. Based on my valuation, however, I believe MKTX shares are overvalued now even after the 52% decline from its all-time high, and a better entry will be around 30x earnings (preferably lower) or around $211.50. It almost reached that level in September 2022 when it traded at $225.

MKTX is definitely a business that I would want to be a shareholder of at the right price.

Just not right now.