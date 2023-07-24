Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Some Implications Of Icahn Enterprises LP's Ballooning Unit Count

Jul. 24, 2023 1:35 PM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)CVI, UAN12 Comments
Summary

  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. has seen a significant increase in its outstanding units, with the total unit count rising to over 392 million units in the most recent quarter.
  • The increase has implications for IEP's per unit NAV value, which likely decreased materially last quarter due to possible decreases in total NAV, as well as significant unit distributions.
  • The company's total NAV and unit NAV are also being negatively impacted by the cash distributions, which could lead to difficulties in refinancing its $5 billion of holding company debt.
  • The market value of the units are likely to be negatively impacted by these factors.
  • Despite this, there may be some individual worthwhile investments within the IEP conglomerate, including, CVR Partners, a fertilizer manufacturer.
Hand of woman holding balloons with percent on yellow background, Minimal, Sale and discount.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

The Ballooning Unit Count

The number of units which Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) has outstanding has been increasing at a considerable pace while the NAV per unit has been decreasing. As of the most recently filed quarterly report, for the period

This article was written by

Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
2.04K Followers
I am a private investor and occasional mountain climber. I hold an MBA from a top tier business school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of IEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long IEP's bonds as well as the equity of UAN, a partially owned indirect subsidiary of IEP.

Comments (12)

Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (5.17K)
I don't understand this relationship between the entities involved, but CVI has been a great speculative position for me the past several weeks which I might just take STCG on and call it good.
MikeFromNZ profile picture
MikeFromNZ
Today, 2:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.81K)
Hi Bill, we've chatted before on other stocks and attended the same business school.

What do you see as the end-game for IEP?

Won't Icahn's necessity-driven election to take distributions in kind lead to exponential dilution of minority shareholders and a corresponding erosion of NAV? So minority shareholders will face an accelerating evaporation of wealth distributed between lost income and capital at IEP's election depending on whether and to what extent IPE cuts the distribution?
1205 & 1207
Today, 2:20 PM
Premium
Comments (2.2K)
Any thoughts on whether IEP could become a meme stock? If so, then short calls would be like shorting TSLA calls ~3 years ago.
p
pachamama
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (466)
I convince myself that Issuing new shares at múltiples of the nav per share with the promise of a fixed high dividend paid by issuance of new shares is not a ponzi scheme.
Herbalife is not a ponzi scheme .
Sandridge and cvr both interesting investment options.
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
Today, 2:08 PM
Premium
Comments (236)
A nice balanced article although you will likely feel the wrath of the believers. I bought 150K shares around $19 and couldn't sleep so sold for $19.50. In hindsight I should have held but I won't chase the recent rally and I'm also not convinced the distribution stays since he can't borrow against the unit price anymore. He can likely afford to pay the distribution but why would he?
1205 & 1207
Today, 1:48 PM
Premium
Comments (2.2K)
I own Sandridge Energy which is also an IEP portfolio company. Josh Young has done some excellent work on SD which is available on Seeking Alpha.
Dadgitator profile picture
Dadgitator
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (2.61K)
Thanks for the article! I'm long UAN and recently opened a small position in IEP. I'll take the 2 bucks a quarter until the price falls below $28. I have a triggered sell at that price.
e
energyguy921
Today, 1:51 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.05K)
@Dadgitator that’s a stop loss. Why buy at 33 get a 2 dollar dividend and sell at 28. That’s a 3 dollar loss

This is an overpriced pos and ichan is screwed
c
cashflow positive
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (491)
@energyguy921 king Carl will get this back and I'm confident this will grow in NAV.
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
Today, 2:09 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (24.55K)
@cashflow positive
per unit? I don't think so.
