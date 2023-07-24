Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Significant Plunge, Offering Exceptional Buying Opportunity

Jul. 24, 2023 4:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer stock has been hammered as investors chased alpha in AI plays and the company's COVID vaccine revenue hangover is affecting growth metrics significantly.
  • Investors have also been rotating towards companies with significant exposure to weight-loss drugs, such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which have outperformed their sector peers.
  • Given relatively pessimistic analysts' estimates, the market is likely positioned for a disappointing Q2 release for Pfizer.
  • I assessed that PFE could be at a critical long-term inflection point, suggesting that dip-buying sentiments could improve further, attracting more value investors.
  • Investors keen to invest in a leading wide-moat biopharma company should find the current levels highly attractive.
Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) investors have likely been baffled by the market's battering as it fell toward lows last seen in early 2021. I gleaned that dip buyers attempted a mean-reversion opportunity in May 2023 but were rejected by sellers. Given the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

r
rockjcp
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (7.4K)
Great company trading at a discount to intrinsic value!
N
Natturner1966
Today, 4:12 PM
Premium
Comments (2.41K)
Back to 2021 price. I would say it’s overdue for a reversal. Healthcare sector is attractive 2H2023.
C
Carlos54
Today, 4:12 PM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
Good general value analysis.

What would compliment it though would be an understanding of how well PFE is conducting its M and A activity. I assume it is in the hunt for smaller cap biotechs to compensate in the future for patent cliffs, generic competition and far fewer vaccine revenue.
Has PFE management been succeful in using its last two years of vaccine generated cash hoard to diversify and/or pursued additional future drugs with blockbuster potential? If so, success by what metrics? What new areas are ripe for PFE? Are any major PDUFAS on schedule?

Those are the factors I look at to see if a big pharma company is a good stock acquisition for the value part of my portfolio.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 4:09 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.52K)
The rise in lawsuits against multi billion dollar companies is going to haunt Wall Street.
It makes me cautious about any vaccine maker
o
oyeabog
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (708)
@Rhoda711 lol omg
S
Seeburto
Today, 4:08 PM
Premium
Comments (3.57K)
Another nice find. You are tearing it up!
