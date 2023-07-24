Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPYG: Strong, But SCHG Seems The Better S&P Growth ETF

Michael Fitzsimmons
Michael Fitzsimmons


Summary

  • State Street Global Advisors' SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF is a cost-efficient fund that has a strong long-term performance track record.
  • The fund focuses on the S&P500's strongest companies based on a variety of growth metrics.
  • Over the past decade, SPYG has outperformed the Vanguard S&P500 by over-weighting growth stocks like Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, META, and Google.
  • However, the SCHG ETF also has a very low expense fee (0.04%) and has outperformed the SPYG ETF by ~45% over the past decade.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

State Street Global Advisors' SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is up 23.7% YTD, has an attractive long-term performance track record, and sports a very cost-efficient expense ratio of only 0.04%. The fund focuses on the S&P500 strongest growth

Michael Fitzsimmons
Michael Fitzsimmons

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, VOO, SCHG, GOOG, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Comments (4)

Bruce Roberts
Bruce Roberts
Today, 2:25 PM


Good analysis. The main question is will the growth sector continue its dominance. The correct answer to that will ultimately decide the future returns of said ETF's reagrdless which one is chosen. Wish I had a crystal ball.
Michael Fitzsimmons
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 2:42 PM


@Bruce Roberts - thanks Bruce, and for breaking the ice in the comment section. SPYG is a supposedly highly followed ticker, but I can't tell from the pageviews and comments LoL

Yes, the future is unknown but - as I wrote all during the bear-market in technology last year, the biggest companies continued to deliver strong free-cash-flow despite the fact that their stocks were dropping. Further, AI is def real, and who will benefit more than these big tech companies that have both the cash and the technical prowess to successfully invest in it to grow their already dominant businesses? Bottom line, and as I wrote in the article, the S&P500 continues to be the foundation of my portfolio, but I also have allocated an above market-weight to the big tech growth companies - typically in individual stocks (I own Google, Amazon, Broadcom, JBL, and DDOG for instance), but also in ETFs like SCHG, SMG, XSD, FTEC, IGV, and - of course - the QQQ's. That's because the 21st Century will be all about technology ... and those trying to draw parallels with the dot.com bust don't seem to understand that the technology sector is not as cyclical as it was when there was only PCs and Autos ... now there is a plethora of growth sub-sectors - 5G mobile/infrastructure, high-speed networking, EVs, data center, AI/ML algorithms running on application specific hardware, crypto, and - increasingly - aerospace & defense, just to name a few. So, in my opinion, any well-diversified portfolio needs to have a significant weighting in technology stocks.

Regardless, thanks for reading and I wish you success!
Bruce Roberts
Bruce Roberts
Today, 2:45 PM


@Michael Fitzsimmons Good reply. Thanks.
Michael Fitzsimmons
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 2:47 PM


@Bruce Roberts - my pleasure. Have a great week!
