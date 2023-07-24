Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta: No-Brakes Rollercoaster With Key Earnings On Deck

Jul. 24, 2023 1:53 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)MSFT, QQQ, SNAP, SPY14 Comments
Logan Kane
Summary

  • Meta has seen its stock price increase by 136% in 2023, despite a crisis that saw its share price drop by over 75% from its 2021 high.
  • The company's stock has been highly volatile over the past five years, with periods of huge rallies and steep declines, despite reasonably consistent revenue growth and positive net income.
  • Meta currently trades at around 30 times earnings after a huge run-up in the past few months.
  • I suggest a fair value estimate of 17 to 20 times earnings, as current valuations seem to require unrealistic assumptions about the company's future growth.
  • Meta near $300 is a close call between a hold on momentum and a sell. This week's earnings will provide more clues for valuing the company.

Startup business colleagues testing out metaverse in office

Luis Alvarez

Meta Stock: No Brakes

Perhaps no stock better sums up 2023's market than Meta (NASDAQ:META), the company formerly known as Facebook. As of my writing this, Meta is up by an astonishing 136% for the year and over triple the

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

B
Blake31
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (984)
"As a general rule, when a stock triples in less than a year it's going to be an overreaction." So, does this logic apply to a stock losing two-thirds of its value in less than a year, as META did? It is now just back to where it was before it took that unwarranted dive. Maybe it pulls back to 2020-2021 levels, around $250, until it can show consistent earnings growth again.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 2:32 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.94K)
@Blake31 if a stock falls 75% and the underlying business is still solid the yes. Including for Meta. But it looks to me like Meta started to overshoot around April and hasn’t slowed down.
Ellwood Capital profile picture
Ellwood Capital
Today, 2:50 PM
Premium
Comments (366)
@Logan Kane You conveniently leave out the fact that META was DOWN 75% last year. Again, you misrepresent facts and only cherry pick the "rallies" without accounting for the fact that META collapsed last year and is only starting to recover this year.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 2:53 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.94K)
@Ellwood Capital I very clearly said Meta was a good buy at 10x earnings in the article, hell–I even said it on the millennial investor podcast at the time. But Meta has overshot, just like everything else, and buying stocks that are up huge and expensive on a P/E basis is super risky.
c
comeinvestwithme
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (2.08K)
Since we don't know which one or which very few will be the winners of AI, threads, etc., how about buying the S&P and shorting the basket of big 5 tech? There are futures contracts available for both.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 2:32 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.94K)
@comeinvestwithme maybe options rather than a pure short?
c
comeinvestwithme
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (2.08K)
@Logan Kane I don't claim to be an expert on this, but it appears that futures are more efficient as in less transaction cost than options for pair trades.
Setting aside implementation technicalities, what are the odds that the 5 big tech companies at a gigantic average P/E and trillion dollar market caps will outperform the rest of the S&P at sub 20 forward P/E, in the next 10 years, or the mid cap or value indexes at sub 15 forward P/E? Go to Yardeni Research and see how the valuations diverged.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 2:51 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.94K)
@comeinvestwithme they're definitely more efficient. Seems a bit dangerous though with so few stocks in the big tech index and they're so volatile. At least on Apple, options typically aren't super expensive.

There's a lot of theory around options pricing and implied vs. actual vol, I think theoretically if they're close then the options would be a clear winner.
bklieb1 profile picture
bklieb1
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (652)
I sold the momentum. META has a history of big post earnings falls, and I'm happy with my gains however earnings goes.
MikeFromNZ profile picture
MikeFromNZ
Today, 2:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.81K)
META is crazy cheap vs. FY24 earnings given its globally dominant franchise.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 2:15 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.94K)
@MikeFromNZ how strong do we think the assumptions being made to get to those ‘24 numbers are? Keeping in mind the 2 huge U turns from analysts in the last 18 months.
