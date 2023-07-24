McEwen Mining: The Stock Is Now Expensive
Summary
- McEwen Mining Inc. revenues were $34.75 million, down from $25.54 million in Q1 2022 and up 23.1% sequentially.
- The total cash was $192.21 million at the end of March 2023. Long-term debt is $64.12 million.
- I recommend buying McEwen Mining stock between $8.55 and $8.25, with possible lower support at $7.65.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
The Toronto-based McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) released its first quarter 2023 results on May 8, 2023.
Note: This article updates my April 21, 2023 article. I have followed MUX on Seeking Alpha since July 2021.
1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot
McEwen Mining counts three gold and silver-producing mines and one development Project in Mexico. Also, the company owns a subsidiary called McEwen Copper (51.9%).
McEwen Mining came out with a first-quarter loss of $43.08 million or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $20.73 million or $0.45 per share in 1Q22.
Revenues were $34.75 million, down from $25.54 million in 1Q22 and up 23.1% sequentially. Finally, the 1Q23 generic free cash flow from operations was a loss of $33.56 million, compared to a loss of $19.67 million in 1Q22.
MUX produced 30,397 GEOs in 1Q23, including 11,241 attributable GEOs from the San José mine. The increase in gold production came with a decrease in cost per ounce at the Fox and Gold Bar mines.
We have gotten our mojo back. From September 1 of last year to last Friday, May 5th, our share pricing has increased by 200%. That represents an increase 4 times greater than the GDX and the GDXJ indices, 11 times greater than the price of gold and 15 times greater than the price of copper, and isn’t it about time and we still have much to regain.
2 - Investment Thesis
McEwen Mining had a terrible year in 2022. The company performed a reverse split to avoid delisting and reached a record low in October 2022. However, MUX recovered exceptionally well and is now up 166% from the October lows.
Reminder: The company declared a 1:10 reverse split to stay listed on the NYSE. The reverse split 1:10 was effective starting Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
CEO Rob McEwen indicated in the conference call:
This outperformance was driven by a number of factors, which you’ll hear in greater detail as we go on today. But the big ones were a ARS30 billion investment in McEwen Copper by Stellantis, who is the world’s fourth largest automobile manufacturer and also an investment by the world’s number two mining company, Rio Tinto, their technology arm. They increased their investment by $30 million to $55 million.
The main copper project is the Los Azules in Argentina. A critical catalyst for the company is its copper subsidiary, McEwen Copper. The company released the PEA for Los Azules in 1Q23. MUX owns a 51.9% interest in McEwen Copper Inc., which holds a 100% interest in the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina, and the Elder Creek exploration project in Nevada, USA.
It is a critical project for MUX shareholders because it offers significant growth potential. It is an excellent copper project with an initial CapEx between $2.153 billion and $2,462 billion.
I am not sure about how solid MUX is financially. The results look quite disappointing, with large recurring losses in Free Cash Flow that do not justify the stock price, in my opinion.
Thus, trading short-term MUX LIFO and keeping only a tiny core position long term is prudent.
3 - Stock Performance
MUX is up a whopping 166% after a recovery from its lows in October 2022. MUX has significantly outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX).
MUX - Financial Snapshot History ending 1Q23: The Raw Numbers
Note: Numbers are indicated in US$.
|MUX
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Total Revenues $ million
|25.54
|30.65
|25.99
|28.24
|34.75
|Quarterly Earnings in $ million
|-19.33
|-12.45
|-10.53
|-37.36
|-43.08
|EBITDA $ million
|-16.63
|-6.88
|-4.58
|-24.88
|-32.11
|EPS (diluted) $ Per Share
|-0.40
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.80
|-0.91
|Operating Cash Flow $ million
|-15.62
|-28.74
|-6.20
|-8.06
|-28.61
|CapEx in $
|4.05
|4.21
|8.89
|7.05
|4.95
|Free Cash Flow
|-19.67
|-32.94
|-15.09
|-15.10
|-33.56
|Total Cash in $ million
|66.21
|46.42
|56.31
|40.92
|192.21
|Total LT Debt in $ million
|63.55
|63.69
|63.83
|63.98
|64.12
|Shares Outstanding (diluted)
|46.40
|47.43
|50.78
|45.05
|47.43
|Gold and Silver Production
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Quarterly Gold Equivalent Oz GEOs
|25,170
|36,100
|35,653
|37,279
|30,397
|Quarterly Au Production Oz
|20,850
|27,600
|26,200
|28,970
|25,900
|Quarterly Silver Production Oz
|336.500
|704.600
|853.000
|702,000
|381,200
Source: Company 10-K filing.
McEwen Mining - Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details
1 - Revenues and Trends. Revenues were $34.75 million in 1Q23
2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $33.56 million in 1Q23
Trailing 12-month free cash flow ttm was a loss of $96.69 million, and the free cash flow for the first quarter was a loss of $33.56 million.
3 - Debt situation and the Los Azules copper project
4.1 - Production in GEOs
4.2 - Production details per mine:
5 - 2023 Guidance
For 2023, MUX expects a 2023 production of 150K-170K GEOs.
Technical Analysis (short term) and Commentary
MUX forms an ascending wedge pattern, with resistance at $9.25 and support at $8.50. The stock has jumped significantly since early July lows. The RSI is now 66 and considered overbought, reinforcing the idea that MUX is about to retrace potentially to the 50MA at $7.70.
The rising wedge pattern represents a bearish continuation pattern formed after the rising correction. In a bullish trend, price bounces between two slopings begin wide at the bottom and contract as prices increase. After the rising correction, the continuation patterns follow a significant downtrend.
I suggest selling LIFO about 75% of your position between $9.10 and $9.40 with higher resistance at $9.75 and accumulating on any weakness between $8.55 and $8.25 with possible lower support at $7.65.
The strategy buy-sell-rinse-repeat is the best path for this stock, only keeping a small long-term position you have de-risked with your short-term gains.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I trade short-term MUX regularly. I am now waiting for a meaningful retracement to buyback again.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)